Top Quotes | Chargers 2023 NFL Draft Weekend

May 01, 2023 at 10:29 AM
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

Take a look at top quotes from Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco, Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley and the Chargers draft picks' media availability from draft weekend:

General Manager Tom Telesco

On selecting WR Quentin Johnston:

"He's big, strong and fast. That's a good way to start it off as a player. Great work ethic that we love. We know all of these players that are drafted. They're all talented, but once they get in this league, it takes a lot of work to get to where you want to go and keep improving. He has some physical characteristics that we think he can add to our offense in a different role. We're trying to give [QB] Justin [Herbert], our whole offense and [Offensive Coordinator] Kellen Moore a lot of different styles of players to use in different situations. We think he can fit that."

On drafting offensive players in the first round the last three years:

"We drafted a tackle two years ago, a guard last year. I said, 'Those aren't the most exciting picks, but they were needed picks.' You're always thinking about your quarterback. You think about your offensive coordinator — our new offensive coordinator that's here. It's not that we're not going to look at the defensive side of the ball. Certainly, as you're building your offense, we're building it around our franchise quarterback."

On Johnston joining the wide receivers room:

"It's going to be tremendous [for his development]. He can watch what [WR Joshua] Josh [Palmer] went through. I think that's a really good comparison, what Josh went through from college to his first year as a pro. To walk in the room with Mike Williams and [WR] Keenan Allen, it can't get much better than that. He's 21-years-old. He's a young player with just three years in college. He isn't one of these kids that played five or six years with the COVID rule. He's still really young. He has a lot of learning to do, especially at that position. To step in and watch guys who have done it and done it at a high level that are really masters of their craft, I think is really going to help them."

On the long-term view factoring into draft picks:

"It's funny because when we talk about these players in the draft room and meetings, we're talking long-term with all of them. Then, I come in here and everybody wants to know where they're going to play opening day. It's always long-term with these players when we're drafting them, from the first round to the sixth or seventh round. Obviously, there will be a short-term outlook on how they may fit a role early, but after that, as you know, where do we project them three or four years down the road? That's a big part of it."

On if the roster can achieve what last year's did and possibly improve:

"I'll let you in training camp. I'm not talking about moves. I'm talking about what do we really have? We'll see when we get on the field. I think the players, at least that we added today, and players in free agency kind of added a lot more depth to some positions and got some younger players in the pipeline. We'll kind of see how it plays out in July and August."

Photos: Chargers Draft Room in Century City

The scene is set!! Check out where the Chargers front office will be based for night one of the 2023 NFL Draft!

The Chargers 2023 draft room in Century City
1 / 23

The Chargers 2023 draft room in Century City

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 draft room in Century City
2 / 23

The Chargers 2023 draft room in Century City

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 draft room in Century City
3 / 23

The Chargers 2023 draft room in Century City

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 draft room in Century City
4 / 23

The Chargers 2023 draft room in Century City

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 draft room in Century City
5 / 23

The Chargers 2023 draft room in Century City

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 draft room in Century City
6 / 23

The Chargers 2023 draft room in Century City

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 draft room in Century City
7 / 23

The Chargers 2023 draft room in Century City

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 draft room in Century City
8 / 23

The Chargers 2023 draft room in Century City

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 draft room in Century City
9 / 23

The Chargers 2023 draft room in Century City

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 draft room in Century City
10 / 23

The Chargers 2023 draft room in Century City

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 draft room in Century City
11 / 23

The Chargers 2023 draft room in Century City

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 draft room in Century City
12 / 23

The Chargers 2023 draft room in Century City

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 draft room in Century City
13 / 23

The Chargers 2023 draft room in Century City

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 draft room in Century City
14 / 23

The Chargers 2023 draft room in Century City

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers 2023 draft room in Century City
15 / 23

The Chargers 2023 draft room in Century City

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC5681
16 / 23
Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell
7LAC3241
17 / 23
Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell
7LAC3234
18 / 23
Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell
5LAC5731
19 / 23
Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell
7LAC3217
20 / 23
Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell
5LAC5674
21 / 23
Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell
5LAC5700
22 / 23
Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell
5LAC5753
23 / 23
Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell
Head Coach Brandon Staley

On S Derwin James Jr. mentioning that he wanted to the team to select a 'dawg' and if WR Quentin Johnston 'fits' that description:

"That sounds like exactly what we want. That sounds like me, sounds like [General Manager] Tom [Telesco], [Owner and Chairman of the Board] Dean Spanos. That sounds like a guy that we want. That fits the description. When you guys meet Quentin Johnston, you're going to know why he's here, just like when you guys met [G] Zion Johnson last year and the year before when you met [T] Rashawn Slater. When he walks in a room, you're going to feel him right away. He's an outstanding young man. He had an outstanding college career, meant a lot to TCU. It was a really fun evaluation to go through with our coaching staff, with our personnel department. Like I said, we're really glad that he's a teammate of Derwin James."

On Henley learning from LB Eric Kendricks:

"What a wealth of knowledge. I think the same for Tuli [Tuipulotu]. They are two of the type of guys that will be able to soak all of that up from [OLB] Joey Bosa and [OLB] Khalil Mack, and in Daiyan's case, from an Eric Kendricks. Kenneth Murray is going into his fourth year playing, so there's a lot of wisdom there. I know that they'll take full advantage of it. I think that they're going to fit really well with our football team."

On drafting two players that participated in the club's local pro day and the quality of football in Southern California:

"I know that Southern California is one of the premier places in the country to play football. I know that the top two players in the Draft are from California. Being here three years — I'm from Northeast Ohio, one of the special places in the country for football — but Southern California, that's taking it to a different level. Since I've been the head coach here, the local pro day has been really good to us. Last year, [DL] Otito [Obonnia] was here. That was something that was really impressive to us, was spending time with him. It's one of those things that's part of the process. These two guys really, I thought, took advantage of their opportunity in that setting."

On 'focusing long-term' with the 'vision' for each player selected:

"That's the whole thing. You're signing a rookie for four or five years, that's the vision. There are different paths for everybody, in terms of how quickly people play and what their role is. Maybe this is what I thought his role would be, and then some things happen and this is what it becomes. You guys have seen it, since I've been the head coach, there are some guys that don't play very much at all, and then, midway through the year after your bye, then they play a whole bunch down the stretch. I think that light goes on at different points for players. This is a developmental game, so we definitely have that long-term path. I think that's why it's important to be connected, personnel and coaching, and really be aligned in your vision for the role and how you're going to utilize them. I think all three of these guys fit what we want in a football player at their positions. That's why we feel really good about all three of these guys."

On 'if there were any position groups that the team was unable to address':

"No, what I liked about this draft is I felt like, going into the draft, that we have a really good team. I thought we were able to just draft players that we felt like fit what we're trying to join up with, create depth and competition at other positions. We didn't take any projections, these guys that we drafted, all seven of them, have proven college production. The production was there, the intangibles were there. I think, from a culture standpoint, they all have toughness, I think that these guys are all football players. It's going to create a lot within our locker room that, I think, is going to be really healthy, in terms of competition and fitting into a team that's already really good."

Photos: Quentin Johnston Lands in Los Angeles

Check out some photos of first-round pick Quentin Johnston touching down in LA, heading to Chargers HQ, and more!

5LAC6501
1 / 35
Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell
5LAC6514
2 / 35
Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell
7LAC3833
3 / 35
Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell
7LAC3854
4 / 35
Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell
5LAC6541
5 / 35
Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell
7LAC3850
6 / 35
Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell
7LAC3872
7 / 35
Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell
7LAC3873
8 / 35
Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell
7LAC3877
9 / 35
Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell
5LAC6565
10 / 35
Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell
5LAC6586
11 / 35
Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell
5LAC6592
12 / 35
Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell
7LAC3896
13 / 35
Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell
5LAC6611
14 / 35
Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell
5LAC6602
15 / 35
Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell
5LAC6622
16 / 35
Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell
7LAC3905
17 / 35
Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell
230428_JohnstonPortraits_TN_013
18 / 35
Los Angeles Chargers first round pick Quentin Johnston is photographed on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
19 / 35

Los Angeles Chargers first round pick Quentin Johnston is photographed on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers first round pick Quentin Johnston is photographed on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
20 / 35

Los Angeles Chargers first round pick Quentin Johnston is photographed on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers first round pick Quentin Johnston is photographed on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
21 / 35

Los Angeles Chargers first round pick Quentin Johnston is photographed on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
230428_JohnstonPortraits_TN_034
22 / 35
Los Angeles Chargers first round pick Quentin Johnston is photographed on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
23 / 35

Los Angeles Chargers first round pick Quentin Johnston is photographed on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
230428_JohnstonPortraits_TN_011
24 / 35
230428_JohnstonPortraits_TN_015
25 / 35
230428_JohnstonPortraits_TN_017
26 / 35
230428_JohnstonPortraits_TN_021
27 / 35
Los Angeles Chargers first round pick Quentin Johnston is photographed on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
28 / 35

Los Angeles Chargers first round pick Quentin Johnston is photographed on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
230428_JohnstonPortraits_TN_006
29 / 35
230428_JohnstonPresser_TN_001
30 / 35
230428_JohnstonPresser_TN_009
31 / 35
230428_JohnstonPresser_TN_010
32 / 35
Quentin Johnston speaks to the media about being drafted in the first round by the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
33 / 35

Quentin Johnston speaks to the media about being drafted in the first round by the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Quentin Johnston speaks to the media about being drafted in the first round by the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
34 / 35

Quentin Johnston speaks to the media about being drafted in the first round by the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Quentin Johnston speaks to the media about being drafted in the first round by the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
35 / 35

Quentin Johnston speaks to the media about being drafted in the first round by the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Wide Receiver Quentin Johnston

On being selected by the Chargers:

"I'm excited. I wasn't really sure who I would be picked by or where I would go. All I knew was that I wanted to go to a team as soon as I can and get to work. I'm very happy and I'm very blessed."

On playing with QB Justin Herbert:

"Great quarterback. I saw the call pop up and I'm like, 'OK, that's a great quarterback to be playing under.' I shouldn't have any problem coming in early and adjusting, soaking up as much stuff as I can from him as far as just football in general. I feel like I need to come in, as a young guy, as a sponge, taking in as much information as I need to. Then, eventually, clicking with the quarterback and gaining that trust from him."

On his first impressions of Los Angeles:

"I like it. I've been in Texas all my life. To kind of step out of that, I feel like this is the best place for me, for sure. As soon as I got off the plane, I'm like, 'Yeah, I can feel it.' Then, I saw my jersey. I met a few people. I'm already liking it."

On the significance of jersey No. 1:

"I feel like that number comes with a lot. A lot is expected of you. If you have that 1, you go on the field and look at a guy with number 1 and go, 'OK, he must be doing something.' I was that number the second half of my high school career. Then, going into college, I was in a good situation at TCU; our top receiver was going out — [Eagles WR] Jalen Reagor — he had number 1, then when I came in, I wasn't expecting to get that number so early. I was like, 'I'm probably going to have to work my way up.' Then, we had a photo shoot. I went to the end looking for my jersey and they said, 'Your name is over there with the 1.' But, obviously, I knew that that came with a lot. It kind of just made me want to fight more at practice, do the little things to show that I deserved to have that number."

Photos: Quentin Johnston's First Day as a Charger

Get a behind-the-scenes look at 2023 first-round pick Quentin Johnston's first day with the Bolts!

Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
1 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1 / 50

Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
2 / 50

Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
3 / 50

Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
4 / 50

Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
5 / 50

Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
6 / 50

Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
7 / 50

Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
8 / 50

Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
9 / 50

Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
10 / 50

Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
11 / 50

Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
12 / 50

Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
13 / 50

Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
14 / 50

Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
15 / 50

Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
16 / 50

Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
17 / 50

Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
18 / 50

Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
19 / 50

Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
20 / 50

Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
21 / 50

Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
22 / 50

Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
23 / 50

Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
24 / 50

Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
25 / 50

Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
26 / 50

Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
27 / 50

Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
28 / 50

Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
29 / 50

Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
30 / 50

Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
31 / 50

Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
32 / 50

Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
33 / 50

Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
34 / 50

Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
35 / 50

Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
36 / 50

Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
37 / 50

Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
38 / 50

Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
39 / 50

Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
40 / 50

Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
41 / 50

Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
42 / 50

Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
43 / 50

Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
44 / 50

Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
45 / 50

Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
46 / 50

Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
47 / 50

Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
48 / 50

Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
49 / 50

Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
50 / 50

Chargers first-round pick arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Outside Linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu

On his reaction to being selected by the Chargers:

"It's kind of funny. I wasn't even really watching the draft. I was outside with the family, we were all chilling outside. My mom was yelling at me to come to her because she wanted me to go grab my grandma from the car at the front, so she called me, I walked to the front and I got a call and I walked away [laughter]. It was a blessing, for sure. I'm excited to get to work."

On having the opportunity to learn from Chargers OLBs Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack:

"I'm blessed. Coming into the league, that's what I wanted. I wanted the best to learn from, and, man, Joey Bosa and Khalil [Mack]? That's crazy. I'm excited for opportunity. I'm a sponge, so I am going to just absorb all of the info that they give me and just try to get better and make an impact on the team."

On being selected by the Chargers and remaining in his hometown:

"Thank you to the Spanos Family, [General Manager] Tom Telesco, [Head] Coach [Brandon] Staley for believing in me and blessing me with this opportunity. I'm excited to be here. It feels weird to stay here just because I was expecting to leave, go somewhere on the East Coast. My agent was telling me, like, 'Get ready to move, Tuli.' I'm like, 'Alright, whatever.' [Laughter] I'm going to be home, so I'm good to go."

Linebacker Daiyan Henley

On being selected by the Chargers:

"Before I start, I want to say thank you to the Spanos Family, [General Manager] Tom Telesco and [Head] Coach [Brandon] Staley for having me here and keeping me home. That's the biggest thing for me, I get to be home and get to do what I love, in a place that I grew up in. That's big for me."

On the benefit of playing multiple positions throughout his football career:

"Exactly that, just being able to play somebody their positions, be on the opposite side of the ball first. Then, moving to defense, I've been able to see the football through from all types of perspectives. Learning the game that way helps you be more, I guess, capable to do one job because you know so many jobs on that football field. Then, when you take it to an even further extent, it's just techniques, that's really what changes because each position requires a different technique, but the mental, the brain aspect, of that learning, it makes it just that much easier."

On his philosophy surrounding special teams:

"Special teams, if you look at it, it's every football movement all in whatever special teams phase it is. It's like football, but in extreme space. That's something that I got from my old coach — it's football in extreme space. You have receiver movements if you're a gunner. You have linebacker movements if you're sitting there trying to rush, or edge movements — just different types of movements based off what position you're playing and what's happening. I found love and joy in doing it. That's why I was always available for special teams and why I will be available here for special teams because I feel like there's a joy, there's an art to it. That's how I feel about special teams. I plan to make an impact on every down. That means being on the field as a linebacker, being on the field as a gunner or whatever it may be for special teams and a linebacker, that's what I plan to do."

Wide Receiver Derius Davis

On being selected by the Chargers and his emotions upon receiving the call (Question from WR Quentin Johnston):

"It was unbelievable. Teaming up with my former teammate, Quentin Johnston, it's just a blessing. We put in a lot of hard work, early mornings. To have the opportunity to keep playing with a guy like Quentin Johnston, it's a blessing, for sure. I'm super excited."

On his punt return and kickoff return abilities:

"My game, as a returner, I always tell people that I'm explosive. Me personally, I feel like I get the party started. At TCU, there were times where we didn't have any points on the board and I was the first one to score during my return, so I feel like I'm a party starter. Hopefully, I can do that for the Chargers. I know I will do it for the Chargers. I'm just blessed to be a Charger. It's just a blessing."

On his production as a wide receiver:

"At TCU, I produced in jet sweeps. They would line me up in the backfield sometimes. I feel like I'm a player that could go all over. I played outside, inside, went in the backfield a few times. I feel like my game is very versatile. I think that is something that I can do at the Chargers, be a versatile player, come in and make plays when the offense needs it, and just be that great teammate to my teammates."

Offensive Lineman Jordan McFadden

On his reaction to receiving the call and being selected by the Chargers:

"I was super excited. I was sitting there and watching, then, all of a sudden, my phone rings. I was super excited. My family, my mother, she was right beside me, so she was super happy for me, as well. Just a very exciting moment for myself and my family."

On his prior knowledge about the Chargers:

"It really kind of funny, I used to play with the Chargers a lot on Madden; [WR] Mike Williams, [QB] Justin Herbert, all of those guys. Definitely a little familiar with them, but I definitely going to have to invest some time and study and learn a little bit more."

Photos: Get to Know Fifth Round Pick Jordan McFadden

Take a look through some photos of the Chargers 2023 fifth-round Draft pick OL Jordan McFadden, from Clemson.

Clemson offensive tackle Jordan McFadden answers a question at the NCAA college football Atlantic Coast Conference Media Days in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
1 / 8
Nell Redmond/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
1 / 8

Clemson offensive tackle Jordan McFadden answers a question at the NCAA college football Atlantic Coast Conference Media Days in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Nell Redmond/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
2 / 8

Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Erin Hooley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
3 / 8

Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
4 / 8

Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
5 / 8

Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden (71) stretches during practice for the Orange Bowl NCAA college football, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Clemson faces Tennessee on Friday. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
6 / 8

Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden (71) stretches during practice for the Orange Bowl NCAA college football, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Clemson faces Tennessee on Friday. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Rebecca Blackwell/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson offensive tackle Jordan McFadden (71) lifts up running back Kobe Pace (20) and celebrates scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wake Forest, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
7 / 8

Clemson offensive tackle Jordan McFadden (71) lifts up running back Kobe Pace (20) and celebrates scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wake Forest, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson tackle Jordan McFadden blocks during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y., Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
8 / 8

Clemson tackle Jordan McFadden blocks during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y., Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Defensive Lineman Scott Matlock

On coming from Boise State and joining an organization that features Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore:

"That's the GOAT right there, as far as Boise State is talking. It's going to be an honor to work with him and just be around him every day, being able to pick his brain on his journey so far and what he's learned and experienced throughout his career. It's going to be exciting."

On his style of play:

"I would describe it as being very violent, very physical at the point of attack. Someone that you definitely have to double, and if you don't, you're going to lose. It's going to be good. I'm excited to get to work with the defense and the D-line and help the guys win some football games."

Photos: Get to Know Sixth Round Pick Scott Matlock

Take a look through some photos of the Chargers 2023 sixth-round Draft pick DT Scott Matlock, from Boise State.

Boise State defensive tackle Scott Matlock (99) lines up against Tennessee-Martin in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 30-7. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
1 / 10
Steve Conner/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
1 / 10

Boise State defensive tackle Scott Matlock (99) lines up against Tennessee-Martin in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 30-7. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Steve Conner/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Boise State defensive tackle Scott Matlock (99) celebrates after beating North Texas 35-32 and winning the Frisco Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
2 / 10

Boise State defensive tackle Scott Matlock (99) celebrates after beating North Texas 35-32 and winning the Frisco Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

LM Otero/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Boise State nose tackle Scale Igiehon (90), linebacker Ezekiel Noa (7) and defensive tackle Scott Matlock (99) set up for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Central Florida on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
3 / 10

Boise State nose tackle Scale Igiehon (90), linebacker Ezekiel Noa (7) and defensive tackle Scott Matlock (99) set up for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Central Florida on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Boise State defensive tackle Scott Matlock (99) signals after a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Central Florida on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
4 / 10

Boise State defensive tackle Scott Matlock (99) signals after a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Central Florida on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee-Martin quarterback Dresser Winn (3) throws the ball as Boise State defensive tackle Scott Matlock (99) pressures him in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
5 / 10

Tennessee-Martin quarterback Dresser Winn (3) throws the ball as Boise State defensive tackle Scott Matlock (99) pressures him in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Steve Conner/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Boise State defensive tackle Scott Matlock (99) looks to the sidelines against San Diego State in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 35-13. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
6 / 10

Boise State defensive tackle Scott Matlock (99) looks to the sidelines against San Diego State in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 35-13. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Steve Conner/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Boise State defensive tackle Scott Matlock (99) lines up against Tennessee-Martin in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 30-7. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
7 / 10

Boise State defensive tackle Scott Matlock (99) lines up against Tennessee-Martin in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 30-7. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Steve Conner/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Boise State defensive tackle Scott Matlock (99) celebrates with Boise State place kicker Jonah Dalmas after his 1 yard touchdown catch in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 42-23. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
8 / 10

Boise State defensive tackle Scott Matlock (99) celebrates with Boise State place kicker Jonah Dalmas after his 1 yard touchdown catch in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 42-23. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Steve Conner/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Boise State defensive tackle Scott Matlock (99) pressures Tennessee-Martin quarterback Dresser Winn (3) as Winn throws the ball in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
9 / 10

Boise State defensive tackle Scott Matlock (99) pressures Tennessee-Martin quarterback Dresser Winn (3) as Winn throws the ball in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Steve Conner/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Boise State defensive tackle Scott Matlock (99) celebrates after recovering a fumble by UTEP quarterback Gavin Hardison (12) on the UTEP 3 yard line in the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
10 / 10

Boise State defensive tackle Scott Matlock (99) celebrates after recovering a fumble by UTEP quarterback Gavin Hardison (12) on the UTEP 3 yard line in the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Steve Conner/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Quarterback Max Duggan

On being selected by the Chargers and joining a team that already features two of his collegiate teammates, Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis:

"There was a lot of excitement. Throughout this process, I feel like I built a lot of good relationships with all of the coaches on the coaching staff and really built up and connected with them in that way. Obviously, you see Q and D.D. go earlier, and there was a lot of excitement to be a part of this franchise, to go out and be in L.A. and be with this group people."

On his mentality upon entering the NFL:

"Just come in and control what you control. Be a sponge. I think that's the best thing about this is that you go into this team, this franchise, and you get to learn so much for people that are so knowledgeable, so talented, have been around it for a long time. Go in there, be a sponge, learn as much as you can, compete, add as much value as you can in whatever way or whatever role that is."

Photos: Get to Know Seventh Round Pick Max Duggan

Take a look through some photos of the Chargers 2023 seventh-round Draft pick QB Max Duggan, from TCU.

TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) stands on the field before an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
1 / 11
Sam Hodde/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
1 / 11

TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) stands on the field before an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

Sam Hodde/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) is seen during an NCAA football game against Oklahoma State on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 43-40 in double overtime. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
2 / 11

TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) is seen during an NCAA football game against Oklahoma State on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 43-40 in double overtime. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
3 / 11

TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) reacts after TCU made a first down against Texas Tech during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 34-24.(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
4 / 11

TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) reacts after TCU made a first down against Texas Tech during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 34-24.(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Ron Jenkins
FILE - TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) passes with blocking from teammate offensive tackle Andrew Coker against Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald IV (9) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Fort Worth, Texas, on Nov. 26, 2022. Duggan has thrown for 3,321 yards with 30 touchdowns and only four interceptions, and run for 404 yards with six more scores, heading into the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
5 / 11

FILE - TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) passes with blocking from teammate offensive tackle Andrew Coker against Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald IV (9) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Fort Worth, Texas, on Nov. 26, 2022. Duggan has thrown for 3,321 yards with 30 touchdowns and only four interceptions, and run for 404 yards with six more scores, heading into the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

LM Otero/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
6 / 11

TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Baylor in Waco, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
7 / 11

TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Baylor in Waco, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

LM Otero/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) celebrates scoring a touchdown during an NCAA football game against Oklahoma on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 55-24. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
8 / 11

TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) celebrates scoring a touchdown during an NCAA football game against Oklahoma on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 55-24. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) scrambles against Texas during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)
9 / 11

TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) scrambles against Texas during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)

Stephen Spillman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) runs with the ball during the second overtime period of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
10 / 11

TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) runs with the ball during the second overtime period of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

Sam Hodde/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) passes during the first half of an NCAA college game against SMU on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Dallas, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)
11 / 11

TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) passes during the first half of an NCAA college game against SMU on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Dallas, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

Gareth Patterson/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

