Top Quotes | Staley on Addition of Michel, Rooting for Serena Williams

Head Coach Brandon Staley

On the signing of RB Sony Michel:

"He fit right in yesterday. Got in there and had a bunch of carries in the practice. That's how the NFL is, it never ceases to amaze me, and that's why I love the NFL. He fit right in with us yesterday. He and his fiancé just had a baby recently, so there's a lot going on with the Michels. We're certainly happy to have him. We see a complete runner. I've known about this guy since he was in the eighth grade playing varsity football at American Heritage [School] down in Plantation [Fla.], Broward County, Florida. I've known about him since he was a 14-year-old kid. Just really respect the resumé. He's a complete runner, even going all of the way back to Georgia, him and [Browns RB] Nick Chubb teaming up. I faced him when he was with New England, and, certainly, joining up with those guys last year and helping them win a Super Bowl. Just a very complete back. We're excited to have him."

On how he knew about Michel 'since he was in eighth grade':

"I recruited South Florida when I was in college. He's kind of a legend down there. He was an eighth grader that played on the varsity. His reputation precedes him down there."

On C Corey Linsley not participating in practice the last two days:

"Just a couple of veteran days there. He'll be out at practice today. Taking care of him more than anything, getting him some rest. Nothing to be concerned about."

On if a decision has been made on who will be the No. 2 quarterback:

"Not yet. We're going to get through the weekend, and then we'll go into game week next week and attack that question. I'm really proud of both guys. I felt like they had really quality camps. I'm glad that both of them were on our team, for sure."

Closing remarks: