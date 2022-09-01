Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Top Quotes | Staley on Addition of Michel, Rooting for Serena Williams

Sep 01, 2022 at 03:22 PM
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

Take a look at top quotes from Head Coach Brandon Staley, running back Sony Michel and defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day before Thursday's practice:

Head Coach Brandon Staley

On the signing of RB Sony Michel:

"He fit right in yesterday. Got in there and had a bunch of carries in the practice. That's how the NFL is, it never ceases to amaze me, and that's why I love the NFL. He fit right in with us yesterday. He and his fiancé just had a baby recently, so there's a lot going on with the Michels. We're certainly happy to have him. We see a complete runner. I've known about this guy since he was in the eighth grade playing varsity football at American Heritage [School] down in Plantation [Fla.], Broward County, Florida. I've known about him since he was a 14-year-old kid. Just really respect the resumé. He's a complete runner, even going all of the way back to Georgia, him and [Browns RB] Nick Chubb teaming up. I faced him when he was with New England, and, certainly, joining up with those guys last year and helping them win a Super Bowl. Just a very complete back. We're excited to have him."

On how he knew about Michel 'since he was in eighth grade':

"I recruited South Florida when I was in college. He's kind of a legend down there. He was an eighth grader that played on the varsity. His reputation precedes him down there."

On C Corey Linsley not participating in practice the last two days:

"Just a couple of veteran days there. He'll be out at practice today. Taking care of him more than anything, getting him some rest. Nothing to be concerned about."

On if a decision has been made on who will be the No. 2 quarterback:

"Not yet. We're going to get through the weekend, and then we'll go into game week next week and attack that question. I'm really proud of both guys. I felt like they had really quality camps. I'm glad that both of them were on our team, for sure."

Closing remarks:

"Is that it for questioning? Because I don't know if you guys watched Serena Williams last night, but I know that I did because I was here too late, but you're talking about the greatest of all time. You just cannot explain it. I had it on mute, but just watching her last night light that tennis court on fire, that was just amazing. You guys know that I'm a huge tennis fan, huge Serena Williams fan. She was just amazing last night. She was just on one last night. She played fantastic. I just want her to know that the Chargers are rooting for her in the next round. She's amazing. I get a chance to have a press conference, so I'm going to tell her how I feel. Good luck, Serena."

Running Back Sony Michel

On returning to Los Angeles and joining the Chargers:

"It feels good. It's a cool opportunity. One that's slightly familiar, but not too familiar because it's a whole different organization and it feels good. I'm excited and I can't wait to get it started."

On his first day with the Chargers:

"Day 1 was great. Getting around the guys, trying to understand the culture, get implemented a little bit, getting to the playbook, getting around the coaches, running around a little bit. A little bit of everything. I'm excited how Day 1 went."

On the running backs on the roster and how his skill set complements the group:

"All of the running backs on this roster are guys that can do special things with the ball in their hands. Great people off the field and I'm just glad to join a great group. I think when you hang around good people, great athletes, it helps you elevate yourself."

On if the team communicated with him what they want his role to be in the offense:

"When I came, yes, we talked a little bit about roles on offense. Being a running back, my role has always kind of been the same is to try to be the best version of myself. Kind of come into this locker room and try to add to another piece to the puzzle. My role would basically be dictated off of what I can learn, what I do out of practice, and hopefully that can kind of shape out on its' own."

Defensive Tackle Sebastian Jospeh-Day

On how much he can help RB Sony Michel get used to the new team:

"He plays offense, so I'm really not helping him with the plays [laughter]. I don't know anything about that on the offensive side. Sony is a great guy. As you can see, he contributed big time to the success of last year's team, of the Rams last year for them going to the Super Bowl. It's a blessing to have him on our team. He's a real good guy and a real good football player, so I'm super excited."

On the defensive line group:

"I think our defensive line room, we have great personalities in it. But also, when it's time to work, it's time to work. I'm a funny guy. I like to laugh a lot. I like to make jokes. And Brei is a great dude as well, so is and Austin and Fox. But, when it's time to get to work, we all know what the deal is. We have to get to work and we have to get better and each day we are out here isn't a wasted day. So, that's the way we kind of look at it."

