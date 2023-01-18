Top Quotes | Brandon Staley's Season-Ending Press Conference

"I think down the stretch those last six games that we were the No. 1 defense in the NFL and it allowed us to get into the tournament. You measure yourself on how you're playing against the best people in the NFL. Certainly, when we played Miami and how we played against San Francisco and Kansas City, I think you saw like at the beginning of the year when we had our full team in those first two games, what that looked like. That next stretch where you kind of get cleaned out, I thought we made a lot of adjustments that allowed us to hang in there and play well enough to give us a chance to win. I thought, when things settled down at the end of the season, we were playing at a high level and the way that we expect to play, the standard of performance that we expect. I thought there were a lot of good takeaways from the way we finished the season. We got contributions from a lot of guys. I thought we developed guys well. I think with as many new guys as we brought in the offseason, defensively, I'm excited for them to get a full offseason together because I would expect that level to improve in a big way. I think, defensively, that we're headed in the right direction, for sure."

"I started at the end, and then I went back to the beginning. I thought that the first half of that game showed our football team, of what we are capable of. Then, the second half, 'Hey, that's the improvement guys. We have to take full ownership.' You don't want to be in denial of what happened. You don't want to look away and say, 'Hey, we're moving on and we're not looking back.' We have to take full responsibility for that. In all three phases of coaching and playing, it wasn't good enough, starting with me. That's what I did in front of the team. I said, 'I didn't do well enough in the game for our team.' Then, you go backwards, from the beginning. I was really proud of our team, that we put ourselves in that position to give us a chance to compete. I thought we went through a lot. I thought it took everybody in our locker room. When we look around, we had a bunch of guys that joined up with us that weren't even on our team in training camp, weren't even on our team at the bye [week], that ended up playing meaningful snaps in the playoffs. We were able to on-board these guys and get them in a position to play well enough for us to win that game. I think those signs tell you that we are headed in the right direction. The people that have been here for two years know that the caliber of this locker room, the caliber of this [team meeting room] moving forward, is in a much better place than it was a year ago. That is the most important thing that you have to take away, that this group is good enough. The way that we feel right now, that is a good thing. It's part of competition. When you feel like this, you are a lot closer than you think, when you feel like this. You go get beat and no one is feeling that way, that means you are probably a lot further away than you want to be. Our guys didn't feel that way. They feel like we can beat anybody in the NFL. To lose like that, obviously, was the toughest side of it."