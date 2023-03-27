Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Top Quotes | Brandon Staley at 2023 Annual League Meeting

Mar 27, 2023 at 11:13 AM
Omar_Headshot_For_Site
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

TQ 03.27

Take a look at top quotes from Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley at the 2023 Annual League Meeting in Phoenix:

Head Coach Brandon Staley

On the Chargers first wave of free agency:

"This year was a lot different, this free agency period. I thought what we did last season was really make some key acquisitions to really solidify the way we want to play on both sides of the ball and in the kicking game. Because I think people really forget about the investment we made in our kicking game last year, which really paid dividends. I think that investment, what you saw this year is just us being able to re-sign our core guys. We were able to get Trey Pipkins back at right tackle, we thought that was a really significant move for us. We were able to re-sign Morgan Fox, we were able to re-sign our punter JK Scott, who we feel like is a weapon for us. And then you're able to add a key acquisition, a big-time acquisition in Eric Kendricks. We feel really good about our football team. Obviously, there's still process from now until the draft and after the draft, as you guys saw what we did last year after the draft. There's still that window too, so we'll see where it goes, but we feel really good about our football team."

On his relationship with Kellen Moore:

"I think teaming up with him has been a highlight for me, so much respect for him from afar. I think my first game as a defensive coordinator was against Kellen when I was with the Rams. Being a former quarterback, I really paid attention to his career at Boise [State]. I think 50-3 as a starter, I remember we were joking about him just lighting up Georgia, I just remember that game so vividly. He has all the quarterbacking stuff, and I think he's exemplified all of that as a coach. Getting into coaching right away, becoming an offensive coordinator and leading one of the most prolific offenses in the league. No one knows that better than me because I had to go against the guy. I think for us to spend a lot of time up close this year in the practices, I was able to get probably a better friendship with him, stay in touch through the season and then for us to be able to onboard someone like him has been huge for me and our staff. He's fit right in, he's been great with our players, reaching out to our players already. That relationship part is very core to how we do things at our place, and he really fits that and he just has a really great way about him. I'm really excited to team up with him."

On what new Chargers LB Eric Kendricks will bring to the defense:

"I think Eric's pedigree, he's been in the NFL seven or right years, and they've been a top five defense in Minnesota the entire time. I was in the division in 2017, 2018, played against them 2019 when I was in Denver, played against them my first year as a head coach here. He's one of the most complete linebackers in the last decade. You're talking about five to seven players that are as complete as a linebacker as he is. His instincts, his key diagnose, his ability to communicate, that energy in the middle, a true commander. Tackling machine sideline to sideline, in the box, physicality. He's one of the best passing game linebackers in the last decade, he comes from a pattern-match scheme in Mike Zimmer, which is how we play so the scheme transition is seamless. And we know a lot about him, we got Ryan Ficken here, we got Jeff Howard here who coached him intimately, my best friend's Jonathan Gannon, who was with him. We just feel like this guy has a lot of the stuff that championship defenses are made of. I'm really, really excited to team up with him."

Photos: Best of Eric Kendricks

Browse through photos of the Chargers newest linebacker, Eric Kendricks

230314_KendricksAP_Gallery_001
1 / 28
(AP Photo)
230314_KendricksAP_Gallery_002
2 / 28
(AP Photo)
230314_KendricksAP_Gallery_003
3 / 28
(AP Photo)
230314_KendricksAP_Gallery_004
4 / 28
(AP Photo)
230314_KendricksAP_Gallery_005
5 / 28
(AP Photo)
230314_KendricksAP_Gallery_006
6 / 28
(AP Photo)
230314_KendricksAP_Gallery_007
7 / 28
(AP Photo)
230314_KendricksAP_Gallery_008
8 / 28
(AP Photo)
230314_KendricksAP_Gallery_009
9 / 28
(AP Photo)
230314_KendricksAP_Gallery_010
10 / 28
(AP Photo)
230314_KendricksAP_Gallery_011
11 / 28
(AP Photo)
230314_KendricksAP_Gallery_012
12 / 28
(AP Photo)
230314_KendricksAP_Gallery_013
13 / 28
(AP Photo)
230314_KendricksAP_Gallery_014
14 / 28
(AP Photo)
230314_KendricksAP_Gallery_015
15 / 28
(AP Photo)
230314_KendricksAP_Gallery_016
16 / 28
(AP Photo)
230314_KendricksAP_Gallery_017
17 / 28
(AP Photo)
230314_KendricksAP_Gallery_018
18 / 28
(AP Photo)
230314_KendricksAP_Gallery_019
19 / 28
(AP Photo)
230314_KendricksAP_Gallery_020
20 / 28
(AP Photo)
230314_KendricksAP_Gallery_021
21 / 28
(AP Photo)
230314_KendricksAP_Gallery_022
22 / 28
(AP Photo)
230314_KendricksAP_Gallery_023
23 / 28
(AP Photo)
230314_KendricksAP_Gallery_024
24 / 28
(AP Photo)
230314_KendricksAP_Gallery_025
25 / 28
(AP Photo)
230314_KendricksAP_Gallery_026
26 / 28
(AP Photo)
230314_KendricksAP_Gallery_027
27 / 28
(AP Photo)
230314_KendricksAP_Gallery_028
28 / 28
(AP Photo)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

On the TE group:

"I like where we're at. We were able to get Donald Parham back, which I know that he didn't get to show what he could do last year but I think that you guys that have been with the team know that we feel like he's a weapon. We were able to get Gerald [Everett] back and I thought that Gerald, he has his best season for us last season. We need to get more from Tre [McKitty] next season for sure. Stone Smartt is an up-and-coming player for sure, that we think has potential, but that position is, when you can find it, it changes the way people have to play you. Kellen's had a lot of success that way, we've had a lot of success in the past playing that way at other places I've been. I believe as a head coach, gaps and vertical threats is how you really stress defenses. I think we have a good room right now, but we're always looking to add."

On whether G/T Jamaree Salyer will move inside and assessment of the offensive line:

"I think that's his natural position, but as he proved last year, we know that Jamaree [Salyer] can play outside, but we kind of feel like he's best suited to play inside. A lot of strengths as a player fit better inside. To have him, Zion [Johnson] and Corey [Linsley] in the middle of your pocket, that's certainly what you want to design from an offensive line standpoint. When you have that type of anchor in the middle, athleticism and then when your tackles are athletic like Trey and Rashawn [Slater] are, they have the range and the athleticism to kick to these rushers. We like where we're at right now, I feel like the investment in our drafts my first two years, Tom and JoJo [Wooden] their belief system in investing in our offensive line is really paying off and I'm really proud of where we're at right now."

On plan for depth on the interior offensive line:

"I think there's some guys that you don't know about too, that are on our team. Zack Bailey has done a heck of a job for us, Foster Sarell. Those guys are developing players too that got some action last year, that proved to us that they're developmental, that they can be a factor in the NFL. Then, there's that process that you're talking about after the draft and obviously at the draft, we'll always be looking for lineman."

Top Shots 2022: Best of the Rookies

Take a look back at the best photos of the Chargers 2022 draft class in their inaugural NFL campaign

230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_001
1 / 69
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_002
2 / 69
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_003
3 / 69
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_004
4 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_005
5 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_006
6 / 69
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_007
7 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_008
8 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_009
9 / 69
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_010
10 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_011
11 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_012
12 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_013
13 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_014
14 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_015
15 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_016
16 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_017
17 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_018
18 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_019
19 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_020
20 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_021
21 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_022
22 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_023
23 / 69
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_024
24 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_025
25 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_026
26 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_027
27 / 69
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_028
28 / 69
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_029
29 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_030
30 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_031
31 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_032
32 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_033
33 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_034
34 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_035
35 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_036
36 / 69
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_037
37 / 69
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_038
38 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_039
39 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_040
40 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_041
41 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_042
42 / 69
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_043
43 / 69
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_044
44 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_045
45 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_046
46 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_047
47 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_048
48 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_049
49 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_050
50 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_051
51 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_052
52 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_053
53 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_054
54 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_055
55 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_056
56 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_057
57 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_058
58 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_059
59 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_060
60 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_061
61 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_062
62 / 69
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_063
63 / 69
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_064
64 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_065
65 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_066
66 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_067
67 / 69
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_068
68 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_069
69 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

On the depth of the interior defensive line:

"I feel a lot better about where we are now than where we were a year ago. I feel like with Sebastian [Joseph-Day], Austin [Johnson], Otito [Ogbonnia] and [Morgan Fox], that's the right group to be starting out with. I thought Tito, it was unfortunate because Tito was really coming on. That San [Francisco] game was such a big game for him playing againt [49ers tackle] Trent [Williams] and the way he played gave us so much confidence. We were so disappointed because as a rookie, you know when they're coming on. You can see it, when you know that it's happening for them or it's happening. That's what happened to Tito and then he got hurt, but we know that he can do it. And then Sebastian and Austin have been fantastic. To get Foxy back rushing the passer for us was big and now what we got to do is keep getting the depth of that group more solid. Chris Hinton came in last year and did a really nice job for us, he was a pleasant surprise for us. [Run game coordinator/Defensive Line coach] Jay [Rodgers] has done a great job developing him. Chris was a big factor in our playoff game and down the stretch for us. He's a young guy. But keep building in the style we want to build up front, confident in where we're going."

On the WR room and weapons on offense:

"You know the way we feel about our three guys. Mike Williams, Keenan Allen, Josh Palmer, that's the right group to be starting with for sure. We've proven that we can throw the football, I mean we threw for over 5,000 yards our first year, 4,700 [last year]. But you're trying to be a group that's hard to defend every snap, make them defend the entire football field vertically, horizontally. I think weapons come from a lot of different places, it can be a receiver, it can be a tight end, it can be a runner. What you're looking for is weapons, that's what makes you tough to defend, not just receivers. So, I think what we're trying to become is a complete offense where you have to defend everybody, and I think those are the ones that are the most challenging. I know that speaking for Kellen and where he's been, what made him so challenging to defend in Dallas was you had to defend everybody. You had three really good receivers, you had two really good tight ends and you had two really good backs, so you had to defend everybody on every snap, and they had a good o-line. That's what we want to be."

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Top Quotes | Tom Telesco at 2023 Annual League Meeting

"I think from where we were as a football team, cap space-wise, where our roster is, what our resources were, I think it went pretty well."

news

Full Transcript: Derrick Ansley Meets With the Media

Here is everything new Chargers Defensive Coordinator Derrick Ansley said Tuesday when he met with media members

news

Full Transcript: Kellen Moore Meets with the Media

Here is everything new Chargers Offensive Coordinator said Wednesday morning when he met with media members

news

Top Quotes | Tom Telesco's Season-Ending Press Conference

"Our current team of players and our coaches, they are really mentally tough people, and that's not by accident, that's intentional. Those are the type of people that we bring in here."

news

Top Quotes | Brandon Staley's Season-Ending Press Conference

"I'm really excited to get this process started ... I know that if we keep making that type of progress, we will consistently be there at the end."

news

What the Jaguars Are Saying About the Chargers Ahead of Wild Card Game

"There's some new faces on their side. There's some new faces on our side ... It just comes down to execution, both sides, them and us."

news

Top Quotes | Bolts Begin Wild Card Week

"That's where you find out a lot about where you are. We're excited that we're here. Like I said, it's just the beginning."

news

Coach Staley's Full Transcript: Monday Media Availability

Here's what Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said Monday ahead of a Wild Card playoff game against the Jaguars

news

Coach Staley's Full Transcript: Monday Media Availability

Here's what Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said Monday after a Week 17 win

news

What the Rams Are Saying About the Chargers

"I think Justin's a baller. What he's been able to do so far in his career is nothing short of spectacular. So he's been fun to watch."

news

Top Quotes | Bolts Prepare For 1st Meeting With Rams at SoFi Stadium

"It's a really good coaching staff over there. There's a lot of pride with those players. Those players have played in a lot of premium games, and you can see it."

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall.

news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Donald Parham, Jr. and J.K. Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tight end Donald Parham, Jr., and punter J.K. Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Easton Stick.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Trey Pipkins III

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with tackle Trey Pipkins III on a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today tendered kicker Cameron Dicker as an exclusive rights free agent and signed tackle Foster Sarell.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign All-Pro Linebacker Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Zion Johnson vs. Jamaree Salyer in NBA 2K21

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer go head-to-head in a game of NBA 2K21. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chiefs vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs 49ers Hype Video

The Chargers visit the 49ers for a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman

Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Latest News
Advertising