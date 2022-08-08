Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Top Quotes | Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert & Joey Bosa On Bolts Scrimmage

Aug 07, 2022 at 09:35 PM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

staley

Take a look at top quotes from Head Coach Brandon Staley QB Justin Herbert & OLB Joey Bosa after Saturday's practice:

Head Coach Brandon Staley

On tonight's practice:

"I thought that it was a clean operation. We got a lot of work in today as a football team in all three phases, and that's what we were shooting for, is for all three phases to get a lot of work. I felt like it was a really clean operation. I think everybody around the Chargers did a really good job making this clean for our fans. I love the transitions and the flow of the scrimmage. We came out of it really healthy and we came out of it a better football team, for sure."

On if today's practice was 'crisper' for the offense:

"When you're not tackling and there are no consequences of sacks and stuff like that, it should be that way. But I thought all three of our quarterbacks today operated at a high level. I thought they both threw the ball extremely well, were accurate and made good decisions. They really moved the team. I really love this quarterback room. They're really good friends. They continue to improve, even [QB] Chase [Daniel] — Chase is continuing to improve. I thought you saw [QB] Easton [Stick] do a lot of good things out there today. Easton really thrives in 11-on-11. I was just really happy with how all three guys moved the team today."

On the performance tonight out of OLBs Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack:

"Those guys are playing well together. That's what we were looking for, is to really find that style that these guys can really commit to together and find that rhythm for both of them. Every time you see them out there, you see two difference makers. I thought you saw a bunch of plays. Joey kind of had this blister on his foot that was nagging him. Khalil made a bunch of plays tonight. If you were to have a game tape of this, there are a lot of close-call sacks and rushes that aren't whistled. Those guys are really playing the way we want them to play. I think you just know that, with both guys, that you're trying to build for a long season. Where they're at now is nowhere near where they're going to be. We're really trying to be purposeful in how we build both of those guys up this training camp."

Quarterback Justin Herbert

On the scrimmage:

"I thought there were a lot of good things. There's always room for improvement and things that we can fix. I thought, overall as an offense, we moved the ball well, we converted well on third downs and that's what is important to us."

On training camp:

"I think, as an offense, we've done a lot of good things. We've made huge steps as compared to last year at this point, but like I've said, I think there's a lot of room for improvement. We continue to build on our timing. Just being out there timing with routes. I think with protections that we can continue to be even more solid than we have been. I've seen a lot of good things from the offense."

Outside linebacker Joey Bosa

On tonight's practice:

"It was good. It was alright. It felt like the energy was a little low. It's been two weeks of grinding out here, so a lot of plays. Of course, I have two fat blisters on my foot after warming up [laughter]. I'm limping, but it's not too bad. It's just a couple of blisters, so that's fine. I felt pretty good out there. I think these are the best two weeks I've had in any of my years, so far, coming into camp. I remember after the scrimmage last year I was like, 'Dang, I suck.' And then it started coming to me. I feel like I'm really feeling it. My moves are coming nice and naturally. My body is feeling good-ish, good enough. I am dealing with things in Year 7, but I feel much better than I did last year. I think as a defense. We've got to get some guys back out there, dealing with some injuries and stuff. I think it's good. It's still only the second week. We're so early in the process that it's definitely not time to worry or anything. We just have to keep coming out here and working."

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Top Quotes | Joe Lombardi, Zion Johnson and Isaiah Spiller On Offense's Development So Far

See what members of the Chargers had to say after the ninth day of training camp practice.

news

Top Quotes | Renaldo Hill, J.C. Jackson & Bryce Callahan On Bolts New Defensive Additions

See what members of the Chargers had to say after the eighth day of training camp practice.

news

Top Quotes | Brandon Staley, Gerald Everett & Sebastian Joseph-Day Talk About Justin Herbert

"He's everything I've heard. Unreal talent, great arm, has a laser, put things on a dot, calm, cool and collected in the pocket, goes through all of his reads. Stud. The guy is a stud."

news

Top Quotes | Ryan Ficken, Matt Feiler & Troy Reeder On Value of Consistency, Cohesion

See what members of the Chargers had to say about the sixth day of training camp.

news

Top Quotes | Brandon Staley, Corey Linsley and Nasir Adderley Recap 1st Practice in Pads

See what members of the Chargers had to say about their first padded practice of training camp

news

Top Quotes | Mike Williams, Rashawn Slater & Renaldo Hill Recap Day 4 of Camp

See what members of the Chargers had to say about the team after the fourth day of practice in Costa Mesa

news

Top Quotes | Joey Bosa, Keenan Allen & Joe Lombardi Recap Day 2 of Camp

See what members of the Chargers had to say about the team after the second day of practice in Costa Mesa

news

Top Quotes | Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert & Khalil Mack Recap 1st Day of Training Camp

See what members of the Chargers had to say about the team after the first day of practice at Jack Hammett Sports Complex

news

Top Quotes | Chargers Players and Coaches Talk About the New Additions this Offseason

See what members of the Chargers had to say about the additions of Khalil Mack, J.C. Jackson, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Zion Johnson, and more.

news

Top Quotes | Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler, & Brandon Staley Speak During Minicamp Day 2

Take a look at top quotes from the group's press conferences after Wednesday's practice.

news

Top Quotes | Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, & Brandon Staley Speak During Minicamp Day 1

Take a look at top quotes from the group's press conferences after Tuesday's practice.

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

gallery

Photos: Chargers Camp Day 8

Check out the best photos from the eighth day of Training Camp 2022 at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa!

news

Trey Pipkins III: Earning the 'Right' Role

"Whenever you can get out there and kind of reaffirm to yourself that this is where you're supposed to be and you can do this, it's always good for the confidence."

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Sage Surratt

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Sage Surratt.

gallery

Photos: Back Together with the Bolt Fam

Check out some shots of the Bolt Fam packing the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Back Together Saturday!

news

Top Quotes | Joey Bosa, Keenan Allen & Joe Lombardi Recap Day 2 of Camp

See what members of the Chargers had to say about the team after the second day of practice in Costa Mesa

gallery

Photos: The Bolts Report for Training Camp 2022

Check out the best photos of the squad rolling in for the start of camp

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety JT Woods to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Woods in the third round with the No. 79 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Running Back Isaiah Spiller

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Isaiah Spiller to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Spiller in the fourth round with the No. 123 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Zion Johnson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Zion Johnson to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Johnson with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Defensive Lineman Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Zack Bailey Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed guard/tackle Zack Bailey off waivers.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Five Members of 2022 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they signed five players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — UCLA defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (No. 160 overall), Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (No. 195), Wake Forest defensive back Ja'Sir Taylor (No. 214), Mississippi defensive back Deane Leonard (No. 236) and Purdue fullback Zander Horvath (No. 260).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Kyle Van Noy

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Bryce Callahan

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Bryce Callahan.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft:

video

Bolt Up: 2022 Draft Hype Video

Take a look back at the Chargers draft picks through the years as the start of the 2022 NFL Draft draws near and who the Chargers will select with their first round pick will be revealed.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Offensive Lineman Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Linebacker Troy Reeder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Troy Reeder.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Wide Receiver DeAndre Carter

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver DeAndre Carter.

video

All In: Offseason Special | Arms Race

Go behind the scenes of the Chargers blockbuster 2022 free agency on this special offseason episode of All In powered by Bud Light. See how the acquisitions of six-time Pro Bowl linebacker Khalil Mack, star cornerback J.C. Jackson and more came together as the Bolts begin loading up for the arms race for the AFC West.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Gerald Everett

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Gerald Everett.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Punter JK Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed punter JK Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Christian Covington

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with defensive lineman Christian Covington.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Chase Daniel

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Chase Daniel.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed kicker Dustin Hopkins to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Free Agency Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, defensive lineman Austin Johnson and long snapper Josh Harris.

Latest News
Advertising