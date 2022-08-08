Top Quotes | Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert & Joey Bosa On Bolts Scrimmage

Outside linebacker Joey Bosa

"It was good. It was alright. It felt like the energy was a little low. It's been two weeks of grinding out here, so a lot of plays. Of course, I have two fat blisters on my foot after warming up [laughter]. I'm limping, but it's not too bad. It's just a couple of blisters, so that's fine. I felt pretty good out there. I think these are the best two weeks I've had in any of my years, so far, coming into camp. I remember after the scrimmage last year I was like, 'Dang, I suck.' And then it started coming to me. I feel like I'm really feeling it. My moves are coming nice and naturally. My body is feeling good-ish, good enough. I am dealing with things in Year 7, but I feel much better than I did last year. I think as a defense. We've got to get some guys back out there, dealing with some injuries and stuff. I think it's good. It's still only the second week. We're so early in the process that it's definitely not time to worry or anything. We just have to keep coming out here and working."