Top Quotes | Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert & Joey Bosa On Bolts Scrimmage

Take a look at top quotes from Head Coach Brandon Staley QB Justin Herbert & OLB Joey Bosa after Saturday's practice:
Head Coach Brandon Staley
On tonight's practice:
"I thought that it was a clean operation. We got a lot of work in today as a football team in all three phases, and that's what we were shooting for, is for all three phases to get a lot of work. I felt like it was a really clean operation. I think everybody around the Chargers did a really good job making this clean for our fans. I love the transitions and the flow of the scrimmage. We came out of it really healthy and we came out of it a better football team, for sure."
On if today's practice was 'crisper' for the offense:
"When you're not tackling and there are no consequences of sacks and stuff like that, it should be that way. But I thought all three of our quarterbacks today operated at a high level. I thought they both threw the ball extremely well, were accurate and made good decisions. They really moved the team. I really love this quarterback room. They're really good friends. They continue to improve, even [QB] Chase [Daniel] — Chase is continuing to improve. I thought you saw [QB] Easton [Stick] do a lot of good things out there today. Easton really thrives in 11-on-11. I was just really happy with how all three guys moved the team today."
On the performance tonight out of OLBs Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack:
"Those guys are playing well together. That's what we were looking for, is to really find that style that these guys can really commit to together and find that rhythm for both of them. Every time you see them out there, you see two difference makers. I thought you saw a bunch of plays. Joey kind of had this blister on his foot that was nagging him. Khalil made a bunch of plays tonight. If you were to have a game tape of this, there are a lot of close-call sacks and rushes that aren't whistled. Those guys are really playing the way we want them to play. I think you just know that, with both guys, that you're trying to build for a long season. Where they're at now is nowhere near where they're going to be. We're really trying to be purposeful in how we build both of those guys up this training camp."
Quarterback Justin Herbert
On the scrimmage:
"I thought there were a lot of good things. There's always room for improvement and things that we can fix. I thought, overall as an offense, we moved the ball well, we converted well on third downs and that's what is important to us."
On training camp:
"I think, as an offense, we've done a lot of good things. We've made huge steps as compared to last year at this point, but like I've said, I think there's a lot of room for improvement. We continue to build on our timing. Just being out there timing with routes. I think with protections that we can continue to be even more solid than we have been. I've seen a lot of good things from the offense."
Outside linebacker Joey Bosa
On tonight's practice:
"It was good. It was alright. It felt like the energy was a little low. It's been two weeks of grinding out here, so a lot of plays. Of course, I have two fat blisters on my foot after warming up [laughter]. I'm limping, but it's not too bad. It's just a couple of blisters, so that's fine. I felt pretty good out there. I think these are the best two weeks I've had in any of my years, so far, coming into camp. I remember after the scrimmage last year I was like, 'Dang, I suck.' And then it started coming to me. I feel like I'm really feeling it. My moves are coming nice and naturally. My body is feeling good-ish, good enough. I am dealing with things in Year 7, but I feel much better than I did last year. I think as a defense. We've got to get some guys back out there, dealing with some injuries and stuff. I think it's good. It's still only the second week. We're so early in the process that it's definitely not time to worry or anything. We just have to keep coming out here and working."
