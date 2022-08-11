Top Quotes | Brandon Staley, Joshua Kelley & Larry Rountree III on Excitement for Preseason Opener

Take a look at top quotes from Head Coach Brandon Staley, RB Joshua Kelley and RB Larry Rountree III after Thursday's practice:

Head Coach Brandon Staley

On how quarterback rotation will play out on Saturday:

"You're going to see both quarterbacks [Chase Daniel and Easton Stick] in the preseason. It's going to be a real healthy competition between both of them. I like the way both of them are playing. I think it'll probably be similar to last season."

On if there will be which position groups he will be 'keeping his eye on':

"Every single position group I'm looking to see. I'm looking to see our players come together. That's the thing about training camp, you're going against each other all the time. Now, you get to take the field together as a team. I'm looking forward to seeing all three phases feed off of each other and play the game that we expect to play. Take the field the right way. Then, you're always going to be looking for those players who are going to perform. I think you see what's happening on a practice field or in a scrimmage, but now you get to see them play in a real football game. That's always exciting for a coach and as a team to see your team take shape for this year, and this is our first chance at it."

On determining which players will play on Saturday:

"I think we're going to take this injury report today and make our determinations from there. We're going to try and play the guys, in the preseason, that we feel like need to play. I feel like it can help them. Then, as a result, help our football team. We do that on a case-by-case basis and we do it on a game-by-game basis throughout the preseason. I think that you'll kind of see that in the first game, and it may be different than the Dallas game. We'll let you know before game time."

On the process behind determining which players will play in the preseason:

"That's a good question. I think that when you look at the preseason as kind of a marathon, in that it's a long journey to get to the first game, we really want to take the preseason from the game's perspective and try and evaluate people that we feel like are really establishing themselves for a certain role, or there's a part of a competition that we really need to see sort of express itself. That's really what we want out of the preseason. Last year, I think we'll be very similar to this year from that approach, but who's actually playing, it may be a little bit different than last season. We really want to make sure that we take advantage of these games to get the right evaluation of these guys, and then the units within our football team heading in towards the regular season."

On if T Trey Pipkins III and T Storm Norton will play on Saturday: