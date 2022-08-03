Top Quotes | Brandon Staley, Gerald Everett & Sebastian Joseph-Day Talk About Justin Herbert

Head Coach Brandon Staley

"A much more confident unit than it was a year ago. They have very good operation and chemistry. It starts up front, the confidence that that group has playing together. They're playing physical up front, a clean operation, and they're blocking good players. I can really see how they're playing together. I think the skill players are very sure of who they're playing with. I think we're able to call a much larger menu of plays for these guys, specifically for these guys. Justin [Herbert] has improved so much, too. They're a tough cover. I knew that last year in camp. Each and every day, I was like, 'Hey, this is a tough cover.' But, now, it's so much tougher because they know have an ever further command of the system. Now, they're able to play even more confidently. Really excited about where they're at, and they have to continue to improve."