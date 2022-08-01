Top Quotes | Brandon Staley, Corey Linsley and Nasir Adderley Recap 1st Practice in Pads

Take a look at top quotes from Head Coach Brandon Staley, C Corey Linsley and S Nasir Adderley's press conferences after Wednesday's practice.

Head Coach Brandon Staley

On first training camp practice with pads:

"I liked the competition in 1-on-1s. We wanted there to be a bunch of them so we could really get a good look at this group. I liked the respect and competition. I thought it was fierce, but I thought there was a lot of respect. There's a lot of good players going one on one there. I though the way we practiced 11 on 11 is indicative of a good team. You got to get used to the pads. This is our first day in them. We'll be in them tomorrow, do a little bit more, but I felt like it was a good start."

On how first padded practice was 'indicative of a good team':

"Just the style of play, the pace, the tempo, the contact, making sure that you're keep each other safe. You're going fierce, but you're keeping each other safe. How the rushers are with the quarterback, how the defensive players are with the backs and receivers carrying the football and that your substitutions are good in and out. You keep your same pace when you keep the pads on, and I saw a good football team out there today."

On what he saw in the offensive/defensive line 1-on-1s:

"When you got Joey [Bosa] and Khalil [Mack] coming off the edge, that's going to be must-see. Especially those three tackles (Rashawn Slater, Trey Pipkins III and Storm Norton), such great work for them. It's great work for Joey and Khalil, too because Rashawn is one of the top tackles in all of football and we think Trey and Storm are really quality tackles. Those guys are going to make each other better. I thought the young guards today showed they have what it takes… They have the head on their shoulders, really strong inside and work at it like crazy and they're going against a lot of quality inside players… Again, good first day of competition and we'll keep getting better at it as we go."

On what he's seen from punter JK Scott: