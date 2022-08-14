Top Quotes | Brandon Staley, Chase Daniel & Joe Reed on Bolts 1st Preseason Game

Take a look at top quotes from Head Coach Brandon Staley, QB Chase Daniel and WR Joe Reed after Saturday's preseason opener:

Head Coach Brandon Staley

On how the running backs performed tonight:

"I thought that they all got some good work. I felt like they caught the ball well. I felt like they were a factor in the passing game. I thought that [RB] Isaiah [Spiller] had a couple of good runs in traffic, where it was crowded. He moved the pile. It was good to play all of them and it was good to play all of them on special teams."

On RB Joshua Kelley's performance:

"I thought all the backs tonight competed hard. I thought they were on their tracks. I thought they were trying to run with physicality. I thought they were a factor in the passing game. Josh has done what he's done throughout camp, which is just be really steady and strong. I'll have to look at the tape for of all the little details, but I thought he was solid tonight."

On how Trey Pipkins III and Storm Norton performed at right tackle:

"They both played. That thing is still in motion, but I thought that both guys competed. I felt like we moved the ball with both quarterbacks. I thought that both guys did a nice job tonight."

On the performance of QB Chase Daniel and QB Easton Stick and if he 'sees the team keeping three quarterbacks:

"I think both of our quarterbacks played well tonight, I thought they both moved the team, took care of the football, make good decisions. That's the way they've been throughout camp. I think both of them have improved, and that's what we've been looking for. The next game, Easton is going to start the first half and Chase will take the second half. Those guys are in competition, but it's really healthy competition for our football team. We like our quarterback room a lot. I liked the way both of them played."

On if missed tackles tonight 'are a characteristic of a first preseason game':