Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Top Quotes | Bolts Continue Offseason Work in OTAs

May 31, 2023 at 03:11 PM
Omar_Headshot_For_Site
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

TQ 05.31

Take a look at top quotes from Chargers Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore, wide receiver Keenan Allen and offensive tackle Rashawn Slater's media availability on Wednesday:

Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore

On 'getting on the field' with the team this offseason:

"It's been nice. It's been really good to get onto the field. Ultimately, that's what we want to do. Sometimes it feels like a desk job during the offseason, so it's nice to just get out there and get things going."

On what has 'jumped out' to him about WR Quentin Johnston:

"Obviously, the physical component of it is really evident, just his ability to make plays. From a physical standpoint; size, height, weight, speed. His range catching the football, when you get out here on the field and you start seeing him catch passes, his range is really, really tremendous. I think the other thing that we've, obviously, highlighted is his ability to make plays after the catch. I think you can certainly see that, his suddenness, to get in and out of brakes once he catches the ball, the transitioning into a runner, I think that will be really big for him."

On the value of entering a veteran wide receiver room for Johnston as a rookie:

"It's one of the best setups for a young guy. I think to have those guys who have kind of been there, done that. They're going to be big parts of this offense, but they're going to be able to help bring him along as we go. [WR] Keenan [Allen] and [WR] Mike [Williams] have been great examples to those guys, certainly early in this process. You can see them out on the field, when those guys are together, just giving those guys as much information as you can. All the experiences that Keenan has, that Mike has, that [WR] Josh [Palmer] has are huge assets for these guys."

On the impact of Rashawn Slater at left tackle and how that benefits an offense:

"I think that it certainly simplifies your thought process, as far as having a guy that you feel comfortable with and can manage a certain side of the football. It allows you to, maybe, draw attention to other aspects of the protection gameplan and whatnot. We have a really deep offense line, guys that have played a lot of football. I think it's really, really exciting for us just to get these guys gelling together, spend time together, because they've all played football — they've all played in different positions and independent, just because of the injuries last year — so to get these guys together, spend some time together, I think we're really excited about that."

On working with WR Keenan Allen:

"It's been amazing. It's been awesome for me, even personally, just to have a guy in our room like that who has just played so much football, has so much experience that you can kind of bounce things off of him. I'm really excited, as we build this thing as an offense, to continue to utilize all of those experiences that he has."

Wide Receiver Keenan Allen

On working with Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore:

"Smart guy. Obviously, a guy who played [in the NFL]. Knows the game. Knows the ins and outs. Knows different ways to get guys open. I like what we have going right now."

On WR Quentin Johnston:

"He's a phenomenal athlete. Obviously, he's having the struggles of the NFL — terminology, splits, knowing where to line up. It comes with it, it's only three weeks in. His athletic ability is through the roof. I can't wait for him to understand what's going on and really have the confidence to line up and go play fast."

On the veteran receivers going to Johnston's hotel after he was drafted:

"We wanted to embrace the young guy. Obviously, we have a new guy in our room. For us, I've always been a guy who helps the young guys because that's what [former Chargers WR] Eddie Royal and [former Chargers WR] Malcom Floyd, [former Chargers WR] Danario Alexander, they all did that for me. When I get new guys — like when I got Mike [Williams] and Josh [Palmer] — you always want to be there for them and make sure that they have everything that they need."

Offensive Tackle Rashawn Slater

On his offseason:

"It's been great. A lot of time rehabbing, training. It's been very smooth."

On his reaction to the hiring of Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore:

"I was very excited. I trained over in Dallas, so I talked to a lot of the guys. They all loved him."

On where Moore can benefit the run game:

"Simplification. You'd be surprised how much can change in the run game whenever certain rules are rearranged, or just the coaching points change a little bit. I think that is really going to allow us to just play fast and give us a chance to make explosive plays."

On G Zion Johnson moving to left guard and the impact that makes on the left side of the line:

"I'm really excited. I think that Zion [Johnson] is a fantastic player. I really like the mindset of him coming over. We will have that side where it's the two of us, back-to-back first-round picks. I feel like we will really have the opportunity to build for a long time, just build that chemistry over our careers. I'm extremely excited. It's going to be a lot of fun."

On G Jamaree Salyer moving to right guard:

"It's been great. Jamaree [Salyer] is just an amazing player. It didn't surprise me at all last year, when he came in and stepped up and just had a hell of a season at left tackle. He has that demeanor about him where that you could plug him in anywhere and he is going to be a dog. I know that he is going to make that transition very well and I am excited for him. He definitely earned it."

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Top Quotes | Bolts Get Back to Work in Costa Mesa

"It was a good first day. It was great to be back with the guys... This group has really come together nicely this offseason. We're excited about getting going this springtime."

news

Top Quotes | Ansley Settling Into New Role as Defensive Coordinator

"It's been natural. We have a great staff. Coach Staley surrounded us with really good men, guys that have been in the league for a long time. We have a good mix of youth with the young guys, as well."

news

Top Quotes | Chargers Rookie Minicamp Gets Underway

"I think that's something that we're all looking for, that level of professionalism, that level of focus that you have to have."

news

Full Transcript: Kellen Moore on Working with Justin Herbert, Drafting Quentin Johnston

Here is everything the Chargers Offensive Coordinator said Monday as the Bolts began Phase II of the voluntary offseason program

news

Top Quotes | Chargers 2023 NFL Draft Weekend

Here's everything Tom Telesco, Brandon Staley and more said from all three days of the draft

news

Top Quotes | Telesco, Staley on Day 3 of the Draft

Here's everything Tom Telesco and Brandon Staley said from all three days of draft weekend

news

Top Quotes | Chargers Day 3 Media Availability

Here's what the newest members of the Bolts had to say after being selected on Day 3

news

Top Quotes | Daiyan Henley on Landing with the Bolts

"I plan to make an impact on every down. That means being on the field as a linebacker, being on the field as a gunner or whatever it may be for special teams."

news

Top Quotes | New Edge Rusher Tuli Tuipulotu Joins the Bolts

"I was kind of preparing myself to like go somewhere far, like all the way to the East Coast or something, but I'm happy to stay home and be close to family."

news

Top Quotes | Quentin Johnston's 1st Day as a Charger

"It's been a quick turnaround with getting picked and coming here, super quick. It was, obviously, a special experience for me and also my family, as well."

news

Top Quotes | New WR Quentin Johnston on Joining the Bolts

"All I knew was that I wanted to go to a team as soon as I can and get to work. I'm very happy and I'm very blessed."

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign DL Nick Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Nick Williams.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Six Members of 2023 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that the team has signed six players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (No. 21 overall), Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (No. 85), TCU wide receiver Derius Davis (No. 125), Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden (No. 156), Boise State defensive lineman Scott Matlock (No. 200) and TCU quarterback Max Duggan (No. 239).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft:

news

Los Angeles Chargers Select Tuipulotu and Henley on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Bolts drafted Southern California outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (54th overall) and Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (85th overall), adding a pair of Los Angeles Area natives and 2022 first-team All-Pacific-12 selections.

news

Chargers Select Quentin Johnston in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jalen Guyton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton.

news

Chargers Add To 2023 Coaching Staff, Promote Two Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hirings of Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris and Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia. In addition, Mike Hiestand will transition to the defensive side of the ball as a Front Seven Specialist and John Timu will be the Assistant Defensive Line Coach.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox go head-to-head in a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two Chargers defensive linemen, Joseph-Day's Bolts led by Justin Herbert or Fox's random choice, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall.

news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Donald Parham, Jr. and J.K. Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tight end Donald Parham, Jr., and punter J.K. Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Easton Stick.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Trey Pipkins III

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with tackle Trey Pipkins III on a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today tendered kicker Cameron Dicker as an exclusive rights free agent and signed tackle Foster Sarell.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign All-Pro Linebacker Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

Latest News
Advertising