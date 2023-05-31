Top Quotes | Bolts Continue Offseason Work in OTAs

On 'getting on the field' with the team this offseason:

"It's been nice. It's been really good to get onto the field. Ultimately, that's what we want to do. Sometimes it feels like a desk job during the offseason, so it's nice to just get out there and get things going."

On what has 'jumped out' to him about WR Quentin Johnston:

"Obviously, the physical component of it is really evident, just his ability to make plays. From a physical standpoint; size, height, weight, speed. His range catching the football, when you get out here on the field and you start seeing him catch passes, his range is really, really tremendous. I think the other thing that we've, obviously, highlighted is his ability to make plays after the catch. I think you can certainly see that, his suddenness, to get in and out of brakes once he catches the ball, the transitioning into a runner, I think that will be really big for him."

On the value of entering a veteran wide receiver room for Johnston as a rookie:

"It's one of the best setups for a young guy. I think to have those guys who have kind of been there, done that. They're going to be big parts of this offense, but they're going to be able to help bring him along as we go. [WR] Keenan [Allen] and [WR] Mike [Williams] have been great examples to those guys, certainly early in this process. You can see them out on the field, when those guys are together, just giving those guys as much information as you can. All the experiences that Keenan has, that Mike has, that [WR] Josh [Palmer] has are huge assets for these guys."

On the impact of Rashawn Slater at left tackle and how that benefits an offense:

"I think that it certainly simplifies your thought process, as far as having a guy that you feel comfortable with and can manage a certain side of the football. It allows you to, maybe, draw attention to other aspects of the protection gameplan and whatnot. We have a really deep offense line, guys that have played a lot of football. I think it's really, really exciting for us just to get these guys gelling together, spend time together, because they've all played football — they've all played in different positions and independent, just because of the injuries last year — so to get these guys together, spend some time together, I think we're really excited about that."

On working with WR Keenan Allen: