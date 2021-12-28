Top Quotes | Asante Samuel Jr.'s  Monday Media Availability

On recovering from a concussion:

"I've been feeling good, just been taking it slow — the team doctors and Coach Staley really wanted to take it slow. I appreciate them for that. Just trying to get back in the groove. I've been practicing, but they wanted me to take it slow."

On yesterday's game:

"I felt great. I was playing a game that I love and with guys that I've been working out with since day one. It was good, we just didn't get the win."

On if he 'had to change his game at all' heading into Sunday:

"Not really. Just trying to make plays on the ball. I have the same mindset."

On speaking with OLB Joey Bosa about properly recovering from a concussion:

"He talked to me. He was saying, basically, what everyone else was saying; take it slow. He opened his line up and said, 'If you have any questions, just call me.'"

On teammates checking-in on him:

"It felt good. When you're injured, emotionally, it's tough because you want to play out there and you've been working out the whole time. It has definitely been good, emotionally, with these guys helping me stay up and keep my spirits high while I wasn't playing."

On 'how close he was to playing' in the Week 15 game against the Chiefs:

"It was a game-time decision. Basically, the doctors just wanted to make sure and wait one more week because it was a short week. If we had played on Sunday, I probably would have played, but it was a short week, so they wanted to just be careful."

On the difficulty of watching a game from the sidelines:

"That's definitely tough. Being that we're so close to winning, that made it more difficult. I felt like we could have won. My teammates played a great game. A couple of things just didn't go our way. We definitely could have won that game, though."

On yesterday's game:

"It definitely hurts. It was a must-win game. I just felt like we didn't execute enough on defense to be able to put the offense in better positions. We just have to execute a little bit better."

On the defense adjusting to playing without CB Michael Davis:

"It was definitely tough not having Mike out there. He is definitely an elite corner and we needed him out there. Next man up; we still could have won without him, but we definitely missed his presence."

On being a leader in the secondary yesterday:

"Definitely. We had [CB Essang] Bassey out there; we just signed him a couple of days ago. [CB Davontae] Harris, he was out there, we just signed him a couple of weeks ago. [S] Alohi [Gilman] just came back, he missed four or five games. We were kind of just trying to get our feet back and playing with each other for the first time in a long time, me and Alohi, and we had never played with Bassey and Harris, so it was kind of new to us."

On improvements since the start of the season:

"Feeling more comfortable with the game. I won the Rookie of the Week [following Week 3], but I still felt like I didn't play a good game that game. I knew that I hadn't reached my full potential, I wasn't even close to it at first. I'm still trying to get there. It's still a climb. I'm still trying to adjust. I'm still a rookie, at the end of the day, so I haven't seen anything. Day-by-day, it's coming to me more. It's definitely getting better, day-by-day."

On areas of improvement:

"Getting the ball back to the offense, that's my main goal each game. How can I find ways to get the ball back to them? Whether it's a third-down stop or a turnover, just trying to get the ball back to the offense and [QB] Justin Herbert. I know good things will happen."

On learning from experiences like yesterday with teammates in the secondary out:

"Every game is a learning lesson, whether you're going against the Chiefs or the Texans. Obviously, yesterday was a learning lesson for the whole team that on any given Sunday, you have to bring it. Definitely, every week is a learning lesson. You have to go out there and play."

