Top Quotes From the Chargers' Preseason Game Against the Seahawks

Here's what the Bolts had to say following the preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks.
1. Head coach Brandon Staley on his first preseason as head coach and getting ready for Week 1
"I'm so appreciative of all 90 guys that played for us this preseason and helped us get this off the ground. This is the last time we're gonna be together as a group and it means a lot to me, it means a lot to our coaching staff [with] how we've been able to conduct this camp and the competition and them accepting us and poring into the way we want to play. I think that over the next couple days in talking to these guys that may not be there, we're gonna have a lot of honest conversations but doing it with care.
"But for the team who will be here, it's an exciting opportunity for us to really dive into the specifics of our team, the personnel, and how we feel like we're gonna play and really design our offense, defense, [and] kicking game around those 53 guys. That's really gonna be, I think, exciting for us coaches."
2. QB Easton Stick on the value of the preseason
"It was incredibly valuable. There's just no other way to replicate full speed, an atmosphere, adjustments in a game, all of that stuff. You just can't do it at practice no matter how many reps you take. That was really important."
3. CB Chris Harris Jr. on the potential of the defense
"We just have to come together. I told them before we started training camp, it's going to take a good month for us to gel in this defense and to know everybody's spot. Having [S] Derwin [James Jr.] and I playing multiple positions is going to make it tough for a lot of offenses to go against us."
4. Staley on what he saw in the final preseason game
"We wanted to make sure we gave our guys a plan that they could compete with. I felt like we were able to evaluate a couple things in the run game. I thought Larry [Rountree III] had a couple nice runs. And then I thought we designed enough for the receivers who were in the game … I thought we were able to get a good evaluation of T Billy [Tyron Johnson,] [Michael] Bandy, I thought Josh [Palmer] had a couple good catches … That's what this game was about, to get those guys all the looks they could get."
5. QB Justin Herbert on the offseason program and training camp
"We really enjoyed this offseason; a lot of hard work. It's always a tough situation when you bring in a new staff and a lot of new players, but I feel like they've done a great job of building relationships with our team. We had a lot of good work in the offseason. OTAs went well. All of the guys were committed, showed up and did a lot of great work."
6. Staley on possibly keeping three quarterbacks
"I think that could happen. I think we're gonna see over the next couple days. But I definitely think that's a possibility and we'll dive into those specifics here over the next couple days. But both of those guys are assets for our football team."
7. QB Chase Daniel on working with Easton Stick
"He juts wants to be coached. That's what's really cool about a veteran like me coming into the room … It's cool because he's always asking, even when we're out in the game. It's always, 'What're you seeing? How are we doing this?' I think it's just so beneficial for a young quarterback to get those snaps … I think he's learned a lot, I think he's come a far way, and I think he's had a really good camp, to be honest with you. We all three [quarterbacks] get along really well."
8. Harris Jr. on CB Asante Samuel Jr.
"He's been growing each week. He's finding the ball now. He's making plays. I think that he has a great mentality. You want to see if a rookie is going to be scared. He's come out, and he's not scared. He's out there competing."
9. Stick on the QBs room with Herbert and Daniel
"I know we have a great room; I've really enjoyed being a part of it. [I've] learned a lot from Justin, learned a lot from Chase. Really enjoy going to work with those guys every single day."
10. Staley on the kicking competition
"There's enough to evaluate. I wish there were more tonight in that environment. I know Tristan [Vizcaino] had one, I would have liked to see more in the second half. But we've got plenty of a body of work with both players over the course of the spring and this training camp. It's gonna be a difficult decision because it's been a very fair competition and even competition. We'll be really poring over that over the next 48 hours."
