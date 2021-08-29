Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Top Quotes From the Chargers' Preseason Game Against the Seahawks

Aug 28, 2021 at 11:55 PM
082821_TopQuotes_CMS

Here's what the Bolts had to say following the preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks.

1. Head coach Brandon Staley on his first preseason as head coach and getting ready for Week 1

"I'm so appreciative of all 90 guys that played for us this preseason and helped us get this off the ground. This is the last time we're gonna be together as a group and it means a lot to me, it means a lot to our coaching staff [with] how we've been able to conduct this camp and the competition and them accepting us and poring into the way we want to play. I think that over the next couple days in talking to these guys that may not be there, we're gonna have a lot of honest conversations but doing it with care.

"But for the team who will be here, it's an exciting opportunity for us to really dive into the specifics of our team, the personnel, and how we feel like we're gonna play and really design our offense, defense, [and] kicking game around those 53 guys. That's really gonna be, I think, exciting for us coaches."

2. QB Easton Stick on the value of the preseason

"It was incredibly valuable. There's just no other way to replicate full speed, an atmosphere, adjustments in a game, all of that stuff. You just can't do it at practice no matter how many reps you take. That was really important."

3. CB Chris Harris Jr. on the potential of the defense

"We just have to come together. I told them before we started training camp, it's going to take a good month for us to gel in this defense and to know everybody's spot. Having [S] Derwin [James Jr.] and I playing multiple positions is going to make it tough for a lot of offenses to go against us."

4. Staley on what he saw in the final preseason game

"We wanted to make sure we gave our guys a plan that they could compete with. I felt like we were able to evaluate a couple things in the run game. I thought Larry [Rountree III] had a couple nice runs. And then I thought we designed enough for the receivers who were in the game … I thought we were able to get a good evaluation of T Billy [Tyron Johnson,] [Michael] Bandy, I thought Josh [Palmer] had a couple good catches … That's what this game was about, to get those guys all the looks they could get."

5. QB Justin Herbert on the offseason program and training camp

"We really enjoyed this offseason; a lot of hard work. It's always a tough situation when you bring in a new staff and a lot of new players, but I feel like they've done a great job of building relationships with our team. We had a lot of good work in the offseason. OTAs went well. All of the guys were committed, showed up and did a lot of great work."

6. Staley on possibly keeping three quarterbacks

"I think that could happen. I think we're gonna see over the next couple days. But I definitely think that's a possibility and we'll dive into those specifics here over the next couple days. But both of those guys are assets for our football team."

7. QB Chase Daniel on working with Easton Stick

"He juts wants to be coached. That's what's really cool about a veteran like me coming into the room … It's cool because he's always asking, even when we're out in the game. It's always, 'What're you seeing? How are we doing this?' I think it's just so beneficial for a young quarterback to get those snaps … I think he's learned a lot, I think he's come a far way, and I think he's had a really good camp, to be honest with you. We all three [quarterbacks] get along really well."

8. Harris Jr. on CB Asante Samuel Jr.

"He's been growing each week. He's finding the ball now. He's making plays. I think that he has a great mentality. You want to see if a rookie is going to be scared. He's come out, and he's not scared. He's out there competing."

9. Stick on the QBs room with Herbert and Daniel

"I know we have a great room; I've really enjoyed being a part of it. [I've] learned a lot from Justin, learned a lot from Chase. Really enjoy going to work with those guys every single day."

10. Staley on the kicking competition

"There's enough to evaluate. I wish there were more tonight in that environment. I know Tristan [Vizcaino] had one, I would have liked to see more in the second half. But we've got plenty of a body of work with both players over the course of the spring and this training camp. It's gonna be a difficult decision because it's been a very fair competition and even competition. We'll be really poring over that over the next 48 hours."

Photos: Chargers at Seahawks In-Game

Browse through live action photos of the Bolts Preseason Week 3 matchup against the Seahawks in Seattle.

6LAC5955
1 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC5974
2 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC5992
3 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6005
4 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6019
5 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC3531
6 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6038
7 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10086
8 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10123
9 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6046
10 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6055
11 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC3993
12 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10143
13 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10152
14 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_21412
15 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6088
16 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_21407
17 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10192
18 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_21343
19 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10201
20 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_21380
21 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_21379
22 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6106
23 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_21335
24 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10259
25 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10264
26 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6184
27 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10242
28 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6165
29 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6150
30 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10436
31 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10435
32 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6471
33 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10428
34 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10590
35 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_21531
36 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_21514
37 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10601
38 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_21517
39 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_21545
40 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10616
41 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_21579
42 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6561
43 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6555
44 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10418
45 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10578
46 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10585
47 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6521
48 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10599
49 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6544
50 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10838
51 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6921
52 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10817
53 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10692
54 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10693
55 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10653
56 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6854
57 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6860
58 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6619
59 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6817
60 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6874
61 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6683
62 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10948
63 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10950
64 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6947
65 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6992
66 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10894
67 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10912
68 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7015
69 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7070
70 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7010
71 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7063
72 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7050
73 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11089
74 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11009
75 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11008
76 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7217
77 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7248
78 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7199
79 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7242
80 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7223
81 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7116
82 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7153
83 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7106
84 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11243
85 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11290
86 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11252
87 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7330
88 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7363
89 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7342
90 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11214
91 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11246
92 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11247
93 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11248
94 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7386
95 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11310
96 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11352
97 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7453
98 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7458
99 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7504
100 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_21762
101 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_21771
102 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC7697
103 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC4208
104 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC4153
105 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC4164
106 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC4126
107 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC4213
108 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC4225
109 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC4189
110 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC4172
111 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC4169
112 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC4180
113 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC4185
114 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC4151
115 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC7823
116 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC7810
117 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC7836
118 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC7792
119 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC7818
120 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC7721
121 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC7775
122 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC7813
123 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC7729
124 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC7785
125 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC7748
126 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC7734
127 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC7742
128 / 128
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Future is Here!

Secure your 2021 Season Ticket Memberships for only $100. Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Top 10 Quotes From the Final Day of Chargers Training Camp

Hear what the Bolts had to say at the conclusion of camp.
news

Top 10 Quotes From Day 18 of Training Camp

Hear what the Bolts had to say after Tuesday's training camp practice.
news

What Did the 49ers Say about the Chargers?

Hear what the San Francisco 49ers had to say about the Bolts following their joint practices. 
news

Top 10 Quotes from Day 15 of Training Camp

Hear what the Bolts had to say after day 15 of Training Camp. 
news

Top 10 Quotes from Day 14 of Training Camp

Hear what the Bolts had to say after day 14 of Training Camp. 
news

Top 10 Quotes From the Preseason Victory Over the Rams

Hear what the Bolts had to say after the 13-6 victory over the Rams.
news

Top Quotes From Day 13 of Training Camp

Hear what the Bolts had to say after day 13 of Training Camp
news

Top Quotes From Day 12 of Training Camp

Hear what the Bolts had to stay after day 12 of camp. 
news

Top 10 Quotes From Day 11 of Training Camp 

Hear what the Bolts had to say after day 11 of Training Camp 
news

Top Quotes From Chargers Fan Fest: Bolts Feel the Energy in SoFi Stadium

Hear what the Bolts had to say after Fan Fest at SoFi Stadium.
news

Top 10 Quotes From Day 9 of Training Camp 

Hear what the Bolts had to say after day 9 of Training Camp 

From Our Partners

news

10 Insights: Chase Daniel to Start Saturday at Seahawks

Here's what you need to know ahead of Chargers at Seahawks from Lumen Field.
news

Top 10 Quotes From the Final Day of Chargers Training Camp

Hear what the Bolts had to say at the conclusion of camp.
video

Chargers Weekly: Preseason Mega Roundtable

Chris Hayre is joined by six media voices who discuss top performers from Chargers training camp and look ahead to key position battles in the preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks. The Athletic's Daniel Popper, Southern California News Group's Gilbert Manzano and Sports Illustrated's Fernando Ramirez at (0:10); voice of the Chargers Matt "Money" Smith, the Los Angeles Times' Jeff Miller and the Associated Press' Joe Reedy at (26:55).
gallery

Photos: Bolts Continue Preseason Prep

Take a look at some of the best photos from the Chargers Wednesday practice at Hoag Performance Center.
news

Chargers Sign Linebacker Nate Evans

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Nate Evans. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Frederick Smith Jr.
news

Top 10 Quotes From Day 18 of Training Camp

Hear what the Bolts had to say after Tuesday's training camp practice.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trim Roster to 80 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today waived long snapper Ryan Langan, wide receiver Austin Proehl, tight end Matt Seybert and tackle Kyle Spalding. 
gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Host Niners at SoFi

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 match-up with the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Seybert

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Matt Seybert.
news

Larry Rountree III: "Seeking Knowledge From A Gang of OGs"

The rookie RB talks suiting up for his first NFL action, what it was like getting to speak to LaDainian Tomlinson, his mom's impact, and more.
video

Pass the Sticks: Derwin James vs. Kenneth Murray in Madden 22

Derwin James and Kenneth Murray face off in the brand new Madden 22 by EA Sports in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
news

10 Insights: Easton Stick to Start Sunday vs. 49ers

Here's what you need to know ahead of 49ers at Chargers from SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy.
video

Chargers Weekly: Mark Sanchez, Jim Trotter From Joint Practice With 49ers

Chris Hayre is joined by Fox Sports' Mark Sanchez (:10) to discuss Justin Herbert's development, Derwin James' return and practice observations. Later, NFL Media's Jim Trotter (10:43) discusses the importance of joint practices in today's NFL and expectations for the 2021 Chargers.
gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 15

Take a look at some of the best photos from the fifteenth day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Chargers signed OLB Davin Bellamy and released QB KJ Costello and TE Matt Seybert.
news

Training Camp Takeaways: Brandon Staley Pleased With Chargers Rookies

"I thought that they played well the other night. I really like where that class is."
news

Chargers Sign Matt Overton

The Los Angeles Chargers signed long snapper Matt Overton.
news

Chargers Release Three Players 

The Los Angeles Chargers released WR Michael Bandy, P Lachlan Edwards and K Alex Kessman.
gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Take Down Rams

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 13-6, win over the Rams at SoFi Stadium.
news

Top 10 Quotes From the Preseason Victory Over the Rams

Hear what the Bolts had to say after the 13-6 victory over the Rams.
news

10 Insights: What You Need to Know Ahead of Chargers vs. Rams

Asante Samuel Jr. is one of several rookies making their NFL debut on Saturday night.
video

Jerry O'Connell Joins Chargers Weekly

Chris Hayre is joined by NFL Media national insider Ian Rapoport (0:11), actor and Chargers fan Jerry O'Connell (9:01), NFL insider Adam Caplan (28:53), and ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler (41:46) from Chargers training camp.
gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 12

Take a look at some of the best photos from the twelfth day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
news

Los Angeles Chargers vs Los Angeles Rams: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Bolts' first preseason game of 2021 kicks off Saturday, Aug. 14 at 7:00pm PT.
video

Chargers Fans Happy to Be Back at SoFi for Fan Fest Practice

The Bolt Fam took over SoFi Stadium on Sunday to watch the Chargers hold one of their Training Camp practices in front of fans as the team gears up for their first preseason game against the Rams on Saturday.
news

The "Game Within the Game" for the Chargers Rookies

"Going against guys like Joey [Bosa], Uchenna [Nwosu]. All of those guys. It's definitely been an opportunity to learn really quickly. Just about the different moves, the different techniques at this level. That's been really good."
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Chris Okoye and KJ Sails

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Chris Okoye and cornerback KJ Sails.
gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 8

Take a look at some of the best photos from the eighth day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
video

Chargers Gaming Tournaments Coming Soon

Esports Entertainment Group is the Chargers' official esports tournament platform provider. Esports Entertainment Group will operate co-branded esports tournaments annually for the Chargers utilizing its Esports Gaming League ("EGL") platform. Click here to register here to learn more about upcoming tournaments!
video

Between 2 Kegs: Jalen Guyton vs. Shawne Merriman

On the season finale of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne Merriman faces off against Chargers wide receiver Jalen Guyton to answer each other's burning questions. Find out what talent Jalen thinks wide receiver Keenan Allen is overrated at, how Shawne got the nickname "Lights Out," and how Jalen would spend $1M. Powered by Bud Light.
news

What Kind of Defense is Brewing on the Bolts?

"They haven't seen anything like this. They haven't seen the speed we have in our defense … It's going to be really scary for a lot of teams."
Latest News
Advertising