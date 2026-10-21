Bolts to Host Super Chargers Block Party in Oceanside

The Bolts are celebrating a fan favorite era with a Super Chargers Block Party in Oceanside on November 4.

The block party, which will be held at Finney's, will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is free to attend.

Tickets for the event can be found here.

A trio of popular Chargers alumni — Eric Weddle, Donnie Edwards and Jaleel Addae — will also be in attendance.

Weddle will be there from 4:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m., followed by Edwards from 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. and Addae from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Plus, the first 500 fans at the gate will get exclusive giveaways such as a Justin Herbert bobblehead, a Junior Seau rally towel and a Super Chargers pennant.

The block party will also feature live music, photo ops and giveaways, with the first 200 people in attendance receiving a free drink ticket.