The Tailgate Tour Super Week Plays Host to Bolts Experience Presented by Hyundai on Santa Monica's 3rd Street Promenade

The Tailgate Tour – the longest running and largest traveling fan experience in college sports - is coming to Los Angeles and will play host to the free, three-day Bolts Experience Presented by Hyundai on Santa Monica's 3rd Street Promenade.

Running from Thursday, Feb. 10 through Saturday, Feb. 12 during Super Bowl Week,Bolts Experience will offer fans the opportunity to receive free giveaway items, win 2022 Chargers' VIP experiences, mingle with current Chargers players and Legends, receive autographs and participate in various NFL interactive games.

In the shadow of a giant YouTube TV LED screen streaming Chargers highlights and programming, fans can enjoy Instagram-worthy photo opportunities set up throughout the 1300 block of the Promenade, live music, in-person performances by the Thunderbolts drumline and various other activations celebrating the NFL during its biggest week.

With the alfresco setting just blocks from the ocean in picturesque Santa Monica, the Chargers have also teamed up with their official sustainability partner Ball Corporation to provide fans with a fun interactive activation where they can digitally transform themselves into an Aluminum Charger superhero surrounded by their favorite Chargers players.

Fans will be required to comply with current County of Los Angeles COVID-19 health and safety protocols to enter Bolts Experience. All attendees age 2+ are required to wear face coverings at all times, except while actively eating or drinking regardless of vaccination status