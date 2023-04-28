Top Quotes | Quentin Johnston's 1st Day as a Charger

On his parents' military background:

"Both of my parents were in the Army. The baseline of who I am, of Quentin, is based on discipline and respect. That's something that I feel like has stayed with me from the time I could talk until now, and something that I'm going to keep doing. There was a lot of waking up early in the morning just to do whatever — a lot of everything, being on-point. I got used to it and that's just how I move now."

On his work ethic:

"My dad taught me not to go into anything thinking that you're just going to slack off or quit midway through. Whatever you do, do it 100%, full-speed ahead. That's my mindset going into anything."

On Chargers QB Justin Herbert:

"Accuracy. Everything is on-point. He is always calm in the pocket. I'd like to stay here. I feel like he is one of those guys that doesn't get too high or too low."

On the significance of jersey No. 1: