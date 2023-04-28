Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Top Quotes | Quentin Johnston's 1st Day as a Charger

Apr 28, 2023 at 01:00 PM
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

Take a look at top quotes from Chargers first-round pick Quentin Johnston's introductory press conference on Friday:

Wide Receiver Quentin Johnston

On the time that has passed since being selected:

"It's been a quick turnaround with getting picked and coming here, super quick. It's been a mix of emotions. I didn't know whether to smile, do a back flip or cry [laughter]. It's been fun. It was, obviously, a special experience for me and also my family, as well."

On his first impressions of Los Angeles:

"I like it. I've been in Texas all my life. To kind of step out of that, I feel like this is the best place for me, for sure. As soon as I got off the plane, I'm like, 'Yeah, I can feel it.' Then, I saw my jersey. I met a few people. I'm already liking it."

On familiarizing himself with the Chargers over the last 18 hours:

"That's the only thing that you'll find in my Google search right now [laughter], Instagram searches, everything. I've been doing as much as I can to get familiar with everything and everybody before I got here."

On receiving support from TCU and the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas region:

"It's huge. They're very, very, very family-oriented. There are a lot of people that I have made a lot of lifetime connections with early on. Then, as I started going to TCU, I started doing stuff like camps — I was the coach of a little league flag football team around that area. So, not only was I cool with the coaches, professors and stuff like that, but parents and the young kids in the community, as well."

Photos: Quentin Johnston Lands in Los Angeles

Check out some photos of first-round pick Quentin Johnston touching down in LA, heading to Chargers HQ, and more!

Ty Nowell
1 / 35
Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell
Ty Nowell
2 / 35
Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell
Ty Nowell
3 / 35
Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell
Ty Nowell
4 / 35
Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell
Ty Nowell
5 / 35
Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell
Ty Nowell
6 / 35
Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell
Ty Nowell
7 / 35
Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell
Ty Nowell
8 / 35
Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell
Ty Nowell
9 / 35
Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell
Ty Nowell
10 / 35
Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell
Ty Nowell
11 / 35
Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell
Ty Nowell
12 / 35
Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell
Ty Nowell
13 / 35
Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell
Ty Nowell
14 / 35
Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell
Ty Nowell
15 / 35
Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell
Ty Nowell
16 / 35
Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell
Ty Nowell
17 / 35
Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell
230428_JohnstonPortraits_TN_013
18 / 35
Los Angeles Chargers first round pick Quentin Johnston is photographed on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
19 / 35

Los Angeles Chargers first round pick Quentin Johnston is photographed on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell
Los Angeles Chargers first round pick Quentin Johnston is photographed on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
20 / 35

Los Angeles Chargers first round pick Quentin Johnston is photographed on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell
Los Angeles Chargers first round pick Quentin Johnston is photographed on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
21 / 35

Los Angeles Chargers first round pick Quentin Johnston is photographed on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell
230428_JohnstonPortraits_TN_034
22 / 35
Los Angeles Chargers first round pick Quentin Johnston is photographed on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
23 / 35

Los Angeles Chargers first round pick Quentin Johnston is photographed on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell
230428_JohnstonPortraits_TN_011
24 / 35
230428_JohnstonPortraits_TN_015
25 / 35
230428_JohnstonPortraits_TN_017
26 / 35
230428_JohnstonPortraits_TN_021
27 / 35
Los Angeles Chargers first round pick Quentin Johnston is photographed on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
28 / 35

Los Angeles Chargers first round pick Quentin Johnston is photographed on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell
230428_JohnstonPortraits_TN_006
29 / 35
230428_JohnstonPresser_TN_001
30 / 35
230428_JohnstonPresser_TN_009
31 / 35
230428_JohnstonPresser_TN_010
32 / 35
Quentin Johnston speaks to the media about being drafted in the first round by the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
33 / 35

Quentin Johnston speaks to the media about being drafted in the first round by the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell
Quentin Johnston speaks to the media about being drafted in the first round by the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
34 / 35

Quentin Johnston speaks to the media about being drafted in the first round by the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell
Quentin Johnston speaks to the media about being drafted in the first round by the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
35 / 35

Quentin Johnston speaks to the media about being drafted in the first round by the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell
On his parents' military background:

"Both of my parents were in the Army. The baseline of who I am, of Quentin, is based on discipline and respect. That's something that I feel like has stayed with me from the time I could talk until now, and something that I'm going to keep doing. There was a lot of waking up early in the morning just to do whatever — a lot of everything, being on-point. I got used to it and that's just how I move now."

On his work ethic:

"My dad taught me not to go into anything thinking that you're just going to slack off or quit midway through. Whatever you do, do it 100%, full-speed ahead. That's my mindset going into anything."

On Chargers QB Justin Herbert:

"Accuracy. Everything is on-point. He is always calm in the pocket. I'd like to stay here. I feel like he is one of those guys that doesn't get too high or too low."

On the significance of jersey No. 1:

"I feel like that number comes with a lot. A lot is expected of you. If you have that 1, you go on the field and look at a guy with number 1 and go, 'OK, he must be doing something.' I was that number the second half of my high school career. Then, going into college, I was in a good situation at TCU; our top receiver was going out — [Eagles WR] Jalen Reagor — he had number 1, then when I came in, I wasn't expecting to get that number so early. I was like, 'I'm probably going to have to work my way up.' Then, we had a photo shoot. I went to the end looking for my jersey and they said, 'Your name is over there with the 1.' But, obviously, I knew that that came with a lot. It kind of just made me want to fight more at practice, do the little things to show that I deserved to have that number."

