Top Quotes | Quentin Johnston's 1st Day as a Charger

Take a look at top quotes from Chargers first-round pick Quentin Johnston's introductory press conference on Friday:
Wide Receiver Quentin Johnston
On the time that has passed since being selected:
"It's been a quick turnaround with getting picked and coming here, super quick. It's been a mix of emotions. I didn't know whether to smile, do a back flip or cry [laughter]. It's been fun. It was, obviously, a special experience for me and also my family, as well."
On his first impressions of Los Angeles:
"I like it. I've been in Texas all my life. To kind of step out of that, I feel like this is the best place for me, for sure. As soon as I got off the plane, I'm like, 'Yeah, I can feel it.' Then, I saw my jersey. I met a few people. I'm already liking it."
On familiarizing himself with the Chargers over the last 18 hours:
"That's the only thing that you'll find in my Google search right now [laughter], Instagram searches, everything. I've been doing as much as I can to get familiar with everything and everybody before I got here."
On receiving support from TCU and the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas region:
"It's huge. They're very, very, very family-oriented. There are a lot of people that I have made a lot of lifetime connections with early on. Then, as I started going to TCU, I started doing stuff like camps — I was the coach of a little league flag football team around that area. So, not only was I cool with the coaches, professors and stuff like that, but parents and the young kids in the community, as well."
On his parents' military background:
"Both of my parents were in the Army. The baseline of who I am, of Quentin, is based on discipline and respect. That's something that I feel like has stayed with me from the time I could talk until now, and something that I'm going to keep doing. There was a lot of waking up early in the morning just to do whatever — a lot of everything, being on-point. I got used to it and that's just how I move now."
On his work ethic:
"My dad taught me not to go into anything thinking that you're just going to slack off or quit midway through. Whatever you do, do it 100%, full-speed ahead. That's my mindset going into anything."
On Chargers QB Justin Herbert:
"Accuracy. Everything is on-point. He is always calm in the pocket. I'd like to stay here. I feel like he is one of those guys that doesn't get too high or too low."
On the significance of jersey No. 1:
"I feel like that number comes with a lot. A lot is expected of you. If you have that 1, you go on the field and look at a guy with number 1 and go, 'OK, he must be doing something.' I was that number the second half of my high school career. Then, going into college, I was in a good situation at TCU; our top receiver was going out — [Eagles WR] Jalen Reagor — he had number 1, then when I came in, I wasn't expecting to get that number so early. I was like, 'I'm probably going to have to work my way up.' Then, we had a photo shoot. I went to the end looking for my jersey and they said, 'Your name is over there with the 1.' But, obviously, I knew that that came with a lot. It kind of just made me want to fight more at practice, do the little things to show that I deserved to have that number."
