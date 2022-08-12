Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Quarterback Easton Stick on Preseason Opener, QB Room & Offensive Potential

Aug 12, 2022 at 09:21 AM
Omar Navarro

Easton Stick Chargers Weekly

Quarterback Easton Stick joined the latest edition of Chargers Weekly live from training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

Download and subscribe to the Chargers Podcast Network wherever you get your podcasts.

Full video episodes are available on Chargers.com and the team's official YouTube channel.

Highlights of the conversation with Stick are below:

On the camaraderie in the quarterback room and second year in the offensive system:

"It's fun to be apart of because you know it's not like that everywhere. It's been fun. Especially our second year together, that's rare to have the same group of guys so it's been a lot of fun. We know each other really well now; we spent a lot of time together last year and you just kind of pick up where you left off."

"So much more comfortable because they are different systems. The pass game especially with how it's viewed is a little bit differently. Learning the concepts, understanding how [Chargers Offensive Coordinator] Joe [Lombardi] is seeing it, why he's calling it, I think that's so important so having a year now of understanding 'Hey this is what we're looking for when we're calling this play' and learning the footwork to it and the little nuance of it. At the end of the day, everyone is running the same types of plays around the league. Everyone is doing the same stuff but it's the little nuances and how you teach it and the guys you're playing with I think is so different. So, just getting reps and continuing to gain some experience doing it."

On what he and the team are looking to get out of the preseason opener versus the Rams:

"…I think going out there and pre-snap being really good. Getting off the field, on the field, getting in the huddle, out of the huddle, up to the line of scrimmage and then just pre-snap getting the line correctly and doing your assignment. I think that's the biggest thing. Take what we've done these first couple of weeks, 13 practices or whatever it is, and go out there and just execute what we're doing…"

"…It's just going out there, let's line up correctly and let's just play fast and compete and let's see what happens."

On what he's looking to accomplish this preseason that will let him take a jump:

"I think just find a rhythm. I think I've worked really hard this offseason to do that. Through OTA's and just 7-on-7 stuff and really feeling the footwork, feeling the timing of these routes and trying to translate it to 11-on-11 in these live situations."

"…Really just clean the footwork, try to find a rhythm and distribute the ball where it's supposed to go and be decisive and go out there and compete, play. I think that's the biggest thing for me…"

On his gameday and 'mental reps':

"I think trying to see it just like Justin would. Obviously, we sit in the meetings all week and talk through the plan and what we're trying to accomplish with certain plays, maybe in certain situations. Being in tune with that and maybe trying to see it like he's seeing it in real time. But at the same time, I'm back behind the play, helping chart, having them stay on schedule..."

"...Just trying to see different things that when we do come back, if Justin has a question or Shane [Day] has a question, we can kind of from my perspective, Shane's perspective, Chase's perspective kind of put it all together and help Justin and maybe simplify some things and let him go and play fast."

On his assessment of the receivers and where it can go:

"Yeah, it's exciting. We have weapons for sure and obviously Justin [Herbert]. Year 2 in the system for everyone, you add Gerald [Everett] and you add DeAndre [Carter] in there and they're picking it up fast. [Carter] does such a good job. He's similar to Keenan [Allen] in that he has such a good feel. You always feel like you know where he's going to be, you understand his body, how he's going to cut, he's fun to throw with…"

"…I think the nuance and understanding in year two now it's like, 'We understand the play now here's the little details' and 'Here is how [Herbert] sees it. You can just advance it. It's going to be a lot of fun."

