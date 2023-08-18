Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Joseph-Day, Everett Assess Joint Practices With Saints

Aug 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Omar Navarro

Chargers tight end Gerald Everett and defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day joined the latest edition of Chargers Weekly live from training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

Highlights of the conversation with Everett are below:

On the benefit of joint practices for veterans:

"Joint practices give you the element of practicing someone other than your own team. New Orleans being a great organization, always had great players, from my perspective an offensive player, always had a great defense. Players like Cam Jordan, [Marshon] Lattimore, they're going to come out and they're going to play and give you a game-like feel and scenario. It felt good coming out and scrimmaging against those guys and popping the pads against other people than our own team."

On how he fits in Kellen Moore's offense:

"For sure. Since I've been in the league going back to 2017, the Rams had me playing all over the field. Outside, inside, in line, in the backfield, ballcarrier, blocker, receiver… I think when Kellen came over, he's watched a bunch of our tape and from the screen game, jet sweeps, it's things that we'll be able to do that Dallas didn't do last year or the year prior."

On what's changed with the new offense:

"What's changed about the offense, I would saw it's just the level of our connectivity. We have a much, much tighter knit group this year. I think we spend a lot more time together off the field, in meetings. Obviously in the NFL, it's a very serious business and we're pros, but outside of that we're actually boys. Last year it kind of was just playing together and really trying to find that chemistry and camaraderie."

"I think with it being a new group, and with any new job going into a foreign environment you try to find your fit, find your level of being comfortable. Last year was kind of hard to find that being so fresh but having that second year and the same group being together for the most part, I think that really translates and correlates to the success we're having in camp and the success we'll have this season."

Chargers Host Saints for Joint Practices

Check out the best photos from the Bolts hosting the New Orleans Saints on the fifteenth day of Training Camp 2023 at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa!

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
Highlights of the conversation with Joseph-Day are below:

On how the camaraderie on the team is different this year compared to last year:

"I would just say first off, there's multiple leaders here. And I think even the transaction to bring Eric [Kendricks] here has helped tremendously. I think to answer your question, Rome wasn't built in a day and it's about those little wins, it's about getting to know one another, about hanging out more. I think it's a cultural thing, it's just showing true love for your brother, riding for your brother, getting to know him, getting to know him outside of the facility, getting to know his family, meeting his kids and talking to him about life beyond football. I think those are the things that ultimately bring people closer together as a team. I think a lot of people look at it as, 'Oh, we got this player, this player, we should be good'. It never works that way. I know from example because I've been around it…"

On the rookies:

"Dayian [Henley] is doing a great job, man. He's physical, smart, plays fast. Scott Matlock, 'Big Red,' he's playing his butt off, too. I could see why they drafted him. He's going to be a really good player for us, good hands, good feet, real quick suddenness, real quick change of direction. Scott's going to be a really good player. And Tuli [Tuipulotu] is going to be a beast. Tuli is nuts… Sky's the limit for those rookies, they're doing an outstanding job. I see why they all got drafted. [Chargers General Manager] Tom [Telesco] and [Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley] did a great job with those guys and they're doing such a great job."

On CJ Okoye:

"Listen man, that story is amazing. I remember when we brought CJ in, coach told me, 'Hey, we're going to have a guy and he's never played football before'. I said, 'What?'. And he told me about the program and I remember it because we had someone like that in my previous employment so I was like, 'Oh my God'. D-line's different, it's very physical, very fast, everything happens really fast. CJ man, his growth from that first OTA when he came in with the rookies to now is astonishing. He's learning so fast, he's coming out of his shell. He's a grinder… Couldn't have happened to a better person. If you talk to him he's the kindest soul, he's just so humble, so much humility, he just wants to get better. Kudos to CJ."

