Joseph-Day, Everett Assess Joint Practices With Saints

Highlights of the conversation with Joseph-Day are below:

On how the camaraderie on the team is different this year compared to last year:

"I would just say first off, there's multiple leaders here. And I think even the transaction to bring Eric [Kendricks] here has helped tremendously. I think to answer your question, Rome wasn't built in a day and it's about those little wins, it's about getting to know one another, about hanging out more. I think it's a cultural thing, it's just showing true love for your brother, riding for your brother, getting to know him, getting to know him outside of the facility, getting to know his family, meeting his kids and talking to him about life beyond football. I think those are the things that ultimately bring people closer together as a team. I think a lot of people look at it as, 'Oh, we got this player, this player, we should be good'. It never works that way. I know from example because I've been around it…"

On the rookies:

"Dayian [Henley] is doing a great job, man. He's physical, smart, plays fast. Scott Matlock, 'Big Red,' he's playing his butt off, too. I could see why they drafted him. He's going to be a really good player for us, good hands, good feet, real quick suddenness, real quick change of direction. Scott's going to be a really good player. And Tuli [Tuipulotu] is going to be a beast. Tuli is nuts… Sky's the limit for those rookies, they're doing an outstanding job. I see why they all got drafted. [Chargers General Manager] Tom [Telesco] and [Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley] did a great job with those guys and they're doing such a great job."

On CJ Okoye: