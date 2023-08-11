Spiller, Davis Talk Preseason Opener on Chargers Weekly

Highlights of the conversation with Spiller are below:

On how different going into preseason opener this year feels like compared to last year:

"I just feel way more prepared physically, mentally. Just way more prepared. I feel more relaxed than I did. I feel like we'll go out there as a team, do what we need to do and let the chips fall where they may."

On the differences between his rookie year versus his second year:

"I was in Exos, [NFL Draft] Combine, I was just trying to feel everything out. Then it was the Combine, the draft then I came to [California]. It was just a lot of learning. I feel like I had a lot of moving parts last year. This year I feel like, I'm already here [in my] second year. I feel more confident and better with the team. I know everybody, I feel like it's just a better time and better year for me."

On his relationship with the running back room and how they balance competition and having fun:

"I feel like we've grown a lot. Just communicating with each other, telling them what we've seen after the play. Off the field we've getting along well, laughing, telling jokes, having fun."