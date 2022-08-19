Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Presented by

Chris Rumph II on Year 2, Joint Practices & Advice From Veterans

Aug 19, 2022 at 08:38 AM
Omar_Headshot_For_Site
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

Rumph Chargers Weekly

Outside linebacker Chris Rumph II joined the latest edition of Chargers Weekly live from training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

Download and subscribe to the Chargers Podcast Network wherever you get your podcasts.

Full video episodes are available on Chargers.com and the team's official YouTube channel.

Highlights of the conversation with Rumph are below:

On the two joint practices with the Cowboys:

"It was great. This was my first time doing a joint practice. I was hurt last year so coming out here against a good Dallas team, it was very physical but I loved it. I loved the competition. It's a switch up from going against your own teammates. So, I understand why a lot of people enjoy this week."

On his offseason heading into his second season:

"That rookie season I'm going to be honest, that wasn't even me. Y'all didn't see what I did in college and the confidence level was not there. So, coming into this offseason like I said, was trying to get stronger and with the strength and size came the confidence."

"…I'm like 'Hey, let's just get back to playing my type of football'. That's what I'm doing this year, that's why I'm playing faster, making plays, that's just how I am. That's my playmaking ability, it's coming out in true form this year."

On what makes joint practices valuable and how they differ from preseason games:

"There's nothing exotic, just you versus somebody else, better man wins and next play. It's practice [and] you're going to get a lot of reps. You win some, you lose some but at the end of the day you have to come back the next play ready to make a statement, make a play [and] make sure you don't do the same mistake twice."

"Pretty sure you're not going to see Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack in a preseason game…Being able to see those guys go against high-caliber players. For me a younger guy, being able to see what they do against those guys and try to take notes from what they do."

On what conversations with Khalil Mack and how he describes his game in relation to him and Joey Bosa:

"Anytime we go to the meeting room or anytime I'm around him, we're always talking ball. That's the difference between this locker room and other locker rooms. We love talking ball, we love sharing ideas. Especially the older vets, sharing their wisdom with the younger guys…"

"…For me, I had to work on my strength so I'm not a power guy. I'm more like Joey, starting off with a double swipe. But, at the same time Khalil knows his power game, he knows a long-arm technique and what he can work off of that, so I also take that into account. Having those two different types of pass rushers is great in my opinion because I get to take things from Joey and Khalil and implement both into my game and hopefully, I'll be the best of both off them."

On his excitement level to show what he can do in Year 2:

"I'm excited. I owe them for last year, not showing up for all those games. But it's a new year, I got new strength, new confidence. [Outside linebackers] Coach Giff [Smith] is doing a great job with us making sure we're getting off the ball. I love the room, happy where I'm at right now. Still have to keep going, keep growing but I'm really excited for this season."

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Quarterback Easton Stick on Preseason Opener, QB Room & Offensive Potential

The Chargers quarterback joined the latest episode of Chargers Weekly with Chris Hayre and Matt "Money" Smith.

news

Chargers GM Tom Telesco: New Additions, Position Battles & Buzz Around 2022 Training Camp

The Bolts General Manager joined the latest episode of Chargers Weekly with Chris Hayre and Matt "Money" Smith.

news

Chargers Weekly: Answering Your Mailbag Questions

Matt "Money" Smith and Chris Hayre tackled a 60-minute audio mailbag that included questions about the draft, free agency, the D-line rotation, Money's radio call for a Khalil Mack sack, and more.

news

Chargers Weekly: TE Gerald Everett Provides 'Tremendous Value' For Bolts, Justin Herbert

The 27-year-old Everett joins a young tight end group in Los Angeles.

news

Chargers Weekly: How Offseason Moves on D Benefit Derwin James, Joey Bosa

The Chargers defense has been upgraded, led by the acquisition of Pro Bowl outside linebacker Khalil Mack.

news

Chargers Weekly: 2022 Free Agency Preview

Which free agents will be wearing powder blue this fall?

news

Chargers Weekly: The Deepest Position Groups in the 2022 Draft Class

Pro Football Focus' Mike Renner joined the latest episode of the podcast.

news

Chargers Weekly: What to Expect This Week in Indianapolis

Matt "Money" Smith and Chris Hayre preview the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

What Will the Chargers Running Game Look Like in 2022?

Matt "Money" Smith and Chris Hayre answered your questions on the latest edition of Chargers Weekly.

news

Which Position Should the Chargers Target in the First Round of the 2022 NFL Draft?

Matt "Money" Smith and Chris Hayre discuss potential options on the latest episode of Chargers Weekly.

news

Why Asante Samuel Jr. is a 'True No. 1 Corner' in the NFL

CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso joined the latest episode of Chargers Weekly.

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

news

How Breiden Fehoko is a 'Different Player' in Year 3

"When you're out there with older guys who are actually teaching you...it makes you realize that these guys want the best from you even though you're all competing."

news

What the Derwin James, Jr., Contract Extension Means for the Chargers

New deal between Bolts and All-Pro player ensures James remains versatile and vital piece of Chargers defense

news

Chargers Sign Derwin James Jr. to Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety Derwin James Jr., to a multi-year contract extension.

video

Coming Soon: All In Season 2

All In is back for season 2 as your all-access pass to the 2022 Los Angeles Chargers. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts all season long as Justin Herbert, Khalil Mack and more prepare to make a run in 2022. All In Season 2 premieres August 22 at 10 am PDT on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com.

news

Everything You Need to Know About the Launch of 'All In' Season 2

Episode 1 of the all-access, behind-the-scenes show premieres at 10 a.m. (PT) on Monday

news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today waived three players and waived/injured two others.

gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Open Up Preseason Slate at SoFi Stadium

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1 game against the Rams

news

J.C. Jackson Ranked No. 1 on NFL.com's Top Cornerbacks List Entering 2022 Season

Blockbuster free-agent addition ranked No. 1 on David Carr's preseason list

gallery

Bolts in B&W: Training Camp Week 2

Take a look back at the second week of Chargers Training Camp 2022 in monochrome

gallery

Photos: Chargers Camp Day 8

Check out the best photos from the eighth day of Training Camp 2022 at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa!

news

Trey Pipkins III: Earning the 'Right' Role

"Whenever you can get out there and kind of reaffirm to yourself that this is where you're supposed to be and you can do this, it's always good for the confidence."

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Sage Surratt

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Sage Surratt.

gallery

Photos: Back Together with the Bolt Fam

Check out some shots of the Bolt Fam packing the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Back Together Saturday!

news

Top Quotes | Joey Bosa, Keenan Allen & Joe Lombardi Recap Day 2 of Camp

See what members of the Chargers had to say about the team after the second day of practice in Costa Mesa

gallery

Photos: The Bolts Report for Training Camp 2022

Check out the best photos of the squad rolling in for the start of camp

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety JT Woods to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Woods in the third round with the No. 79 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Running Back Isaiah Spiller

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Isaiah Spiller to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Spiller in the fourth round with the No. 123 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Zion Johnson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Zion Johnson to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Johnson with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Defensive Lineman Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Zack Bailey Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed guard/tackle Zack Bailey off waivers.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Five Members of 2022 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they signed five players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — UCLA defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (No. 160 overall), Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (No. 195), Wake Forest defensive back Ja'Sir Taylor (No. 214), Mississippi defensive back Deane Leonard (No. 236) and Purdue fullback Zander Horvath (No. 260).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Kyle Van Noy

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Bryce Callahan

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Bryce Callahan.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft:

video

Bolt Up: 2022 Draft Hype Video

Take a look back at the Chargers draft picks through the years as the start of the 2022 NFL Draft draws near and who the Chargers will select with their first round pick will be revealed.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Offensive Lineman Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed center/guard Will Clapp.

Latest News
Advertising