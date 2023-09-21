Pronosticos de la Semana 3: Chargers o Vikings?

Los medios de la NFL han hecho sus predicciones sobre quién ganará el partido de la Semana 3 entre los Chargers y los Vikings.
|Media Member
|Publication
|Pick
|Ali Bhanpuri
|NFL.com
|Chargers
|Tom Blair
|NFL.com
|Vikings
|Brooke Cersosimo
|NFL.com
|Vikings
|Gennaro Filice
|NFL.com
|Vikings
|Dan Parr
|NFL.com
|Vikings
|Mike Florio
|Pro Football Talk
|Vikings
|Chris Simms
|Pro Football Talk
|Chargers
|NFL Staff
|Bleacher Report
|Chargers
|Albert Breer
|The MMQB
|Chargers
|Mitch Goldich
|The MMQB
|Chargers
|Claire Kuwana
|The MMQB
|Chargers
|Gilberto Manzano
|The MMQB
|Vikings
|Conor Orr
|The MMQB
|Chargers
|John Pluym
|The MMQB
|Vikings
|Matt Verderame
|The MMQB
|Vikings
|Pete Prisco
|CBS Sports
|Vikings
|Will Brinson
|CBS Sports
|Vikings
|Jared Dubin
|CBS Sports
|Chargers
|Ryan Wilson
|CBS Sports
|Chargers
|John Breech
|CBS Sports
|Vikings
|Tyler Sullivan
|CBS Sports
|Vikings
|Dave Richard
|CBS Sports
|Vikings
|Jamey Eisenberg
|CBS Sports
|Chargers
|Matt Bowen
|ESPN
|Vikings
|Mike Clay
|ESPN
|Chargers
|Dan Graziano
|ESPN
|Chargers
|Kimberly A. Martin
|ESPN
|Vikings
|Eric Moody
|ESPN
|Vikings
|Jason Reid
|ESPN
|Vikings
|Lindsey Thiry
|ESPN
|Chargers
|Seth Wickersham
|ESPN
|Vikings
