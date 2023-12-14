Pronosticos de la Semana 15: Chargers o Raiders?

Los medios de la NFL han hecho sus predicciones sobre quién ganará el partido de la Semana 15 entre los Chargers y los Raiders:
|Media Member
|Publication
|Pick
|Ali Bhanpuri
|NFL.com
|Raiders
|Tom Blair
|NFL.com
|Raiders
|Brooke Cersosimo
|NFL.com
|Raiders
|Gennaro Filice
|NFL.com
|Raiders
|Dan Parr
|NFL.com
|Raiders
|Mike Florio
|Pro Football Talk
|Raiders
|Chris Simms
|Pro Football Talk
|Raiders
|NFL Staff
|Bleacher Report
|Raiders
|Albert Breer
|The MMQB
|Raiders
|Mitch Goldich
|The MMQB
|Raiders
|Claire Kuwana
|The MMQB
|Raiders
|Gilberto Manzano
|The MMQB
|Raiders
|Conor Orr
|The MMQB
|Raiders
|John Pluym
|The MMQB
|Raiders
|Matt Verderame
|The MMQB
|Raiders
|Matt Bowen
|ESPN
|Chargers
|Mike Clay
|ESPN
|Raiders
|Jeremy Fowler
|ESPN
|Raiders
|Eric Moody
|ESPN
|Raiders
|Jason Reid
|ESPN
|Chargers
|Seth Wickersham
|ESPN
|Raiders
|Pete Prisco
|CBS Sports
|Raiders
|Will Brinson
|CBS Sports
|Raiders
|Ryan Wilson
|CBS Sports
|Raiders
|John Breech
|CBS Sports
|Chargers
|Tyler Sullivan
|CBS Sports
|Raiders
|Dave Richard
|CBS Sports
|Raiders
|Jamey Eisenberg
|CBS Sports
|Raiders
|Zac Jackson
|The Athletic
|Raiders
|Josh Kendall
|The Athletic
|Raiders
|Austin Mock
|The Athletic
|Raiders
|Chad Graff
|The Athletic
|Raiders
|Ben Standig
|The Athletic
|Raiders
|Zak Keefer
|The Athletic
|Raiders
|Larry Holder
|The Athletic
|Raiders
|Michael-Shawn Dugar
|The Athletic
|Raiders
|Mark Kaboly
|The Athletic
|Chargers
|Tashan Reed
|The Athletic
|Raiders
|Nick Kosmider
|The Athletic
|Raiders
