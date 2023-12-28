Pronosticos de la Semana 17: Chargers o Broncos?

Los medios de la NFL han hecho sus predicciones sobre quién ganará el partido de la Semana 17 entre los Chargers y los Broncos:
|Media Member
|Publication
|Pick
|Ali Bhanpuri
|NFL.com
|Chargers
|Tom Blair
|NFL.com
|Broncos
|Brooke Cersosimo
|NFL.com
|Broncos
|Gennaro Filice
|NFL.com
|Broncos
|Dan Parr
|NFL.com
|Broncos
|Mike Florio
|Pro Football Talk
|Broncos
|Chris Simms
|Pro Football Talk
|Broncos
|NFL Staff
|Bleacher Report
|Broncos
|Albert Breer
|The MMQB
|Broncos
|Mitch Goldich
|The MMQB
|Chargers
|Claire Kuwana
|The MMQB
|Broncos
|Gilberto Manzano
|The MMQB
|Broncos
|Conor Orr
|The MMQB
|Chargers
|John Pluym
|The MMQB
|Broncos
|Matt Verderame
|The MMQB
|Broncos
|Matt Bowen
|ESPN
|Broncos
|Dan Graziano
|ESPN
|Chargers
|Eric Moody
|ESPN
|Broncos
|Austin Mock
|The Athletic
|Broncos
|Chad Graff
|The Athletic
|Broncos
|Ben Standig
|The Athletic
|Chargers
|Zak Keefer
|The Athletic
|Broncos
|Larry Holder
|The Athletic
|Broncos
|Michael-Shawn Dugar
|The Athletic
|Chargers
|Mark Kaboly
|The Athletic
|Broncos
|Tashan Reed
|The Athletic
|Broncos
|Nick Kosmider
|The Athletic
|Broncos
