Pronosticos de la Semana 16: Chargers o Bills?

Los medios de la NFL han hecho sus predicciones sobre quién ganará el partido de la Semana 16 entre los Chargers y los Bills:
|Media Member
|Publication
|Pick
|Ali Bhanpuri
|NFL.com
|Bills
|Tom Blair
|NFL.com
|Bills
|Brooke Cersosimo
|NFL.com
|Bills
|Gennaro Filice
|NFL.com
|Bills
|Dan Parr
|NFL.com
|Bills
|Mike Florio
|Pro Football Talk
|Bills
|Chris Simms
|Pro Football Talk
|Bills
|NFL Staff
|Bleacher Report
|Bills
|Albert Breer
|The MMQB
|Bills
|Mitch Goldich
|The MMQB
|Bills
|Claire Kuwana
|The MMQB
|Bills
|Gilberto Manzano
|The MMQB
|Bills
|Conor Orr
|The MMQB
|Bills
|John Pluym
|The MMQB
|Bills
|Matt Verderame
|The MMQB
|Bills
|Matt Bowen
|ESPN
|Bills
|Mike Clay
|ESPN
|Bills
|Jeremy Fowler
|ESPN
|Bills
|Dan Graziano
|ESPN
|Bills
|Kimberley A. Martin
|ESPN
|Bills
|Eric Moody
|ESPN
|Bills
|Jason Reid
|ESPN
|Bills
|Lindsey Thiry
|ESPN
|Bills
|Austin Mock
|The Athletic
|Bills
|Chad Graff
|The Athletic
|Bills
|Ben Standig
|The Athletic
|Bills
|Zak Keefer
|The Athletic
|Bills
|Larry Holder
|The Athletic
|Bills
|Michael-Shawn Dugar
|The Athletic
|Bills
|Mark Kaboly
|The Athletic
|Bills
|Tashan Reed
|The Athletic
|Bills
|Nick Kosmider
|The Athletic
|Bills
