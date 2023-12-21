Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Pronosticos de la Semana 16: Chargers o Bills?

Dec 21, 2023 at 11:25 AM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

Puro Game Picks W16

Los medios de la NFL han hecho sus predicciones sobre quién ganará el partido de la Semana 16 entre los Chargers y los Bills:

Table inside Article
Media Member Publication Pick
Ali Bhanpuri NFL.com Bills
Tom Blair NFL.com Bills
Brooke Cersosimo NFL.com Bills
Gennaro Filice NFL.com Bills
Dan Parr NFL.com Bills
Mike Florio Pro Football Talk Bills
Chris Simms Pro Football Talk Bills
NFL Staff Bleacher Report Bills
Albert Breer The MMQB Bills
Mitch Goldich The MMQB Bills
Claire Kuwana The MMQB Bills
Gilberto Manzano The MMQB Bills
Conor Orr The MMQB Bills
John Pluym The MMQB Bills
Matt Verderame The MMQB Bills
Matt Bowen ESPN Bills
Mike Clay ESPN Bills
Jeremy Fowler ESPN Bills
Dan Graziano ESPN Bills
Kimberley A. Martin ESPN Bills
Eric Moody ESPN Bills
Jason Reid ESPN Bills
Lindsey Thiry ESPN Bills
Austin Mock The Athletic Bills
Chad Graff The Athletic Bills
Ben Standig The Athletic Bills
Zak Keefer The Athletic Bills
Larry Holder The Athletic Bills
Michael-Shawn Dugar The Athletic Bills
Mark Kaboly The Athletic Bills
Tashan Reed The Athletic Bills
Nick Kosmider The Athletic Bills

