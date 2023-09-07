Pronosticos de la Semana 1: Chargers o Dolphins?

Los medios de la NFL han hecho sus predicciones sobre quién ganará el partido de la temporada de la Semana 1 entre los Chargers y los Dolphins.
|Media Member
|Publication
|Pick
|Ali Bhanpuri
|NFL.com
|Dolphins
|Tom Blair
|NFL.com
|Chargers
|Brooke Cersosimo
|NFL.com
|Chargers
|Gennaro Filice
|NFL.com
|Chargers
|Dan Parr
|NFL.com
|Dolphins
|Mike Florio
|Pro Football Talk
|Dolphins
|Chris Simms
|Pro Football Talk
|Dolphins
|NFL Staff
|Bleacher Report
|Dolphins
|Albert Breer
|The MMQB
|Chargers
|Mitch Goldich
|The MMQB
|Chargers
|Claire Kuwana
|The MMQB
|Chargers
|Gilberto Manzano
|The MMQB
|Chargers
|Conor Orr
|The MMQB
|Chargers
|John Pluym
|The MMQB
|Chargers
|Matt Verderame
|The MMQB
|Chargers
|Pete Prisco
|CBS Sports
|Chargers
|Will Brinson
|CBS Sports
|Dolphins
|Jared Dubin
|CBS Sports
|Chargers
|Ryan Wilson
|CBS Sports
|Chargers
|John Breech
|CBS Sports
|Chargers
|Tyler Sullivan
|CBS Sports
|Chargers
|Dave Richard
|CBS Sports
|Chargers
|Jamey Eisenberg
|CBS Sports
|Chargers
|Matt Bowen
|ESPN
|Chargers
|Mike Clay
|ESPN
|Dolphins
|Dan Graziano
|ESPN
|Chargers
|Eric Moody
|ESPN
|Chargers
|Lindsey Thiry
|ESPN
|Chargers
|Seth Wickersham
|ESPN
|Chargers
Bolt Up!
Secure your Chargers Mini Plan today! Click here to learn more.