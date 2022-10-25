Power Rankings: Where Are Chargers Entering The Bye Week?

After seven hard-fought games, the Chargers enter their bye week with a record of 4-3.
Following Week 7 around the league, NFL analysts and publications have released their power rankings. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked as they enter their week off.
No. 16: Dan Hanzus - NFL.com (Last week: No. 10)
No. 14: NFL Staff - Bleacher Report (Last week: No. 6)
No. 15: Bo Wulf - The Athletic (Last week: No. 13)
Browse through live action photos of the Bolts Week 7 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium!
No. 10: Austin Gayle - The Ringer (Last week: No. 6)
No. 12: Vinnie Iyer - Sporting News (Last week: No. 6)
No. 13: Pete Prisco - CBS Sports (Last week: No. 9)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 7 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks
No. 14: Frank Schwab - Yahoo Sports (Last week: No. 7)
No. 15: NFL Nation - Lindsey Thiry - ESPN.com (Last week: No. 8)
...Injuries, including Joey Bosa being placed on injured reserve following Week 3, have played a role in the defense's inefficiencies. However, if the Chargers want to realize a goal of earning their first playoff trip since 2018, they must quickly figure out a way to come together. "It's a sense of urgency for everyone," defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day said. "Not just the players, but also the urgency the coaches put on the players. Once we do all that, then it's all going to get figured out."
No. 15: Mike Florio - Pro Football Talk (Last week: No. 15)
No. 15: Conor Orr - Sports Illustrated (Last week: 12)
Bolt Up for 2022!
Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.