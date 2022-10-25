Power Rankings: Where Are Chargers Entering The Bye Week?

...Injuries, including Joey Bosa being placed on injured reserve following Week 3, have played a role in the defense's inefficiencies. However, if the Chargers want to realize a goal of earning their first playoff trip since 2018, they must quickly figure out a way to come together. "It's a sense of urgency for everyone," defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day said. "Not just the players, but also the urgency the coaches put on the players. Once we do all that, then it's all going to get figured out."