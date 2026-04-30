5 Things to Know About New Chargers DL Nick Barrett

The Chargers added to defensive trenches during Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft, selecting South Carolina defensive lineman Nick Barrett in the fifth round (No. 145 overall).
Be sure to check out the Chargers 2026 Draft Hub to recap all eight picks.
Here are five things to know about Barrett:
1. Strong finish at South Carolina
Barrett closed out his career with the Gamecocks in impressive fashion.
A team captain and co-Steve Wadiak Team MVP in 2025, the defensive lineman started all 12 games for South Carolina.
He led all Carolina defensive linemen with 42 tackles and tacked on 6.0 tackles for loss and his first 2.0 career sacks.
He finished his time at South Carolina as a four-time SEC Honor Roll recipient.
2. Force against the run
It was hard to move Barrett in the run game.
The defensive lineman excelled in defending that aspect in 2025, ranking in the Top 15 in Pro Football Focus' run defense grade (82.9) among all FBS players at his position with at least 400 snaps.
That figure was also the fourth-best among all SEC defensive linemen.
It was thanks in large part because of how much of a force Barrett was at creating negative plays. He racked up 25 run stops, which were the third-most among SEC defensive linemen.
Barrett was also tied for 10th most run stops among all FBS defensive linemen.
Take a look through some photos of the Chargers selection at No.145 in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, DT Nick Barrett from the University of South Carolina.
3. Collegiate career
Barrett comes to Southern California with a lot of game experience.
A five-year player with the Gamecocks, the defensive lineman finished his career playing in 51 games (12 starts).
He racked up 72 total tackles, six tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and a pass defensed. Not to mention, he got his first and only career touchdown on a fumble recovery last season when he returned a fumble for a score.
4. North Carolina native
Barrett shined on the North Carolina prep scene.
A first-team all-conference player at Eastern Wayne High School in Greensboro, North Carolina, Barrett was named the 2019 Eastern Carolina 3A defensive player of the year after 15 sacks and two forced fumbles as the starting defensive tackle.
Although he did not have a 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he became a three-star prospect and ultimately committed to South Carolina.
5. A look at the DL room
Barrett is joining a room with plenty of veterans.
The group is led by Teair Tart, who signed a contract extension this past offseason, and has made a high-level impact in his two seasons with the team with a total of 31 combined pressures and stout run defense.
The player with the most experience is veteran Dalvin Tomlinson, a free agent addition entering Year 10 in the NFL.
The defensive line room also has a pair of young impact players like Justin Eboigbe, who notched 6.0 sacks last season, and 2025 third-round pick Jamaree Caldwell, who played all 17 games as a rookie.
The rest of the room is rounded out by fullback/defensive lineman Scott Matlock, TeRah Edwards, Josh Fuga as well as undrafted free agents Jahmeer Carter, Jacobian Guillory and Terry Webb.