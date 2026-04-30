5 Things to Know About New Chargers DL Nick Barrett

The Chargers added to defensive trenches during Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft, selecting South Carolina defensive lineman Nick Barrett in the fifth round (No. 145 overall).

Be sure to check out the Chargers 2026 Draft Hub to recap all eight picks.

Here are five things to know about Barrett:

1. Strong finish at South Carolina

Barrett closed out his career with the Gamecocks in impressive fashion.

A team captain and co-Steve Wadiak Team MVP in 2025, the defensive lineman started all 12 games for South Carolina.

He led all Carolina defensive linemen with 42 tackles and tacked on 6.0 tackles for loss and his first 2.0 career sacks.

He finished his time at South Carolina as a four-time SEC Honor Roll recipient.

2. Force against the run

It was hard to move Barrett in the run game.

The defensive lineman excelled in defending that aspect in 2025, ranking in the Top 15 in Pro Football Focus' run defense grade (82.9) among all FBS players at his position with at least 400 snaps.

That figure was also the fourth-best among all SEC defensive linemen.

It was thanks in large part because of how much of a force Barrett was at creating negative plays. He racked up 25 run stops, which were the third-most among SEC defensive linemen.