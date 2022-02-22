Evaluating Uchenna Nwosu's Production with OLBs Coach Jay Rodgers

Virtually every position coach I've spoken with has had a player who blossomed in this new system and scheme. I think Uchenna Nwosu is the guy I think of when I talk about your group.

General manager Tom Telesco had said Uchenna's a playmaker regardless of what scheme he's in, but he really elevated his level of play this year.

What benefitted him so well in 2021?

Rodgers: There's a lot of things that benefitted him. First of all, his mentality, his approach to the game, his details – he asks a bunch of questions. But first and foremost, this kid is tough, rugged, and he's a fighter. He already has that mentality. But then you add the fact that this guy wants to know everything about the job he's doing. He asks the right questions, and even if he doesn't know the answer, he's gonna figure out the answer. He asks me questions, he asks Brandon [Staley] questions. He asks as many questions as he can because he wants to be a great football player.