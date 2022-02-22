Evaluating Uchenna Nwosu's Production with OLBs Coach Jay Rodgers

2021 is in the rearview and 2022's offseason is here.
With that being said, we thought this would be a good time to check in with some people we don't hear from often: the Chargers position coaches.
A Conversation with the Chargers Position Coaches
Next up is outside linebackers coach Jay Rodgers.
Rodgers details Nwosu's emergence in 2021, Joey Bosa's transition from DE to OLB, what he expects from Chris Rumph II in year two, and more.
For the group that you worked with, some of these guys moved from defensive end to outside linebacker.
Overall, what was your assessment of how they played in 2021?
Jay Rodgers: It was good. I thought a bunch of guys played at a high level; a lot of times, a really high level in certain games. I think we were able to keep them at a position where they're always moving forward with some caveats of being able to be in coverage. But obviously for guys who had their hand in the dirt for the majority of their career, [we transitioned them] to have a new role to where they'd be more versatile which would not only help themselves but also the team.
Joey Bosa is one of those guys. He was really candid about the transition but what was it like working with him through that process?
Rodgers: It's always a process. The guy had always moved with his hand in the dirt his entire career. He did it in college, he did it in the first five years in the pros. We challenged him to be a complete football player, not only be a great pass rusher, but also be a good run defender and have the ability to drop in coverage every once in a while.
I don't believe there were many balls that were completed on him when he was in coverage. He was able to take some of the things that we were teaching him and apply them to his game to help our defense.