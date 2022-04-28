What Could the Bolts Do With the 17th Overall Pick?

"I think I'm gonna go on the other side of the ball and go look at the offensive line. We know what an impact Rashawn Slater made last year at left tackle, let's run it back and get another right tackle and what's the most important part of your team, it's the quarterback. Let's do whatever we can to keep him upright to make sure he's playing at his best, staying healthy and I think adding a right tackle, a young player you can develop would go a long way to solidifying that offensive line and really the ripple effect for what that means for the rest of your offense…investing in the left side worked out really well last year, let's try to do it on the right side this year and you've got these book-end tackles for the foreseeable future with your young quarterback."