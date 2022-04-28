Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

What Could the Bolts Do With the 17th Overall Pick?

Apr 28, 2022 at 09:56 AM
Crossfire ep 4 photo

ln the fourth and final installment of "Crossfire" hosted by Chargers team reporter Chris Hayre, The Athletic's Dane Brugler and staff writer for The Ringer, Ben Solak put their focus on the Chargers first-round pick. The two draft analysts debate if the Bolts should move or stay at pick 17, who the Bolts will take at 17 and the team's biggest needs plus more.

Take a look at the debate from episode four below:

Stick and pick at 17 or trade down?

Dane Brugler: Trade

"Gotta leave those phone lines open right? I tell you what, if they get the right offer I'm always in favor of moving around being a little creative with what they want to do. The chance to move back a little bit, maybe recoup that second-round pick which we know they don't have anymore. Getting another day two pick in this draft it sounds pretty appealing to me. Yes, you are trading away from the top 20…but I think even if you are moving back seven, eight spots I still think you could feel good about who's going to be left for you at that point, being able to pick again on day two is very appealing…."

Ben Solak: Stick

"I think it makes sense to stay at that position when you know that you're going to get a nice range for it. I think the end of the tackle class could be there, I think the thickness of the corner class could be there, the thickness of the wide receiver class could be there and those are all positions that make sense for the Chargers to hit. It's nice to stay and hang around right? You do keep the phone lines open, that's good business but Telesco usually sticks to his guns, makes first round picks and heck, he's made some good ones…"

Biggest need to fill for the Bolts?

Brugler: Right tackle

"I think I'm gonna go on the other side of the ball and go look at the offensive line. We know what an impact Rashawn Slater made last year at left tackle, let's run it back and get another right tackle and what's the most important part of your team, it's the quarterback. Let's do whatever we can to keep him upright to make sure he's playing at his best, staying healthy and I think adding a right tackle, a young player you can develop would go a long way to solidifying that offensive line and really the ripple effect for what that means for the rest of your offense…investing in the left side worked out really well last year, let's try to do it on the right side this year and you've got these book-end tackles for the foreseeable future with your young quarterback."

Solak: Run defense

"…I think linebacker's a spot where you could see an addition. Taking a linebacker in the first round can be tricky it's not something that's done often and that player really has to have a strong skill set, think about what Micah Parsons was for the Cowboys as a top 15 pick last year. But, if you really believe in the coverage ability of a guy like [Utah linebacker] Devin Lloyd who's got that height, he's got that length, he's got that range to him. If he's available at 17 it makes a lot of sense because that middle linebacker position is really key to running what Staley wants to run on defense and the Chargers need more bodies there, I think they need a star player there."

Top 10 prospect that could potentially slide to the Chargers?

Brugler: Jordan Davis

"I think I'm going to go defense for this one. Jordan Davis from Georgia is so interesting, 6'6'', 340 pounds, a guy who is pound-for-pound maybe the best athlete in this draft. Guys like that just should be able to run in the four-sevens [40-yard dash time] shouldn't be able to move like Jordan Davis moves, but he's still a nose tackle and a lot of teams will be maybe not on board with drafting a player like that in a top 15 pick. If he were to slip there to 17, Jordan Davis is going to make you think about it because of what he brings to your defense. Add him to the rotation he's going to be a shutdown run defender, a dominate level run defender…"

Solak: Chris Olave

"Dane said he wants to protect the quarterback, I want to spoil the quarterback. Chris Olave, wide receiver out of Ohio State there's a lot of guys who deserve to go early in this receiver class. Garrett Wilson his teammate at Ohio State, Jameson Williams out of Alabama, Drake London out of USC but if you look at the way the Chargers are built in that receiving core Keenan Allen, Mike Williams so good in the short areas, so good in the contested catch..but it felt like the thing this team needed last year was speed. It felt like you had Justin Herbert with the 65-yard arm and you were trying to find ways to really stretch the field out, not just regular stretch it, really stretch it out with the Ferrari that you've got at quarterback and that extra speed element at receiver could really help them do so."

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Chargers Weekly: Answering Your Mailbag Questions On Draft Week

Matt "Money" Smith and Chris Hayre tackled a 40-minute audio mailbag with The Athletic's Dane Brugler.

news

5 Things To Know About the NFL Draft

The Chargers hold the 17th overall pick for the second time in franchise history.

news

Three Takeaways: Tom Telesco Talks Draft Preparation, Chargers First-Round Pick

Here's what general manager Tom Telesco had to say during his pre-draft press conference on Monday.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Offensive Lineman Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed center/guard Will Clapp.

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Offensive Lineman Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Linebacker Troy Reeder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Troy Reeder.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Wide Receiver DeAndre Carter

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver DeAndre Carter.

video

All In: Offseason Special | Arms Race

Go behind the scenes of the Chargers blockbuster 2022 free agency on this special offseason episode of All In powered by Bud Light. See how the acquisitions of six-time Pro Bowl linebacker Khalil Mack, star cornerback J.C. Jackson and more came together as the Bolts begin loading up for the arms race for the AFC West.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Gerald Everett

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Gerald Everett.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Punter JK Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed punter JK Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Christian Covington

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with defensive lineman Christian Covington.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Chase Daniel

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Chase Daniel.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed kicker Dustin Hopkins to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Free Agency Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, defensive lineman Austin Johnson and long snapper Josh Harris.

news

Chargers Acquire Six-Time Pro Bowl Outside Linebacker Khalil Mack

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the team has acquired outside linebacker Khalil Mack from the Chicago Bears. In exchange, the Chargers will send a 2022 second-round draft pick and a 2023 sixth-round selection to Chicago.

news

Chargers Tender Offers to Guyton, Norton and Parham Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed tenders on wide receiver Jalen Guyton, tackle Storm Norton and tight end Donald Parham Jr.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Mike Williams to Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Mike Williams to a multi-year contract extension.

video

Let's Play: Drue Tranquill vs. Uchenna Nwosu in Super Smash Bros

Drue Tranquill and Uchenna Nwosu battle it out in a duel of Super Smash Bros in this episode of Let's Play! Presented by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Pass the Sticks: Chris Rumph vs. Tre' McKitty in NBA 2K21

Chris Rumph and Tre' McKitty face off in NBA 2K21 by EA Sports in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.

video

All In: Episode 10 | Our Way

Go behind the scenes of creating the 2021 Chargers and their new identity on the season finale of All In powered by Bud Light. Look back at some of the Bolts landmark games of the year, including wins over the Kansas City Chiefs & Cincinnati Bengals, as the team begins to prepare for the 2022 combine, the NFL Draft and beyond.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign 11 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. All 11 players finished the 2021 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders in a must-win Week 18 matchup.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Kyler Fackrell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return and waived cornerback Essang Bassey.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Several Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated eight players from Reserve/COVID-19 — safety Nasir Adderley, safety Alohi Gilman, cornerback Chris Harris Jr., cornerback Davontae Harris, kicker Dustin Hopkins, tackle Storm Norton, long snapper Matt Overton and tackle Trey Pipkins III. The team also activated linebacker Cole Christiansen (COVID-19 elevation) and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Denver Broncos in Week 17 at SoFi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Texans Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Houston to take on the Texans in Week 16.

news

Chargers Announce Moves Before Week 16

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated eight players as COVID-19 elevations — wide receiver Michael Bandy, running back Darius Bradwell, defensive lineman Andrew Brown, defensive back Ben DeLuca, outside linebacker Emeke Egbule, wide receiver Maurice Ffrench, defensive lineman Forrest Merrill and wide receiver Jason Moore Jr.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Chris Rumph in Mario Golf

Rookies Chris Rumph and Tre' McKitty face off in a duel of Mario Golf and things get heated in this episode of Let's Play! Presented by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 9 | A Rivalry Renewed

Chargers vs. Chiefs. Justin Herbert vs. Patrick Mahomes. On this ninth installment of All In powered by Bud Light, go all-access on the Bolts' Week 15 primetime battle vs. the Kansas City Chiefs under the lights at SoFi Stadium for positioning in the 2021 playoff picture.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers.

Latest News
Advertising