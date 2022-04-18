NFL Announces Prospects Attending the 2022 NFL Draft

With less than two weeks until the 2022 NFL Draft, the league recently announced which players will be attending the event in Las Vegas.
Projected top 10 picks like Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson, North Carolina State OL Ikem Ekwonu and Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux will be in attendance along with 18 other college stars looking to make their dreams of making it to the NFL come true.
Check out the full list below:
The Chargers currently hold the 17th overall pick in the NFL Draft, with the event running from Thursday, April 28 to Saturday, April 30.
