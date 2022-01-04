Top Quotes | Mike William's Monday Media Availability

On QB Justin Herbert tackling him after his touchdown reception yesterday:

"I don't know what he was trying to do, but he tackled me on that one. I don't know if he was trying to give me a big hug — he likes hugging people. He kind of brought me down. I thought we were about to make a pile — I was afraid of that. It didn't go that far, but there was just a lot of energy and emotion in that."

On what Herbert was saying to him:

"I don't know, I can't remember. He probably was just screaming or something. I can't really remember. That's just the type of energy that he brings."

On Herbert setting the franchise's single-season touchdown record on that score:

"That was huge. I didn't even notice it. I almost threw the ball in the stands and all that. They told me that it didn't go in the stands, though. They said that they got it back, I don't know. I don't even know where the ball went; I kind of just flung it. I don't know where it went. That was big. That was huge for him, as a goal. I think that he passed up [former Chargers QB] Philip [Rivers], which was huge. Everybody knew what type of quarterback Phil was for this organization, so that's big for Justin."

On setting career-best receiving marks this season:

"I feel like any time you can contribute to the team and help the team win is big. I feel like every year it's a goal of mine to get 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns. Have a little bit more to go on the touchdowns side, but I think that it's huge when you can have two guys get over 1,000 yards. Having a guy like [WR] Keenan [Allen] in the room who can get a lot of touches, he is going to have 100 catches every year, so you kind of have to get yours where you fit in and keep making plays."

On playing the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium last season:

"There weren't any fans, so, obviously, it's going to be a little different this year. We're looking forward to it. It's going to be fun. The Raiders, they have a big fan base, so we look forward to going out there and playing with a lot of energy, playing off of the crowd and having fun."

On former teammates and current Raiders CB Casey Hayward Jr. and LB Denzel Perryman:

"That's going to be fun. We were talking to those guys last time. They were kind of salty about the last game, so we have to prepare this week and try to get a win."

On if the players who missed Week 15 'had any extra motivation' yesterday:

"Yes, for sure. We felt like that was a game that we should have won. We kind of put ourselves in a bad situation with losing to Houston, so now we have to get this last one against the Raiders to keep this thing going."

On the 'win and in' playoff scenario heading into this week:

"I feel like we were going to be excited regardless. We all know the situation we're in and what's at stake. Regardless if it was Sunday night, Sunday at 1 [p.m.], or whatever time we were going to play, I felt like we all knew what was at stake and that we needed to get this game to keep this game going. We're all looking forward to coming out on Sunday night and balling."

On the gameplan for this week: