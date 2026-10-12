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5 Things To Know About the Chargers Ahead of Week 6

Here is what you need to know about the Chargers as they look ahead to a Week 6 game against the Chiefs

Oct 12, 2026 at 09:19 AM
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Eric Smith

Editorial Director

5ThingsWeek6KC

The Chargers are 0-5 after a Week 5 loss to the Broncos.

Here's what you need to know about the Bolts ahead of Week 6.

1. What happened in Week 5?

The Chargers appeared on the doorstep of their first win of the 2026 season before things fell apart in the fourth quarter.

Down 10-3 at the half, the Bolts scored a pair of touchdowns to build a seven-point lead late in the third quarter.

But the Chargers couldn't hold the lead as Denver tied the game before kicking a pair of fourth-quarter field goals to secure the win.

The Chargers have now opened the season with five straight losses and are one of three teams in the NFL (along with the Dolphins and Titans) who have yet to win a game this season.

2. What was a key moment in Week 5?

With 10 minutes and 33 second left in regulation Sunday, the Chargers led 17-10 and faced a fourth-and-1 at their own 41 -yard line.

Harbaugh chose to keep the offense on the field but Justin Herbert was stuffed on a quarterback sneak.

Denver took advantage, marching 41 yards in just five plays to tie the game.

That left Harbaugh kicking himself postgame.

"It was the wrong decision," Harbaugh said. "I can't think of a time I've ever been more mad at myself.

"This team worked so hard and played so valiantly. I take 100 percent accountability for making that decision," Harbaugh added. "It turned the momentum of the game. It was the wrong one and I've got to be right on those."

Harbaugh said Sunday after the game that he felt even more strongly that he should have punted given the look Denver's defense showed.

"When I saw them gap down, I really felt like I should call timeout there and punt the ball," Harbaugh said.

If the Chargers would have punted, the Broncos might have had to go 80 yards or so for the game-tying score.

Denver's longest overall drive was 60 yards in Week 5.

3. What's a key stat from Week 5?

The Chargers continue to be hampered by turnovers.

Tight end Charlie Kolar, making his return from a two-game absence with a broken forearm, lost a fumble on the Bolts third play from scrimmage.

While the Chargers played relatively clean football after that, Herbert then turned the ball over twice in the fourth quarter on back-to-back drives.

With the game tied at 17, Herbert lost a fumble that the Broncos turned into a field goal.

Herbert then threw an interception on the ensuing drive, which led to another Denver field goal.

Herbert has accounted for nine turnovers (seven interceptions and two lost fumbles) through five games this season.

"Just can't turn the ball over. You can't expect to win games when you turn the ball over. Got to do a better job there," Herbert said.

Related Links

Photos: Bolts Battle Broncos in Week 5

See the best game action from the Chargers' Week 5 divisional matchup against the Denver Broncos.

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(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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150 / 356
153_4LAC6469
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154_4LAC6481
152 / 356
155_4LAC6516
153 / 356
156_4LAC6560
154 / 356
157_4LAC6571
155 / 356
158_4LAC6585
156 / 356
159_4LAC6606
157 / 356
160_4LAC6669
158 / 356
RB Keaton Michell (34)
159 / 356

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
160 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Theo Wease (82)
161 / 356

WR Theo Wease (82)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Theo Wease (82)
162 / 356

WR Theo Wease (82)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Theo Wease (82)
163 / 356

WR Theo Wease (82)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Theo Wease (82)
164 / 356

WR Theo Wease (82)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Theo Wease (82)
165 / 356

WR Theo Wease (82)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Theo Wease (82)
166 / 356

WR Theo Wease (82)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Theo Wease (82)
167 / 356

WR Theo Wease (82)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Theo Wease (82)
168 / 356

WR Theo Wease (82)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Theo Wease (82)
169 / 356

WR Theo Wease (82)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Theo Wease (82)
170 / 356

WR Theo Wease (82)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
171 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
172 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
173 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
174 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
175 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
176 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
177 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
178 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
179 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
180 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
181 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
182 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
183 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
184 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
185 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
186 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
187 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
188 / 356

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
189 / 356

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
190 / 356

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
191 / 356

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
192 / 356

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
193 / 356

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
194 / 356

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
195 / 356

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
196 / 356

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
197 / 356

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
198 / 356

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
199 / 356

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
200 / 356

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
201 / 356

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
202 / 356

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
203 / 356

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
204 / 356

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
205 / 356

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
G Alex Harkey (73) and QB Justin Herbert (10)
206 / 356

G Alex Harkey (73) and QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
207 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
G Alex Harkey (73) and QB Justin Herbert (10)
208 / 356

G Alex Harkey (73) and QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
G Alex Harkey (73) and QB Justin Herbert (10)
209 / 356

G Alex Harkey (73) and QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
210 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
211 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
212 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
213 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
214 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
215 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
216 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
217 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
218 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
219 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
220 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
221 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
222 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
223 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
224 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
225 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
226 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
227 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
228 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
229 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
230 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
231 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
232 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
233 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
234 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
235 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
236 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
237 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
238 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
239 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
240 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)
241 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)
242 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)
243 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40)
244 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)
245 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)
246 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40) and WR Theo Wease (82)
247 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40) and WR Theo Wease (82)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
248 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40) and QB Justin Herbert (10)
249 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40) and QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10) and TE Hayden Rucci (40)
250 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10) and TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40) and QB Justin Herbert (10)
251 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40) and QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40) and QB Justin Herbert (10)
252 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40) and QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40) and QB Justin Herbert (10)
253 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40) and QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40) and QB Justin Herbert (10)
254 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40) and QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Hayden Rucci (40) and DL Scott Matlock (44)
255 / 356

TE Hayden Rucci (40) and DL Scott Matlock (44)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
K Cameron Dicker (11)
256 / 356

K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
257 / 356

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
258 / 356

S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
259 / 356

S Tony Jefferson (23) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
260 / 356

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
261 / 356

S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
262 / 356

S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
263 / 356

S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
264 / 356

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
265 / 356

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
266 / 356

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
267 / 356

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
268 / 356

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Marlowe Wax (58)
269 / 356

LB Marlowe Wax (58)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Marlowe Wax (58) and LB Troy Dye (43)
270 / 356

LB Marlowe Wax (58) and LB Troy Dye (43)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
271 / 356

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
272 / 356

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and CB Cam Hart (20)
273 / 356

LB Daiyan Henley (0), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and CB Cam Hart (20)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)
274 / 356

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)
275 / 356

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)
276 / 356

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)
277 / 356

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)
278 / 356

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)
279 / 356

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)
280 / 356

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)
281 / 356

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Cam Hart (20), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)
282 / 356

CB Cam Hart (20), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)
283 / 356

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)
284 / 356

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)
285 / 356

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), LB Daiyan Henley (0), DB Deane Leonard (33), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
286 / 356

RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
287 / 356

RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
288 / 356

RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
289 / 356

RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
290 / 356

RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
291 / 356

RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
292 / 356

RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
293 / 356

RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
294 / 356

RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
295 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
296 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
297 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
298 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)
299 / 356

RB Kimani Vidal (28) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
300 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28) and T Travis Burke (77)
301 / 356

RB Kimani Vidal (28) and T Travis Burke (77)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
C/G Jake Slaughter (66), RB Kimani Vidal (28) and WR Theo Wease (82)
302 / 356

C/G Jake Slaughter (66), RB Kimani Vidal (28) and WR Theo Wease (82)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28) and WR Theo Wease (82)
303 / 356

RB Kimani Vidal (28) and WR Theo Wease (82)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28) and WR Theo Wease (82)
304 / 356

RB Kimani Vidal (28) and WR Theo Wease (82)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28) and G Cole Strange (69)
305 / 356

RB Kimani Vidal (28) and G Cole Strange (69)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
G Alex Harkey (73) and RB Kimani Vidal (28)
306 / 356

G Alex Harkey (73) and RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28) and G Alex Harkey (73)
307 / 356

RB Kimani Vidal (28) and G Alex Harkey (73)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10) and RB Kimani Vidal (28)
308 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10) and RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28) and WR Ladd McConkey (15)
309 / 356

RB Kimani Vidal (28) and WR Ladd McConkey (15)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28), QB Justin Herbert (10) and WR Ladd McConkey (15)
310 / 356

RB Kimani Vidal (28), QB Justin Herbert (10) and WR Ladd McConkey (15)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
311 / 356

RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
K Cameron Dicker (11)
312 / 356

K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
P JK Scott (16) and K Cameron Dicker (11)
313 / 356

P JK Scott (16) and K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
T Travis Burke (77)
314 / 356

T Travis Burke (77)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
G Logan Taylor (65)
315 / 356

G Logan Taylor (65)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Ladd McConkey (15)
316 / 356

WR Ladd McConkey (15)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Quentin Johnston (1)
317 / 356

WR Quentin Johnston (1)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
Offensive Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach Butch Barry
318 / 356

Offensive Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach Butch Barry

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
319 / 356

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
C/G Jake Slaughter (66)
320 / 356

C/G Jake Slaughter (66)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
K Cameron Dicker (11)
321 / 356

K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Nick Barrett (91)
322 / 356

DL Nick Barrett (91)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Nick Barrett (91)
323 / 356

DL Nick Barrett (91)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Nick Barrett (91)
324 / 356

DL Nick Barrett (91)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Nick Barrett (91)
325 / 356

DL Nick Barrett (91)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
328_8LAC8384
326 / 356
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
G Alex Harkey (73), G Cole Strange (69) and QB Justin Herbert (10)
327 / 356

G Alex Harkey (73), G Cole Strange (69) and QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
330_8LAC8385
328 / 356
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
331_8LAC8404
329 / 356
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
332_8LAC8426
330 / 356
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
331 / 356

S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
332 / 356

S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
333 / 356

S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93) and DT Jamaree Caldwell (99)
334 / 356

DL Teair Tart (93) and DT Jamaree Caldwell (99)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)
335 / 356

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)
336 / 356

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)
337 / 356

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
338 / 356

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
339 / 356

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
340 / 356

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DT Jamaree Caldwell (99)
341 / 356

DT Jamaree Caldwell (99)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
342 / 356

S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
343 / 356

S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
C/G Jake Slaughter (66)
344 / 356

C/G Jake Slaughter (66)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
345 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
346 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
347 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
348 / 356

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DB Elijah Molden (2)
349 / 356

DB Elijah Molden (2)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Tarheeb Still (4)
350 / 356

CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
351 / 356

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93), S Tony Jefferson (23) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
352 / 356

DL Teair Tart (93), S Tony Jefferson (23) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Nick Barrett (91), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Cam Hart (20)
353 / 356

DL Nick Barrett (91), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Cam Hart (20)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DB Deane Leonard (33) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)
354 / 356

DB Deane Leonard (33) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
355 / 356

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Tarheeb Still (4)
356 / 356

CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
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4. How is the Chargers defense playing?

Pretty darn good.

Through five games, Chris O'Leary's group ranks second in success rate (42.3 percent) and is eighth in defensive EPA per play (-0.043).

Tuli Tuipulotu had a forced fumble and a fumble recovery Sunday as the Bolts defense limited the Broncos to just 1-of-12 on third downs.

"There's some plays we want back. But ultimately, there's a lot of things I feel like we can do at an elite level," Khalil Mack said of the defense's performance on Sunday.

Week 5 was also a breakout game for rookie edge rusher Akheem Mesidor, who had eight total tackles, a sack, a quarterback hit, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble.

Mesidor now ranks second among rookies with 2.5 sacks so far this season.

5. Who's the Chargers Week 6 opponent?

The Chargers take on another AFC West rival next week, this time on the road in Kansas City.

The Bolts will travel to take on the Chiefs for the first time this season.

While the Bolts sit at 0-5, the Chiefs are 4-0 and had a bye week in Week 5.

The Chargers swept Kansas City last year as they came through on a pair of one-possession wins, beating their division foe in Brazil and again at Arrowhead Stadium.

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