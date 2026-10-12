5 Things To Know About the Chargers Ahead of Week 6

The Chargers are 0-5 after a Week 5 loss to the Broncos.
Here's what you need to know about the Bolts ahead of Week 6.
1. What happened in Week 5?
The Chargers appeared on the doorstep of their first win of the 2026 season before things fell apart in the fourth quarter.
Down 10-3 at the half, the Bolts scored a pair of touchdowns to build a seven-point lead late in the third quarter.
But the Chargers couldn't hold the lead as Denver tied the game before kicking a pair of fourth-quarter field goals to secure the win.
The Chargers have now opened the season with five straight losses and are one of three teams in the NFL (along with the Dolphins and Titans) who have yet to win a game this season.
2. What was a key moment in Week 5?
With 10 minutes and 33 second left in regulation Sunday, the Chargers led 17-10 and faced a fourth-and-1 at their own 41 -yard line.
Harbaugh chose to keep the offense on the field but Justin Herbert was stuffed on a quarterback sneak.
Denver took advantage, marching 41 yards in just five plays to tie the game.
That left Harbaugh kicking himself postgame.
"It was the wrong decision," Harbaugh said. "I can't think of a time I've ever been more mad at myself.
"This team worked so hard and played so valiantly. I take 100 percent accountability for making that decision," Harbaugh added. "It turned the momentum of the game. It was the wrong one and I've got to be right on those."
Harbaugh said Sunday after the game that he felt even more strongly that he should have punted given the look Denver's defense showed.
"When I saw them gap down, I really felt like I should call timeout there and punt the ball," Harbaugh said.
If the Chargers would have punted, the Broncos might have had to go 80 yards or so for the game-tying score.
Denver's longest overall drive was 60 yards in Week 5.
3. What's a key stat from Week 5?
The Chargers continue to be hampered by turnovers.
Tight end Charlie Kolar, making his return from a two-game absence with a broken forearm, lost a fumble on the Bolts third play from scrimmage.
While the Chargers played relatively clean football after that, Herbert then turned the ball over twice in the fourth quarter on back-to-back drives.
With the game tied at 17, Herbert lost a fumble that the Broncos turned into a field goal.
Herbert then threw an interception on the ensuing drive, which led to another Denver field goal.
Herbert has accounted for nine turnovers (seven interceptions and two lost fumbles) through five games this season.
"Just can't turn the ball over. You can't expect to win games when you turn the ball over. Got to do a better job there," Herbert said.
See the best game action from the Chargers' Week 5 divisional matchup against the Denver Broncos.
4. How is the Chargers defense playing?
Pretty darn good.
Through five games, Chris O'Leary's group ranks second in success rate (42.3 percent) and is eighth in defensive EPA per play (-0.043).
Tuli Tuipulotu had a forced fumble and a fumble recovery Sunday as the Bolts defense limited the Broncos to just 1-of-12 on third downs.
"There's some plays we want back. But ultimately, there's a lot of things I feel like we can do at an elite level," Khalil Mack said of the defense's performance on Sunday.
Week 5 was also a breakout game for rookie edge rusher Akheem Mesidor, who had eight total tackles, a sack, a quarterback hit, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble.
Mesidor now ranks second among rookies with 2.5 sacks so far this season.
5. Who's the Chargers Week 6 opponent?
The Chargers take on another AFC West rival next week, this time on the road in Kansas City.
The Bolts will travel to take on the Chiefs for the first time this season.
While the Bolts sit at 0-5, the Chiefs are 4-0 and had a bye week in Week 5.
The Chargers swept Kansas City last year as they came through on a pair of one-possession wins, beating their division foe in Brazil and again at Arrowhead Stadium.