5 Things To Know About the Chargers Ahead of Week 6

2. What was a key moment in Week 5?

With 10 minutes and 33 second left in regulation Sunday, the Chargers led 17-10 and faced a fourth-and-1 at their own 41 -yard line.

Harbaugh chose to keep the offense on the field but Justin Herbert was stuffed on a quarterback sneak.

Denver took advantage, marching 41 yards in just five plays to tie the game.

That left Harbaugh kicking himself postgame.

"It was the wrong decision," Harbaugh said. "I can't think of a time I've ever been more mad at myself.

"This team worked so hard and played so valiantly. I take 100 percent accountability for making that decision," Harbaugh added. "It turned the momentum of the game. It was the wrong one and I've got to be right on those."

Harbaugh said Sunday after the game that he felt even more strongly that he should have punted given the look Denver's defense showed.

"When I saw them gap down, I really felt like I should call timeout there and punt the ball," Harbaugh said.

If the Chargers would have punted, the Broncos might have had to go 80 yards or so for the game-tying score.

Denver's longest overall drive was 60 yards in Week 5.

3. What's a key stat from Week 5?

The Chargers continue to be hampered by turnovers.

Tight end Charlie Kolar, making his return from a two-game absence with a broken forearm, lost a fumble on the Bolts third play from scrimmage.

While the Chargers played relatively clean football after that, Herbert then turned the ball over twice in the fourth quarter on back-to-back drives.

With the game tied at 17, Herbert lost a fumble that the Broncos turned into a field goal.

Herbert then threw an interception on the ensuing drive, which led to another Denver field goal.

Herbert has accounted for nine turnovers (seven interceptions and two lost fumbles) through five games this season.