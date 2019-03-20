Mailbag: Will the Bolts Consider a Draft Day Trade?

Q: What's our plan at punter, Rick? – Jason P.

A: I think there are a bunch of options on the board moving forward, but the Bolts did bring in an intriguing option I'm eager to see when the offseason program rolls around in Ty Long. (Sidenote – I keep typing his name as Ty Law so if you see that, know I'm not talking about the 45-year old retired cornerback who hasn't played in 10 years.) Anyway, Long is a CFL import the Chargers signed in January, but what really makes him interesting is that he also served as the team's kicker, handling both field goals and kickoffs during his two-year stint in the Great White North. I'm gonna do a little copy-and-pasting from the Combine Q&A Tom Telesco held with fans last month, in which he made it clear the Bolts brought him in to solely punt…for now:

"He's an interesting prospect. He had a very good two-year career in the CFL. Up there he was their punter, kickoff guy and field goal kicker. And he really excelled at all three. We see him more as a punter right now, and we liked his game tape up there. He's actually a player who we did a lot of work on for the college draft when he came out a couple years ago. So we did a lot of work on him then, watched him in the CFL the last couple years, and then we brought him down and worked him out. He's got a really strong leg. He can also kick off really well. And obviously playing in the CFL, you have to get used to playing in difficult conditions, and we saw he could do that. We're looking forward to seeing him compete."

Q: I love draft trades but why is Tom Telesco against them? – Caleb Lee