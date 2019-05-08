Mailbag: Should We Be Excited About Last Year's Summer Standout?

A: I'm absolutely excited! Newsome was downright electric last summer, defying the odds to make the squad as an undrafted free agent. I personally won't ever forget him busting out that cartwheel backflip out of nowhere after finding the end zone the first time. That's pretty special athleticism. Anyway, Newsome earned his spot with a flashy preseason, toting the rock 42 times for 150 yards and a pair of touchdowns while snaring 10 passes for another 60 yards. However, with the likes of Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler ahead of him on the depth chart, he didn't get many opportunities in the regular season. The good news though is that when his number was called, he rose to the occasion. Just think back to that epic Thursday night comeback against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bolts don't pull off that playoff-clinching win without Newsome's contributions. Overall, he finished with 11 carries for 49 yards and an impressive 4.5 ypc average. He also caught a pair of passes for 19 yards. So yeah, I think we should be excited to see what Newsome can do in the coming months. They say the biggest offseason of a player's career are those months between year one and year two, so this will be an important one for the running back.