Mailbag: How "Aggressive" Will the Bolts be in Free Agency?

A: Good question, Ryan. Based on the first six years with Telesco at the helm for free agency, I can confidently say…who knows? One thing I love about the GM is that the Bolts stay true to their convictions. In fact, it was a popular talking point among pundits last week in Indy. For instance, three years ago, while teams were "aggressive" on the first day of free agency, the Chargers showed patience, zeroing in on Casey Hayward and signing him five days later. However, when they've had to make a big signing on day one, they haven't been afraid to pull the trigger. Just look at Russell Okung. The Bolts identified him as their target and acted quickly to make sure they could sign the premier tackle in 2017. We'll all find out together in exactly one week, but one thing I know for certain is I trust Telesco and his staff with whatever path they pursue. History has proven they've earned it.