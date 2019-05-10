Mailbag: How Will Derwin James and Nasir Adderley Fit Together? 

Q: When is Philip getting an Insta? – Clyde Harrier

A: Ummm, I wouldn't be holding my breath there, Clyde. Though I do love the #GetPhilonInsta movement our social team has been pushing.

Q: How can Nasir Adderley complement Derwin in the secondary? – Steve Banner

A: Hang with me for a bit because this may be the longest answer in the eight-year history of my mailbag! General Manager Tom Telesco, Head Coach Anthony Lynn and Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley make it clear Adderley has the skillset to play a few different roles, including as an ideal fit at free safety in their scheme. James thrived as that box safety last year, emerging as an All-Pro as a rookie. That's pretty dang rare and special. So, add in a guy like Adderley who can play centerfield and be that eraser in the back end is the perfect "complement" to Derwin as you mentioned. However, I want to stress once again that Adderley still needs to prove himself. A lot of comments and questions I keep getting revolve around him at free safety, but there are other intriguing options he's going to have to beat out for playing time. Jaylen Watkins and Rayshawn Jenkins are two names that come to mind who the Bolts are high on when it comes to that free safety spot. Anyway, back to Adderley, I want to share the following quote from Telesco that best sums up how they view him in Bradley's system:

"He probably fits at free safety, but he played corner earlier in his career. He played some corner at the Senior Bowl as well as far as kind of a nickel corner. So, nickel corner, free safety. He just has a lot of range, a lot of ball skills, instincts, he runs well. He's very athletic. He really, really stood out at Delaware. He stood out at the Senior Bowl. He's a player that we really coveted…His range is excellent. It's a combination of both his foot speed and his instincts. He's a very good tackler and very athletic — kind of a quick-twitch athlete. I think he'll fit in whether it's free safety or nickel corner — but probably more free safety."

I also feel compelled to share what Daniel Jeremiah said because it was an awesome breakdown of exactly what you asked. And if anyone outside Hoag Performance Center is equipped to chime in, it's Jeremiah: