GM Search: 5 Things to Know About Ravens Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz

The Chargers on Saturday confirmed they have interviewed Joe Hortiz for their general manager position.
Hortiz just completed his fifth season as the Ravens director of player personnel. He has 26 seasons of NFL experience.
Click here to keep up with the Bolts latest head coach search news.
Click here to keep up with the Bolts latest general manager search news.
Here are five things to know about Hortiz:
1. Current Ravens role
Hortiz has been in Baltimore since 1998 and has held the position of Director of Player Personnel in Baltimore since 2019.
He is one of the members that oversees all aspects of both college and pro scouting with the Ravens and also serves as general manager Eric DeCosta's chief personnel evaluator.
2. Director of College Scouting
Prior to becoming the director of player personnel, Hortiz spent 10 seasons as the team's Director of College Scouting.
This position put Hortiz in charge of everything that had to do with the college process as he managed the team's draft preparation every year.
His time in this position led to the drafting of key players such as Ronnie Stanley (2016), Za'Darius Smith (2015), C.J. Mosley (2014) and Dennis Pitta (2010).
3. Starting as a scout
His first breakthrough with the Ravens organization was back in 1998 when Hortiz landed the position as a football peronnel assistant. He worked both with the pro and college scouting staffs in this position before taking over as an area scout.
Hortiz would spend the following years scouting different parts of the country before becoming a national scout in 2006.
4. Working under Ozzie Newsome
With more than a quarter century of time in the Ravens building, Hortiz has worked with people that have gone on to different front offices across the league.
He was also in the building learning from now Ravens Executive Vice President Ozzie Newsome.
Newsome is one of the most respected and well-known executives of recent memory and spent his career with the Ravens. Hortiz worked closely with Newsome as he continued to work his way up.
5. Coaching in college
The now executive started off in football as a coach.
Hortiz graduated with his bachelor's in accounting at Auburn where he was an assistant during his time at school.
He spent from 1995 to 1997 working with both the quarterbacks and wide receivers as well the linebackers and secondary scout team members.
Bolt Up!
Be the first to learn about 2024 Chargers Season Tickets