GM Search: 5 Things to Know About Ravens Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz

3. Starting as a scout

His first breakthrough with the Ravens organization was back in 1998 when Hortiz landed the position as a football peronnel assistant. He worked both with the pro and college scouting staffs in this position before taking over as an area scout.

Hortiz would spend the following years scouting different parts of the country before becoming a national scout in 2006.

4. Working under Ozzie Newsome

With more than a quarter century of time in the Ravens building, Hortiz has worked with people that have gone on to different front offices across the league.

He was also in the building learning from now Ravens Executive Vice President Ozzie Newsome.

Newsome is one of the most respected and well-known executives of recent memory and spent his career with the Ravens. Hortiz worked closely with Newsome as he continued to work his way up.

5. Coaching in college

The now executive started off in football as a coach.

Hortiz graduated with his bachelor's in accounting at Auburn where he was an assistant during his time at school.