Los Angeles Chargers Select Justin Herbert and Kenneth Murray in First Round of 2020 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft before trading back into the first round to select Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray 23rd overall.

Herbert ended his Oregon tenure as the school's all-time leader in completions while ranking No. 2 in passing yards and touchdowns. He became the second player in program history to post back-to-back 3,000-yard seasons and was the first true freshman to start a game at quarterback for Oregon since 1983.

The Eugene, Ore., native enjoyed his most productive season as a senior, throwing for 3,741 passing yards and 32 touchdowns. Herbert was named Rose Bowl Offensive MVP after leading the Ducks to a come-from-behind win over Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl with three rushing touchdowns. He earned second-team All-Pacific-12 honors from The Associated Press and was named the league's Offensive Player of the Week for a four-touchdown performance in Week 8 against Washington.

A biology major and team captain, Herbert was awarded the William V. Campbell Trophy in 2019, recognizing the college football player with the best combination of academics, community service and on-field performance. He became the first quarterback drafted in the first round by the Chargers since 2004 and will wear No. 10.

Murray started all 42 games he played for the Sooners, tying for 11th in school history in tackles (335). His 9.5 career sacks rank No. 8 all-time among linebackers at Oklahoma. Murray topped 100 tackles in each of his final two seasons in Norman, Okla., including 155 as a sophomore in 2018.