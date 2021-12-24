Week 16: Top Quotes From Justin Herbert

Here's what Justin Herbert had to say heading into Week 16 of 2021:
On being named the AFC starter for the 2022 Pro Bowl
"I think that it's a huge honor. I have to thank all of my teammates and my coaches who have helped along the way — [Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach] Shane Day and [Offensive Coordinator] Joe Lombardi. All of the time that we spent this offseason, especially with the offensive line that we've had, they've done an incredible job all year. I couldn't have done it without them."
On if he 'considered the AFC Pro Bowl starter in year two' when preparing for the 2020 NFL Draft
"It really wasn't [on my mind]. My priorities at that time were, wherever I go to understand the offense. To learn that and to get there and get timing with the receivers. Whatever happens, happens after that. All that I can control is my effort and my attitude. Good things will happen if you put in the work. It's kind of funny how things have worked out over the past couple of years, but I wouldn't change a thing."
On T Rashawn Slater being named an AFC starter for the 2022 Pro Bowl as a rookie
"It's not surprising. He's about as good as they get. He works harder than anyone. As soon as he showed up here, we knew how special he was going to be. Throughout fall camp, throughout the season, he's done it time-and-time again. He's a guy that you trust, the guy that you want to play behind. He's a great friend in that locker room."
On the custom Nike shoes he was sent for reaching 600 career completions
"I was not [involved in the design], actually. They told me that they were going to make them. I'm a huge shoe fan, huge Nike shoe fan. They made them and they were even cooler than I would have thought they were. I have them. I don't think those are shoes that I ever wear, but they are impressive. I really appreciate what they did for me."
On the teammates' initials on the heels of the shoes
"I thought it was awesome. I thought they did a great job because that is exactly what I would have wanted. To have all the guys from last year and all of the guys from this year, I think it's a cool nod to have those guys on there. I'm not there without them. To have them on there, I thought that meant a lot."
On the offensive system's evolution
"I think we're always learning, always trying to develop and get better. It is tough. It's year one [in the system] and there are going to be mistakes. There are going to be growing pains. I think the great thing about our team, about our coaching staff is that we're all working together and that we're all selfless. Everyone is trying to get better. As long as we're doing that, good things will happen. It might not go our way all the time, but to have those guys battle every week, there's no place I'd rather be."
On Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach Shane Day
"He's meant so much. He's so smart. Anything that I've been able to pick up around him has been so useful. We meet before practice, after practice. During meetings and after meetings, he's always around. He loves football. He loves us quarterbacks. I have so much respect for him. He's helped me become a better quarterback, a better teammate, a better friend — whatever it is. He's a great coach. It's one of those things that I've really appreciated is getting to know him."
