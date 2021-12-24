Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Presented by

Week 16: Top Quotes From Justin Herbert

Dec 24, 2021 at 02:15 PM
122421_HerbertQuotes_CMS

Here's what Justin Herbert had to say heading into Week 16 of 2021:

On being named the AFC starter for the 2022 Pro Bowl

"I think that it's a huge honor. I have to thank all of my teammates and my coaches who have helped along the way — [Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach] Shane Day and [Offensive Coordinator] Joe Lombardi. All of the time that we spent this offseason, especially with the offensive line that we've had, they've done an incredible job all year. I couldn't have done it without them."

On if he 'considered the AFC Pro Bowl starter in year two' when preparing for the 2020 NFL Draft

"It really wasn't [on my mind]. My priorities at that time were, wherever I go to understand the offense. To learn that and to get there and get timing with the receivers. Whatever happens, happens after that. All that I can control is my effort and my attitude. Good things will happen if you put in the work. It's kind of funny how things have worked out over the past couple of years, but I wouldn't change a thing."

On T Rashawn Slater being named an AFC starter for the 2022 Pro Bowl as a rookie

"It's not surprising. He's about as good as they get. He works harder than anyone. As soon as he showed up here, we knew how special he was going to be. Throughout fall camp, throughout the season, he's done it time-and-time again. He's a guy that you trust, the guy that you want to play behind. He's a great friend in that locker room."

On the custom Nike shoes he was sent for reaching 600 career completions

"I was not [involved in the design], actually. They told me that they were going to make them. I'm a huge shoe fan, huge Nike shoe fan. They made them and they were even cooler than I would have thought they were. I have them. I don't think those are shoes that I ever wear, but they are impressive. I really appreciate what they did for me."

On the teammates' initials on the heels of the shoes

"I thought it was awesome. I thought they did a great job because that is exactly what I would have wanted. To have all the guys from last year and all of the guys from this year, I think it's a cool nod to have those guys on there. I'm not there without them. To have them on there, I thought that meant a lot."

On the offensive system's evolution

"I think we're always learning, always trying to develop and get better. It is tough. It's year one [in the system] and there are going to be mistakes. There are going to be growing pains. I think the great thing about our team, about our coaching staff is that we're all working together and that we're all selfless. Everyone is trying to get better. As long as we're doing that, good things will happen. It might not go our way all the time, but to have those guys battle every week, there's no place I'd rather be."

On Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach Shane Day

"He's meant so much. He's so smart. Anything that I've been able to pick up around him has been so useful. We meet before practice, after practice. During meetings and after meetings, he's always around. He loves football. He loves us quarterbacks. I have so much respect for him. He's helped me become a better quarterback, a better teammate, a better friend — whatever it is. He's a great coach. It's one of those things that I've really appreciated is getting to know him."

Photos: Bolts Continue Texans Prep

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center.

211223_Prac_002
1 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211223_Prac_003
2 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211223_Prac_004
3 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211223_Prac_005
4 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211223_Prac_006
5 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211223_Prac_007
6 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211223_Prac_008
7 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211223_Prac_009
8 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211223_Prac_011
9 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211223_Prac_010
10 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211223_Prac_012
11 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211223_Prac_013
12 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211223_Prac_014
13 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211223_Prac_015
14 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211223_Prac_016
15 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211223_Prac_018
16 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211223_Prac_017
17 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211223_Prac_019
18 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211223_Prac_020
19 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211223_Prac_021
20 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211223_Prac_022
21 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211223_Prac_023
22 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211223_Prac_024
23 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211223_Prac_025
24 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211223_Prac_026
25 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211223_Prac_027
26 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211223_Prac_028
27 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211223_Prac_030
28 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211223_Prac_029
29 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211223_Prac_031
30 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211223_Prac_033
31 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211223_Prac_032
32 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211223_Prac_034
33 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211223_Prac_035
34 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211223_Prac_036
35 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211223_Prac_037
36 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211223_Prac_038
37 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211223_Prac_039
38 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211223_Prac_040
39 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211223_Prac_042
40 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211223_Prac_041
41 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211223_Prac_043
42 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211223_Prac_044
43 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211223_Prac_045
44 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211223_Prac_046
45 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211223_Prac_047
46 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211223_Prac_050
47 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211223_Prac_048
48 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211223_Prac_051
49 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211223_Prac_049
50 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

What Do the Chargers Coordinators Have to Say Ahead of Week 16?

Read what Renaldo Hill and Joe Lombardi said about the Chargers voted to the Pro Bowl and more.
news

Top Quotes From Monday's Press Conferences with Coach Staley and Justin Jones

Take a look at top quotes from head coach Brandon Staley and Justin Jones during Monday's press conferences. 
news

Top Quotes | Coach Staley's Friday Media Availability

Take a look at the transcript from Coach Staley's media availability on Friday.
news

What Did Brandon Staley and Justin Herbert Say after Close 'TNF' Game

Take a look at top quotes from Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen and Uchenna Nwosu during Thursday night's postgame press conferences.
news

Week 15: Top Quotes From Justin Herbert

Here's what Justin Herbert had to say heading into Week 15 of 2021.
news

What Are the Kansas City Chiefs Saying About the Chargers?

Notable comments from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, DC Steve Spagnuolo, and more in the lead up to the Week 15 game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.
news

Top Quotes | Coach Staley's Monday Media Availability

Take a look at the transcript from Coach Staley's media availability on Monday.
news

Top Quotes | Joey Bosa's Monday Media Availability

Take a look at the transcript from Joey Bosa's media availability on Monday.
news

What Did Coach Staley, Justin Herbert and Company Say After Beating the Giants?

Take a look at top quotes from Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert, Justin Jones, Joshua Palmer and Jalen Guyton after the Chargers' 37-21 win over the Giants. 
news

Week 14: Top Quotes From Justin Herbert

Here's what Justin Herbert had to say heading into Week 14 of 2021.
news

How is the Chargers Coaching Staff Prepping for the Giants in Week 14?

Read what Brandon Staley and Joe Lombardi had to say ahead of the Bolts' Week 14 game vs. New York.

From Our Partners

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs Chris Rumph in Mario Golf

Rookies Chris Rumph and Tre' McKitty face off in a duel of Mario Golf and things get heated in this episode of Let's Play! Presented by Southern California McDonald's.
video

All In: Episode 9 | Three Days to Primetime

Chargers vs. Chiefs. Justin Herbert vs. Patrick Mahomes. On this ninth installment of All In powered by Bud Light, go all-access on the Bolts' Week 15 primetime battle vs. the Kansas City Chiefs under the lights at SoFi Stadium for positioning in the 2021 playoff picture.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers.
news

Chargers Activate Scott Quessenberry and Ben DeLuca

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated center/guard Scott Quessenberry from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for tonight's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Chiefs Hype Video

Get hype for the Bolts Thursday Night Football matchup vs the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium, featuring an unreleased track from Compton rapper Roddy Ricch
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Giants Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the New York Giants in Week 14 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Chris Harris Jr., and wide receiver Mike Williams from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation), outside linebacker Emeke Egbule (COVID-19 elevation) and wide receiver Jason Moore (standard elevation from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, the Chargers placed outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell on Reserve/Injured and added safety Derwin James Jr., to the injury report with a hamstring injury. James' status for Sunday's game is questionable.
video

Let's Play: Michael Davis vs. Alohi Gilman in Mario Kart

Defensive backs Michael Davis and Alohi Gilman face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of Mario Kart on this episode of Let's Play. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Pass the Sticks: Breiden Fehoko vs. Ryan Hunter in Halo Infinite

Breiden Fehoko and Ryan Hunter face off in the brand new Halo Infinite by 343 Industries in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Bengals Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals in Week 13.
video

All In: Episode 8 | The Warrior Spirit

Go all-access on Austin Ekeler's unique path from undrafted rookie to starting running back on this episode of All In powered by Bud Light. Get exclusive breakdowns of Ekeler's career-highs in the Chargers victory over the Steelers on Sunday Night Football and look ahead to the Chargers key matchups heading into the December playoff picture.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Davontae Harris

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Davontae Harris to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Denver to take on the Broncos in Week 12
news

Chargers Elevate Darius Bradwell and Kiondre Thomas

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated running back Darius Bradwell (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Steelers Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Joey Bosa and Drue Tranquill

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Joey Bosa and linebacker Drue Tranquill from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive lineman Andrew Brown (standard elevation), defensive lineman Forrest Merrill (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

All In: Episode 7 | Earn December

As the Los Angeles Chargers hit the middle part of the 2021 NFL season, Brandon Staley and the team must respond to adversity and prepare for the home stretch. The following month of games will decide if the Chargers are poised for a playoff push. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Pass the Sticks: Justin Jones vs. Chris Rumph in All-Star Brawl

Justin Jones and Chris Rumph face off in the brand new All-Star Brawl by Nickelodeon against professional gamers from Immortals. On this special episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota, the competitors will get the chance to play on the biggest screen in sports, the 360° Infinity Screen at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Breiden Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko to the active roster. The team also placed defensive lineman Christian Covington on Reserve/COVID-19 and signed defensive lineman Caraun Reid to the practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Vikings Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr.; Place Cornerback Ryan Smith on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback Ryan Smith on Reserve/Injured. Los Angeles also activated linebacker Cole Christiansen (standard elevation) wide receiver Maurice Ffrench (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

Let's Play: Chris Rumph vs. Larry Rountree in Wii Sports

Chargers defensive end Chris Rumph and running back Larry Rountree face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of Wii Sports, hosted by Raynday. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Eagles Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in Week 9.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Maurice Ffrench and cornerback Kiondre Thomas from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The Bolts also added cornerback Tevaughn Campbell to the injury report with a groin injury. His status for Sunday's game is questionable.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Patriots Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the New England Patriots in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Defensive Lineman Justin Jones

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated defensive lineman Justin Jones from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Forrest Merrill.
video

Pass The Sticks: Scott Quessenberry vs. Matt Feiler in NHL 22

Chargers OL Scott Quessenberry and Matt Feiler face off in the brand new NHL 22 on this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
Latest News
Advertising