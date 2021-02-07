Justin Herbert Named Offensive Rookie of the Year at NFL Honors

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is The Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year presented by Microsoft Surface for the 2020 season, it was announced today at NFL Honors. Herbert becomes the 10th quarterback in NFL history to earn the award. He is the first Charger to earn AP Rookie of the Year honors since Joey Bosa in 2016 and is the first Charger to do so on the offensive side of the ball since running back Don Woods received the honor in 1974.