Top Quotes | Justin Herbert, Derwin James and Coach Staley Recap Day One of OTAs

Head coach Brandon Staley

On how what he 'is trying to accomplish today' is different than this time last year:

"I think it's an excellent question. I think I have a much better sense of who our team is and what our organization's about. I think you have a lot better understanding of everybody that helps make our team what it is, and I think that there's a lot that goes into that. The one thing that always strikes me about the NFL is that you're building something new every single year. You're not building on what you did, you're building something new every single year, and today was the beginning of that. But I know that the people who are here have a lot of confidence in how we do it."

On 'what needs to happen' for the defense 'to become' what he 'wants it to become':

"We have to become a team defense, which is all three levels playing the game the right way from a technique standpoint, from an assignment standpoint, and then them understanding how it all fits together, and this group does. This group that we've joined up with, we're off to a good start with them. I'm excited because it's a deep group, it's an experienced group. I think we have a good mix of veteran and youth, but they're all guys that fit how we want to play. Now, there's a lot of work to do between now and our first game, but today was a good start of it."

On 'short-term goals' for the offseason program:

"In the springtime, you don't have shoulder pads on, you're not playing full speed, contact, tackle, blocking, full-speed to the ground, so what you have to focus on is assignment, technique and effort. I can't measure anyone's toughness right now. I can't measure someone's physicality right now, or their discipline, because we're not playing football. But what we can measure are those three things that I'm talking about. Hopefully, we're able to do that and really focus on the little things that can really build a strong foundation for training camp. That's what we want to do. If you see our work out there, we two-spot a lot of the things so that our young players are getting those chances to grow, to improve, to be ready to compete in training camp, because that's when it's real. What we're trying to do over these next 11 practices is set the foundation for training camp."

On seeing OLBs Khalil Mack and Kyle Van Noy 'on the field in a Chargers uniform for the first time':