Top Quotes from Justin Herbert, Brandon Staley and Derius Swinton Heading into Sunday's Game

"It's such a strength of his, and I think that any strength of his is a strength of ours. I don't think that you can ever have enough of it. Every game takes this shape and life of its own, but what I do think you can do is commit to a gameplan. On offense, you can do that with those specific plays because of where they come. You can implement them on any down-or-distance, any field zone. That's a point of emphasis for us, to create more of those types of plays for him. What it will do is create more space for our offense, more effectiveness and explosions. Hopefully, we can do that moving forward through the second half of the season."