Celebrating Justin Herbert as He Turns 25 

Someone special has a birthday today.
Justin Herbert turns 25 today as the Chargers franchise quarterback is another year older.
The No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Herbert has already taken the league by storm in his first three seasons in the league.
He's earned Rookie of the Year honors to go along with a Pro Bowl nod, a postseason appearance and a plethora of eye-popping stats.
Herbert has the most passing yards (14,089) and total touchdowns (102) by a player in their first three seasons in the league.
The quarterback was perhaps at his best this past season when he played through fractured rib cartilage to still finished second in the league with 4,739 passing yards while also hitting the 25-touchdown mark for the third straight season.
And even though Herbert can no longer appear on those 'Top Players Under Age 25' lists, his best football appears to be in front of him.
Teammates raved this past season about he has continued to grow as a leader on and off the field, with a more vocal Herbert showing up at times in the locker room.
Plus, the NFL world expects big things now that he is paired with new Chargers Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore.
"The sky is the limit for him," NFL Network's Pelissero said of Herbert in February.
25 photos for the man who turns 25 today!
The biggest question surrounding Herbert right now is whether or not he signs a contract extension this offseason now that he is eligible to do so.
But it's clear how the Bolts feel about him as the face of the franchise, as there's nobody else they want leading the charge in powder blue.
"I think we all know how we feel about Justin," Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said of Herbert in January. "I'm confident that Justin Herbert is going to be a Charger for a long time."
Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco added: "I sleep better at night knowing we have a franchise quarterback, that's No. 1. He's done so much already in his young career, yet we all know there's still a lot there because of his commitment to the game."
