Celebrating Justin Herbert as He Turns 25 

The biggest question surrounding Herbert right now is whether or not he signs a contract extension this offseason now that he is eligible to do so.

But it's clear how the Bolts feel about him as the face of the franchise, as there's nobody else they want leading the charge in powder blue.

"I think we all know how we feel about Justin," Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said of Herbert in January. "I'm confident that Justin Herbert is going to be a Charger for a long time."