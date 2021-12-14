Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Top Quotes | Joey Bosa's Monday Media Availability

Dec 13, 2021 at 04:46 PM
On winning each of the team's last two games:

"Two big wins. I think that we're trending in the right direction. We've had some ups and downs this year, but I think that we're peaking at the right time. This is obviously a huge game coming up this Thursday. Coming off these last two wins, we're feeling pretty good."

On creating takeaways 'rather than just going for the sack':

"It's something I just focus on way more. Every time I get an opportunity, I'm going for the ball. I think that's how you really change the game; sacks are good, but being able to get those turnovers and get it in the hands of [QB] Justin [Herbert] is way more helpful in getting those wins. In the past, in that opportunity, I would have probably just went for a big hit, when I was a rookie or in my second year, but now, I'd rather just reach out and take the ball because it's a lot simpler and you get the forced fumble. Luckily, J.J. [DL Justin Jones] was there. We did a good job communicating. We were going to run a game on that play, but I iced it and [Jones] kind of knew that I had a plan to get there. He just bull-rushed and was ready to recover. I was over there celebrating while they were fighting for the ball, so I was no help with that."

On preparing for the Chiefs:

"They're in a similar position as us. They're playing good ball right now. I think they have a six-game win streak, or whatever it is right now. It's the chiefs; they have [Chiefs QB Patrick] Mahomes, they have a bunch of weapons on the outside. It's always going to be a challenge. It's always been a challenge playing those guys. Thursday night, after a quick turnaround and, obviously, primetime, it's going to be pretty tough. Luckily, this game, I think a lot of us came out feeling pretty good. It's definitely the best I've felt, probably, going into a Thursday game I can remember."

On 'slowing down' the Chiefs' offense:

"I think that we had a good plan going into the last time we played them, and we executed it pretty well. I think we need to do the same. Obviously, the point of emphasis is [Mahomes] and keeping him inside of the pocket so that he can't hurt you with his feet. Once he gets out and gets scrambling, that's where he could really work his magic, find guys open and just fit it in there, like we've seen him do a million times. He's special, even if he had a few rough games at the start of the season. The kind of player that he is, he's one of the best in the world. Obviously, the emphasis is going to be on keeping him in the pocket and trying to limit the damage because he's obviously going to make some plays happen."

On if Thursday's game 'is like a playoff game':

"It's a huge game for both of us. It definitely puts either of us in a great position to win the division. We're playing well, both of us, right now. As everybody knows, it's a big game and it's going to feel like a playoff game on Thursday."

On Thursday night games:

"I don't think that they make much sense for player health, but it is entertainment and that's what we're here for. Luckily, we came out feeling pretty good after this game. I've never really enjoyed having to play on Thursday. Usually, by Thursday, I'm barely starting to feel a little bit better going into the weekend. It's kind of tough, but the team has been doing a great job, they really put an emphasis on recovery after the game. We were all back there doing the ice tub and getting some massages, flushes and all of that. We're doing our best to get ready for it."

On 'how his body has responded' to the postgame recovery treatment last night:

"I usually do that every postgame, but I think just the limited reps, probably. I felt like we were hardly out there at all. There were a lot of three-and-outs. The offense did a great job of holding on to the ball. Towards the end, luckily, usually this happen often, but we had a nice, big lead and we were able to put some of the backups in and get some rest, with the plan that we obviously have that Thursday game coming up. We let up a little bit at the end there, but I think it was for the benefit of getting some rest."

On the shortened week of preparation ahead:

"We both have to deal with it. Obviously, if they were coming off of a bye [week], that would be a pretty big advantage. We both had tough games this last week. I keep saying that I feel pretty good, so I'm pretty excited to go, then have an extra-long week to recover. My whole plan, going into last week, I was really hoping that I came out feeling pretty good. I know that if I get through this game, we're going to have the extra-long week to recover, then just a short little burst to finish off the season. I'm feeling good and feeling excited about these games coming up."

On his strip-sack:

"Fourth-and-long, it was an obvious passing down. They had to get it or it was out ball, so I knew that there was a good chance they were going to chip block by a running back or tight end, so I was like, 'Alright, I'm rushing.' He called a game for both sides. In my end, I was like, 'This is my last shot to get to the quarterback.' Honestly, I thought that was going to be the last shot that I'd have. I really tried to get off of the ball well. For a second, I honestly thought that the play was whistled dead because he was just standing there and didn't even see me. I was like, 'Wait, he doesn't even see me?' I was like, 'Alright, I'll take it.' Then, I just took the ball. It worked out. I was really happy that I was able to pull one out there."

