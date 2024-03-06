Pizza, Haircuts & A Glass of Milk: The Best Jim Harbaugh Stories From the 2024 Combine

Jim Harbaugh didn't take the podium last week at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, instead choosing to focus on prospect interviews and on-field drills.

But the Chargers Head Coach still came up plenty of times during media sessions in Indianapolis.

With 18 Michigan players invited to the Combine — all of whom were coached by Harbaugh on the way to a national title this past season — how could he not?

With that came plenty of interesting accounts about Harbaugh through the words of his former players.

Here are the best ones we gleaned from our time in Indianapolis:

An in-home haircut

"How'd you hear about this?!"

That was Braiden McGregor's reaction when this story was brought up.

Back when McGregor was a high school senior, Harbaugh came to Port Huron, Michigan (located roughly 100 miles northeast of Ann Arbor) for an in-home visit.

Harbaugh, as McGregor recalled, decided was looking a little shaggy. So he got a haircut right on the spot.

"My mom is a hairstylist. He came in and we were sitting on the couch watching TV and kind of hanging out," McGregor said. "He looked at my mom out of nowhere and was like, 'You got your hair stuff here?'"

The back-and-forth went like this:

She was like, 'Yeah.'

He said, 'Can you give me a haircut?'

She was like, 'OK!'

McGregor laughed as he replayed the scene in his head.

"My in-home visit, I'm just sitting on the couch and I look over and my mom is cutting his hair. It was funny," McGregor said. "I don't think a lot of people have stories like that. It just shows what kind of guy he is. Down to Earth, doesn't care about names, he's just there to work."