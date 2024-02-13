Chargers 2024 Offseason Primer: A Look at Cap Space, Free Agency & Draft Picks

Salary Cap Space

The NFL's official 2024 salary cap has not been released yet. However, it will reportedly be around the $240-million mark and could even be a tad higher.

The Chargers are currently projected to be $46 million over the cap, according to Over the Cap, a site that tracks each team's approximate cap space. They are working under the assumption that the 2024 salary cap will be at $242.5 million.

No matter what the final 2024 salary cap ends up being, the Chargers have to be under that number by March 13.

2024 Draft Picks

The Chargers currently hold the No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which will be held April 25-27 in Detroit.

It's the highest draft position the Bolts have held since taking Joey Bosa third overall in 2016.

Hortiz was asked last week about the Chargers owning a top-5 pick in April's draft.

"I think you stick to the process of finding the best player," Hortiz said. "It doesn't matter where you're picking in the draft, it's always important. It doesn't matter if it's the fifth pick or the 32nd, every pick is important to this organization.

"If you put a value of importance on the pick number, you're doing it wrong," Hortiz continued. "Every single pick — our fifth pick is important, our second-round pick is important, our seventh-round pick is going to be important."