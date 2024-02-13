Chargers 2024 Offseason Primer: A Look at Cap Space, Free Agency & Draft Picks

The Bolts have been a bit busy of late.
True to their word, the organization reimagined its football operation with the hires of Head Coach Jim Harbaugh and General Manager Joe Hortiz, bringing a fresh vision and renewed energy as the 2024 offseason heats up.
With the 2024 NFL League Year exactly one month away, here's where the Chargers currently stand in terms of free agents, salary cap space, draft picks and possible positions of need.
2024 Free Agents
The Chargers have 27 players eligible for free agency when the 2024 League Year official begins at 1 p.m. (PT) on March 13.
Players can fall into one of three free agency groups: unrestricted free agent (UFA), restricted free agent (RFA) or exclusive rights free agent (ERFA).
Here's a breakdown of each group:
UFA: Any player with four or more accrued seasons and an expired contract; free to negotiate and sign with any team.
RFA: A player with three accrued seasons and an expired contract. RFAs are free to negotiate and sign with any team, but their original team can offer them one of various qualifying offers ("tenders") that come with the right of first refusal and/or draft-pick compensation.
ERFA: Any player with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expired contract. If his original team offers him a one-year contract at the league minimum (based on his credited seasons), the player cannot negotiate with other teams.
The Bolts free agency group is a mix of players who were starters in recent years, as well as players who held predominantly reserve roles on the roster.
The Chargers have 20 UFAs, two RFAs and five ERFAs right now. Here they are by group:
UFAs: Essang Bassey, Will Clapp, Michael Davis, Austin Ekeler, Alex Erickson, Gerald Everett, Alohi Gilman, Will Grier, Jalen Guyton, Jaylinn Hawkins, Justin Hollins, Austin Johnson, Joshua Kelley, Dean Marlowe, Kenneth Murray, Jr., Tanner Muse, Easton Stick, Cameron Tom, Nick Vannett and Nick Williams.
RFAs: Blake Lynch and Amen Ogbongbemiga
ERFAs: Zack Bailey, Cameron Dicker, Keelan Doss, Raheem Layne and Foster Sarell
Something to note, Hortiz said last week that he is a big fan of compensatory picks, which teams can acquire based on players lost in free agency. Those picks, which fall anywhere between Rounds 3 and 7, are awarded a year after a player leaves.
The Chargers most-recent comp picks came in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Hortiz explained why comp picks can be an effective team-building strategy.
"Let's create that cycle of comp picks," Hortiz said. "How do you do that? You gain as many picks as you can early and then you draft, develop and then make smart decisions on who you re-sign.
"Obviously, you want to extend your core players, but there are some players that you're not going to be able to because of the cap, but you want to create that cycle of comp picks," Hortiz added. "You have to manage your signings in free agency to do that."
According to the NFL, Baltimore has been awarded the most comp picks (55) since 1994 even though the Ravens first season came in 1996. The Chargers have been awarded 25 comp picks since 1994.
Salary Cap Space
The NFL's official 2024 salary cap has not been released yet. However, it will reportedly be around the $240-million mark and could even be a tad higher.
The Chargers are currently projected to be $46 million over the cap, according to Over the Cap, a site that tracks each team's approximate cap space. They are working under the assumption that the 2024 salary cap will be at $242.5 million.
No matter what the final 2024 salary cap ends up being, the Chargers have to be under that number by March 13.
2024 Draft Picks
The Chargers currently hold the No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which will be held April 25-27 in Detroit.
It's the highest draft position the Bolts have held since taking Joey Bosa third overall in 2016.
Hortiz was asked last week about the Chargers owning a top-5 pick in April's draft.
"I think you stick to the process of finding the best player," Hortiz said. "It doesn't matter where you're picking in the draft, it's always important. It doesn't matter if it's the fifth pick or the 32nd, every pick is important to this organization.
"If you put a value of importance on the pick number, you're doing it wrong," Hortiz continued. "Every single pick — our fifth pick is important, our second-round pick is important, our seventh-round pick is going to be important."
He later added: "We're going to go through the process and have them stacked and ranked and we're going to pick the best player for the Chargers at five."
Of course, there's always a possibility that the Chargers trade down from that spot, too. Hortiz covered that topic as well in his introductory press conference.
"I think those are options that you consider. Certainly, you have to have a partner to do something like that," Hortiz said. "We're a long ways away from the draft. Right now, I don't think anyone can tell you how the first five picks are going to go, the first 10 picks.
"We have a lot of time to figure that out and other teams have a lot of time to see if they're interested," Hortiz later added. "You have to be ready to pick at five, I know that. If there's one thing that I've learned, from anything in Baltimore, there are times when that phone doesn't ring and you better be ready to pick."
Besides holding the fifth overall pick, the Chargers are also slated to pick at No. 37 overall in the second round and No. 69 in the third round.
The rest of the Chargers draft picks in Rounds 4 through 7, including any possible comp picks, will be officially determined later this offseason.
Positions of Need Based on Free Agency
The Chargers will certainly have some roster turnover this offseason, especially with the more than two dozen free agents listed above.
With that in mind, here are a handful of position groups the Bolts might need to focus on in the coming months.
(Note: These positions are not ranked but instead listed in alphabetical order).
Cornerback
The Chargers only have a handful of cornerbacks under contract for the 2024 season, the most notable of which is Asante Samuel, Jr., who has started 43 games over the past three seasons.
Ja'Sir Taylor and Deane Leonard also fall into that group but they have primarily been special teams standouts through the first two seasons in the league.
With Michael Davis and Essang Bassey set to be possible free agents in a month, the Bolts could add cornerback help in