Forrest Lamp Placed on Injured Reserve 

The Los Angeles Chargers placed G Forrest Lamp on injured reserve , the organization announced on Wednesday. In a corresponding move, the Bolts signed DT Sylvester Williams . The Chargers also added WR Jalen Guyton to the practice squad and released T Tyree St. Louis .

Williams joins the Chargers after having appeared in 89 career games with four teams over the past six seasons. He has registered 128 tackles (87 solo) and six sacks over his career while recording 21 tackles for loss, two passes defensed, a fumble recovery and 14 QB hits. The former Tar Heel played nine postseason games with two starts, including two Super Bowls. Williams was originally a first-round selection (28th overall) by Denver in the 2013 NFL Draft.