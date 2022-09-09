Top Quotes | What the Raiders Are Saying About the Chargers

Head Coach Josh McDaniels

On facing OLB's Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack:

"It's not easy. They're two incredible football players, and again, I can say that about a lot of guys on their team. They have a tremendous amount of talent. This is probably one of the most talented teams we're going to play all year, if not the most talented."

On the Chargers secondary and safety Derwin James, Jr.'s skillset:

"I think their whole secondary is really well coached. (Chargers Head Coach) Brandon [Staley] has always done a great job with that. (Chargers Defensive Coordinator) Renaldo [Hill], I've been with Renaldo before in my career, coached him in Denver. They know exactly what they want the quarterback to see and it's not always what you want to see as a quarterback. So, they do a good job of disguising. They do a good job of holding rotation, false rotation, trying to give the quarterback different looks before the ball is snapped. And really challenging your communication, your reads, your discipline your detail, and then they're really pretty good in coverage. They all match routes well. They can run, they tackle and hit, and they go after the ball. Like I said, this is a really good unit that we're getting ready to play. And, again, we haven't really seen the unit in its entirety yet. So, we know what we're getting ready to deal with and Derwin is certainly an incredible player and has been for a long time. It will be a big challenge for us."

On the Chargers roster and new additions added throughout offseason:

"They deserve a tremendous amount of credit for putting this this group together. I know [General Manager] Tom Telesco and Brandon [Staley] have really worked hard at trying to put together a team in their vision. They've really gone out and tried to make their team better, and they have. I've competed against both of them multiple times, and thankfully never on the same field at the same time. You could kind of put maybe more attention to one than the other, if you will. You got to do a good job. There are no shortcuts around this one, you have to do a good job of using your techniques and playing with good fundamentals. We have to do a good job of trying to get the ball out on time, when we're supposed to. You pick your spots when you're going to try to do something and hold the ball longer, or what have you, based on the play you're trying to accomplish. This is a big challenge. They present a lot of issues offensively on their own and so seeing them on the same field obviously will be difficult, but we're hard at work trying to figure out how to create some offense against their whole group, but they'll definitely be a challenge."

On facing the Chargers in their season opener:

"It'll be a big challenge, they're a really good football team. Obviously have added a lot of new faces through free agency and the draft and we know how good they were last year. Obviously they've improved their football team and this is going to be a big challenge on the road."

