Fast Facts About Chargers 18 Undrafted Free Agents

Terrell Bynum, USC, WR

Bynum transferred to USC and totaled 16 catches for 159 yards (9.9 yards per catch) and one touchdown in 10 games for the Trojans in 2022. In his four previous seasons at Washington, he logged 65 receptions for 934 yards (14.4 yards per catch) and six touchdowns, including earning an All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention nod in 2021.

Jerrod Clark, Coastal Carolina, DL

In three seasons at Coastal Carolina, Clark appeared in 38 games and totaled 105 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks to go along with three passes defensed and one blocked kick. He earned All-Sun Belt Third-Team recognition following his 2022 campaign.

Elijah Dotson, Northern Colorado, RB

Dotson began his career at Sacramento State, where earned an All-Big Sky Conference First-Team selection. He then transferred to Northern Colorado in 2022 and earned Second-Team All-Conference recognition after leading the Bears in rushing and scoring. He finished 2022 totaling 933 yards and six touchdowns on the ground to go along with a team-high 48 catches, as well as an 82-yard punt return.

Nathan East, Samford, LB

East was a two-time All-Southern Conference Second-Team selection and appeared in 53 games. He helped lead Samford to a SoCon title and FCS Playoff appearance in 2022, and finished off with 361 career tackles with 82 total stops, two sacks, one interception and a career-high seven passes defensed.

Michael Ezeike, UCLA, TE