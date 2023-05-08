Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Fast Facts About Chargers 18 Undrafted Free Agents

May 08, 2023 at 09:00 AM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

Jerrod CLark
AP Photo/Stew Milne

The Chargers announced Saturday night that they added 18 undrafted free agents to their roster.

Here's what to know about the new set of rookies:

Brevin Allen, Campbell, OLB

Allen appeared in 44 career games and twice earned FCS All-America recognition at Campbell. He set Campbell's record with 38 career tackles for loss and ranks second-all time in program history with 20.5 sacks. Allen was named the Big South Defensive Player of the Year for his 2021 season and received all-conference honors in his final four seasons with the Camels.

Tyler Baker-Williams, North Carolina State, S

Baker-Williams earned All-ACC Honorable Mention each of his final two seasons for the Wolfpack. In his collegiate career, he appeared in 46 career games, totaling 153 career tackles (81 solo), five interceptions, 22 passes defensed, 13 tackles for loss. He also twice earned the team's DeWayne Washington Award, which is given each year to N.C. State's top defensive back.

Johari Branch, Maryland, C

Branch started in all 30 of his appearances for Maryland the last three seasons, as he shared the team's Offensive Lineman of the Year Award in 2022 season after helping QB Taulia Tagovailoa earn All-Big 10 Second-Team honors.

Cam Brown, Ohio State, CB

Brown originally joined the Buckeyes as a wide receiver but switched to cornerback in his first season. He saw action in 40 career games with 15 starts in the secondary throughout his five years at Ohio State. He earned All-Big Ten Conference Honorable Mention honors in 2021 after registering 24 tackles, seven pass break-ups and an interception.

Cam Brown
AP Photo/Nick Wass

Terrell Bynum, USC, WR

Bynum transferred to USC and totaled 16 catches for 159 yards (9.9 yards per catch) and one touchdown in 10 games for the Trojans in 2022. In his four previous seasons at Washington, he logged 65 receptions for 934 yards (14.4 yards per catch) and six touchdowns, including earning an All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention nod in 2021.

Jerrod Clark, Coastal Carolina, DL

In three seasons at Coastal Carolina, Clark appeared in 38 games and totaled 105 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks to go along with three passes defensed and one blocked kick. He earned All-Sun Belt Third-Team recognition following his 2022 campaign.

Elijah Dotson, Northern Colorado, RB

Dotson began his career at Sacramento State, where earned an All-Big Sky Conference First-Team selection. He then transferred to Northern Colorado in 2022 and earned Second-Team All-Conference recognition after leading the Bears in rushing and scoring. He finished 2022 totaling 933 yards and six touchdowns on the ground to go along with a team-high 48 catches, as well as an 82-yard punt return.

Nathan East, Samford, LB

East was a two-time All-Southern Conference Second-Team selection and appeared in 53 games. He helped lead Samford to a SoCon title and FCS Playoff appearance in 2022, and finished off with 361 career tackles with 82 total stops, two sacks, one interception and a career-high seven passes defensed.

Michael Ezeike, UCLA, TE

Ezeike played in 48 games for the Bruins, posting career-best receiving numbers as a senior in 2022 with 20 receptions for 226 yards (11.3 yards per catch) and four touchdowns. He was a big target for UCLA and finished off his collegiate career with three receiving touchdowns against USC.

Related Links

Ezeike
AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

Andrew Farmer, Lane College (Tenn.), OLB

Farmer was an All-SIAC First-Team selection in 2022 after leading the nation (all divisions) in tackles for loss per game (3.1). Over his final two seasons, he totaled 44 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks in 18 games played including 11.5 sacks in 2021.

AJ Finley, Mississippi, S

Finley played in 48 games, starting all 13 at safety in 2022. He led the Rebels in interceptions each of his final two seasons, and in 2022 led the team with 46 solo tackles. He also ranked second in the SEC in fumble recoveries (two) as a true freshman.

Tyler Hoosman, North Dakota, RB

Hoosman spent one season with North Dakota and ranked third in the conference with 1,023 rushing yards on 176 carries (5.81 yards per carry) and 12 touchdowns, earning him All-MVFC Second-Team recognition. He surpassed 100 rushing yards in six of 12 games played for North Dakota.

Mikel Jones, Syracuse, LB

Jones was a three-time All-ACC selection and a semifinalist for the Butkus Award in 2022 after totaling 84 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 11 starts as a team captain. He led the Orange in tackles in both 2020 and 2021 after earning Freshman All-America honors in 2019.

Mikel
AP Photo/Joshua Bessex

Terrance Lang, Colorado, DL

Lang accumulated 91 tackles (53 solo), 19.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, seven passes defensed and one fumble recovery in 53 career games. He played in 12 games in 2022, totaling with 40 total tackles, one sack, five tackles for loss, five third down stops, three quarterback pressures, one fumble recovery and three passes defensed.

Nicolas Meslop, Delta State, OT

Meslop earned Second-Team All-America status in Division II and was first-team All-Gulf South Conference honors after starting all 12 games for Delta State. He made 31 appearances over three seasons for the Statesmen, also being named Second-Team All-Conference in 2019.

Tiawan Mullen, Indiana, CB

Mullen was a First-Team All-America selection in 2020, becoming the first Indiana cornerback to receive the honor. He appeared in 43 career games, totaling 33 passes defensed including five interceptions. He led all Big 10 defensive backs in sacks and tackles for loss in 2020.

AJ Uzodinma, Ball State, CB

Uzodinma finished his career at Ball State with 44 career passes defensed, the most by any player in program history. He was a Second-Team Mid-American Conference honoree in 2022 after totaling 46 tackles, three interceptions, 12 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Pokey Wilson, Florida State, WR

Wilson appeared in 51 games over five seasons of action at Florida State, totaling 108 receptions for 1,521 yards (14.1 yards per catch) and 12 touchdowns. He led the Seminoles in receiving with 30 receptions for 382 yards (12.7 yards per catch) and two touchdowns in 2020, starting eight of nine games.

Wilson
AP Photo/Ben McKeown

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

List of Chargers 2023 Opponents

The Bolts 2023 schedule will be released Thursday at 5 p.m. (PT)

news

5 Things to Know About New Chargers OLB Tuli Tuipulotu

Here's what you need to know about the Bolts newest defensive player

news

AFC West Draft Recap: Bolts Division Foes Focus on Defense

The Chargers biggest rivals kept Justin Herbert top of mind in the draft

news

5 Things to Know About New Chargers WR Quentin Johnston

Here's what you need to know about the Bolts 2023 first-round pick

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft:

news

Los Angeles Chargers Select Tuipulotu and Henley on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Bolts drafted Southern California outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (54th overall) and Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (85th overall), adding a pair of Los Angeles Area natives and 2022 first-team All-Pacific-12 selections.

news

Chargers Select Quentin Johnston in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jalen Guyton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton.

news

Chargers Add To 2023 Coaching Staff, Promote Two Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hirings of Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris and Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia. In addition, Mike Hiestand will transition to the defensive side of the ball as a Front Seven Specialist and John Timu will be the Assistant Defensive Line Coach.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox go head-to-head in a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two Chargers defensive linemen, Joseph-Day's Bolts led by Justin Herbert or Fox's random choice, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall.

news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Donald Parham, Jr. and J.K. Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tight end Donald Parham, Jr., and punter J.K. Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Easton Stick.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Trey Pipkins III

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with tackle Trey Pipkins III on a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today tendered kicker Cameron Dicker as an exclusive rights free agent and signed tackle Foster Sarell.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign All-Pro Linebacker Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

Latest News
Advertising