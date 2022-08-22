Top Quotes | Staley, Mack on Chargers Progression Through Camp

Take a look at top quotes from Head Coach Brandon Staley, OLB Khalil Mack and G Zion Johnson before Monday's practice at Hoag Performance Center:
Head Coach Brandon Staley
On LB Kenneth Murray, Jr. returning to practice and his 'ramp up time' prior to the regular season beginning:
"I think that there's definitely enough time for him to be ready for the season. We're going to work him into individual [period] this week. I know he's excited to do that. Just making sure that we take a look at all the metrics, and then trust our eyes and what we see, and talking to him. We'll make sure that we ramp him up the right way and just be patient with the process. I think he can be ready for Week 1, but to what extent and how much? I think that remains to be seen. But we're really excited. I know he's worked really hard to get back. I'm really proud of him and super excited to coach him today."
On where he 'feels the club is right now':
"I feel like there's a lot of work to do. That's what I feel. I feel like there's so much work to do. I like the work that took place on the field last week against [the Cowboys]. I think that they're a really quality team. They're a different team than we are, schematically and personnel-wise. They have a lot of premium opposition that you can really measure yourself against. I thought that was really quality work for our guys. I think that we're at a good point in training camp where we've done a lot, but there's just so much more to do before you play your first game, when that roster truly takes shape. We're going to have to make some decisions here next week. That's why these next three practices, for us, we're going to really try and take advantage of them, that way, we can make the decisions next week that we need to make."
On if he was 'surprised by how poorly the team performed knowing how much is at stake':
"We had two tough downs [on special teams]. As I said, after the game, that's not how we had practiced. Surprise wouldn't be the right word. I think, sometimes, what happens in a preseason game, as a player is starting on defense for the first time and he's starting on special teams, there's more on his plate than there was a week ago, or even a day ago. That factors in a little bit, guys being put in situations for the first time. That's why I think that these games are important to see how they respond to that. As I said after the game, those guys that were in some of those plays are going to learn a lot from not just those two plays, but what it's like to be a pro player throughout a game, knowing that part of your job as an NFL player is to be able to have that versatility to play on defense, or offense, and in the kicking game. It's not just one or the other. Those guys that can handle that well are going to be the guys that end up playing for us. I think that those two downs represent the NFL. As I mentioned, we're going to make sure that we are looking for the best guys on this team, and every other team, to make sure that we put guys in good spots for the rest of the season."
On K Dustin Hopkins:
"I think that he's fit right in. Glad we have him back. He has professionalism. I thought he kicked the ball really well in the scrimmage, as you guys know. I thought that he was outstanding in the scrimmage, in the joint practices with Dallas. He's been efficient. I feel like the ball has popped. I feel like there's been some little things that we've been able to coach him on, knowing who he is as a kicker, especially in the field goal aspect of it that we can help them with. He's been working. I think that he's really provided some stability for us. We're glad that we have him."
Outside Linebacker Khalil Mack
On if Bosa has 'given him any tips':
"I wouldn't say as much so as tips. I don't know. It's like an information overload of what we both do well and what we don't do well. I feel like we focus more so on what we don't do well and I feel like that kind of brings in the information of what he does in certain situations versus what I would do in a situation. It's not tips, but it's kind of more so communicating, talking through things."
On S Derwin James, Jr.:
"When you talk about a leader, that's a guy that you want to see, especially out there on the field with you and then back in coverage, being able to do that at a high level and lead those guys. It's something that every defense needs. I'm glad they were able to make it happen with DJ."
On James' leadership traits:
"It's a certain personality that you see when you come into the locker room. A guy that communicates well with everybody and not only just communicating, but he actually cares about the guys that he's in the locker room with. I feel like that's just the first part, but the most important part of being a leader."
Guard Zion Johnson
On what he's learned playing in the preseason games:
"I would say the process leading up to the game is a lot different than college. Things are really fine-tuned. everything is for a purpose. Whereas I felt like in college, things were kind of longer. I felt like our preparation for the game was very detailed, and it gave us the best chance of playing our best."
On what he's learned from C Corey Linsley:
"I've learned a lot. He's one of those guys that I can just bounce questions, whether it's the technique or the scheme, off of. A big thing that he's stressed to me is just, 'Play your game. At the end of the day, play with confidence. You know what you're good at. You know what your strengths are, so just go out there and play.'"
On if he 'gained physical or mental experience' last week:
"It's more technique. Technique is both mental and physical, I would say. Everyone has things they need to improve on and it's my job to go and work on those things every day and get better."
Bolt Up for 2022!
Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.