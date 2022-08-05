Top Quotes | Renaldo Hill, J.C. Jackson & Bryce Callahan On Bolts New Defensive Additions

Take a look at top quotes from Defensive Coordinator Renaldo Hill, CB J.C. Jackson and CB Bryce Callahan after Friday's practice:

Defensive Coordinator Renaldo Hill

On if adding players who have played in Super Bowls 'can add to the defense':

"I definitely do. They've been in those high-pressure moments. Having a guy like Kyle [Van Noy] come in here, you can just feel it. He has a pace about him, a poise about him, where he just goes about his business on the daily. You can see that he's a leader. He's a vet. It's good for those young guys that are following him to see that, as he goes about his day-to-day stuff."

On if CB J.C. Jackson will 'travel with the opponent's best receiver' this season:

"There are going to be games where we'll have that opportunity, but right now, it's just letting us get our cleats in the grass and go. We brought him in here to be the No. 1 [cornerback], so if there are games and matchups where we feel like he's needed, I'm sure that we'll definitely explore those."

On Jackson's performance in camp thus far:

"He's been solid. He's been like we anticipated from his playing days in New England. He's come out here and just been a lock-down performer. We've been kind of easing him in, in the process, making sure that he's healthy and ready to go. He's done everything we've asked. Every time he steps on the grass, he's either close to making a play or he's making a play."

On S JT Woods' development thus far: